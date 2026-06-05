Pencco, Inc. holds ribbon cutting for new $20 million Gadsden facility

Submitted by City of Gadsden

Pencco, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of water, wastewater, odor, and corrosion control treatment solutions, celebrated the opening of its new Alabama manufacturing facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier today.

The new facility, located at 3500 Michael Ann Avenue in Gadsden, represents a $20 million capital project, 40 new jobs, and the expansion of Pencco’s manufacturing capabilities, along with a continued commitment to water infrastructure across the Southeast.

“Every job that comes to the city of Gadsden is important,” said Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. “This is a corporate partner working to hire local contractors to get ready for this grand opening and then hiring local workers. I want to thank Pencco and all their partners for the positive impact this will have on the Gadsden and the local community.”

“We value our long-standing relationships with customers throughout Alabama, and this new facility represents our continued commitment to serving and strengthening those partnerships,” said Ron Horne, President and Founder of Pencco, Inc. “We are grateful for the opportunity to invest in Alabama and to work with Mayor Craig Ford to bring back highly skilled manufacturing jobs to the region.”

“I’m excited about what Pencco will bring to District 6, and I’m also excited about the future as Gadsden continues to grow,” said Gadsden City Council member Dixie Minatra.

The Gadsden facility will manufacture specialty materials used by municipal and industrial customers to treat water and wastewater, helping support safe, reliable water systems for growing communities and industries throughout the region.

The facility is expected to create 40 new manufacturing, transportation and engineering jobs in Alabama while strengthening domestic supply chains for critical infrastructure.

Founded in 1984, Pencco has remained family owned and operated since its inception with a strong focus on dependable service, quality manufacturing, and long-term relationships with water utilities and industrial customers.

The Gadsden location will allow Pencco to better serve customers throughout the Southeast by increasing regional production capacity and supporting more efficient product availability.

For more information about Pencco, Inc. and its water and wastewater treatment solutions, visit www.pencco.com.