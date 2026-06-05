Charles Maitland Adams Obituary

Charles Maitland Adams, age 83, passed away on June 3, 2026. Mr. Adams death was preceded by his parents, C.M. Adams, Jr. and Mary Edith Joyner Adams and brothers, Neil McFadden Adams, and David Alfred Adams. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Sadie Smith Adams and two sons, Stephen Maitland Adams (Deanna) of Gadsden and Brian Edward Adams (Mary) of Ocean Springs, MS. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Adams was a native of Gadsden, graduating from Gadsden High School in 1960. He attended Auburn University, receiving three degrees from Auburn. After completing college, Mr. Adams served more than thirty years in public education as a teacher, principal and superintendent in Alabama and Georgia. During his last years of public service, Mr. Adams worked as Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Services in the Georgia Department of Education and as Executive Director of the Northwest Georgia School Service Center.

After his retirement, Mr. Adams became active in the Democratic Party, serving as Chair of the Etowah County Democratic Executive Committee, completed three terms on the State Democratic Executive Committee and was a member of the Executive Board of the Alabama Democratic Party. Mr. Adams was also a founding member of the Alabama Democratic Reform Caucus. Mr. Adams was proud to be a supporter of civil rights for all people and an advocate of progressive policies for our state and nation.

Mr. Adams was a member of First United Methodist Church of Gadsden.

Private burial services for the family will be held at the Adams Family Cemetery at Cedar Glen Farm near Gadsden with Rev. Sherri Reynolds officiating. Pallbearers include Michael Adams, Tanner Wade, Sam Crouch, Brian Vaughn, Mark Kalpakis, and Drew Laughlin/ Honorary pallbearers are Dr Barbara Bryant (recently deceased), Mary Camp, and Sheila Degan Gilbert, Billy Billingsley, and Frank Dodge.

Family will receive friends from 1:00pm- 2:30pm at Coller-Butler Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:00pm at Adams Family Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to the Joyner-Sims English Scholarship at Gaston High School, 4550 US Highway 411, Gadsden, AL 35901