Art on the Rocks combine with Wine Festival

Art on the Rock attendees can taste wine from all across Alabama during September’s event as the Alabama Wine Festival finds a new home.

Gadsden Area Tourism has partnered with Noccalula Falls to merge the two events on Saturday Sept. 20.

This will be the fifth year for the wine festival, which was formerly hosted at Will’s Creek Winery in Attalla, but has since outgrown the location, according to Tina Morrison, Greater Gadsden executive director.

“I’d like to publicly thank Will’s Creek Winery for doing this for the past four years,” Morrison said. “Tourism has supported this, it started as a very small festival, and it is growing so much they have outgrown it.”

The wine festival spotlights “mom and pop” type wineries and vineyards from Alabama. Morrison said the purpose of this festival is to promote small businesses and future connections to help these wineries and vineyards, and continue to grow Alabama’s agritourism.

The festival is the only exclusively Alabama wine festival and will offer guests the opportunity to sample wine while enjoying Art on the Rocks.

Although Art on the Rocks runs both Saturday and Sunday, the wine festival will only be on Saturday from 2 – 5 p.m. for regular ticket holders and 2 – 7 p.m. for VIP ticket holders.

Tickets are on sale online and will be available for purchase at the door. Park entry and the art festival are $10, general Admission tickets for the art festival and the wine tasting are $25 and limited VIP tickets will be available for online purchase only, and will include the art festival, wine festival and an after hours dinner in the botanical gardens with wine.

It’s a family friendly event for all ages, however, the wine tasting is only for guests 21 and up.

“We are so excited to bring the 5th Annual Alabama Wine Festival to Noccalula Falls and highlight our state’s exceptional wines in such a beautiful and iconic location,” Christina Richardson, Noccalula Falls Park Director, said in a press release. “Attendees can look forward to tastings from Alabama wineries, artisan vendors and crafters from across the region, live music performances, delicious local food options and the unforgettable scenery of Noccalula Falls Park.”