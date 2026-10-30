Arts Corner: Gadsden State’s theatre department presents Dearly Departed

Gadsden State Community College Theatre Department will present Dearly Departed, written by David Dean Bottrell and Jessie Jones, Nov. 12-14 in the Black Box Theatre in Meadow Hall on the college’s Wallace Drive campus.

Directed by Pheonix Rich and Afton Yarnell, the Southern comedy follows the Turpin family as they navigate grief, family dysfunction and small-town chaos following the death of the family patriarch. Featuring colorful characters, unexpected twists and plenty of humor, Dearly Departed offers audiences a heartfelt and entertaining look at family relationships and Southern traditions.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. each evening.

The cast includes:

Ray-Bud Turpin — Eli Dorning

Junior Turpin — Kirby Rogerson

Raynelle Turpin — Katherine Marguerite

Marguerite — Shyanne Freeman

Suzanne — Salem Motes

Lucille — Ashley Boatwright

Royce — Dale Layton

Rev. Hooker — Connor Thomas

Delightful — Katie Peavy

Veda — Sam Gidley

Norval — Ian Johnson

Nadine — Amelia St. John

Clyde — Josh Long

Juanita — Sara Price

The production will take place in the intimate Black Box Theatre, offering audiences an up-close theatrical experience. Community members, students, faculty, and staff are invited to attend.

Tickets are available online at purplepass.com/dearly.

For more information about Gadsden State’s Theatre department, visit gadsdenstate.edu/FineArts.