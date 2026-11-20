By Caylie Moore, Features Editor

Ty Landers’s debut novel Baby Queen may center a matriarchal family and the secrets they keep buried deep — but those aren’t the only things worth focusing on in this high-stakes, high-rewards story, as Alabamans might soon discover.

Baby Queen’s fictional town of Noccalula, Alabama is inspired by the whirlwind of places Landers lived in when he was a child — from Gadsden and Attalla to Grant and Boaz — and named after the very waterfalls — Noccalula Falls — he adored growing up.

He wants readers to know that his love for the town he’s created and the towns he’s left behind are more than superficial tributes — they’re love letters, from one proud Alabaman to another.

“We lived in Gadsden for about two years, and we lived in Attalla for… a very long time. I went to Stowers Hill and Curtiston; my dad taught at Stowers Hill and was the vice principal there; and my mom taught at Etowah High School for a little while,” Landers stated in an interview with Features Editor Caylie Moore.

“We would go to Noccalula Falls all the time, and it was always such an interesting place to me. It made a really big impact on me,” he continued with a smile. “I love The Falls, I love the statue, and I love that gnarly story behind it.”

The story that Landers is referring to, of course, is the one that locals know all too well: how one Native American girl chose to end her life by throwing herself over the waterfall instead of being married off to someone she didn’t love. When push came to shove, Noccalula — as Noccalula Falls’s website states — “took the step that ended her life, depriving not only her husband and greedy father, but her lover of any hope of stealing her away, her community of all she had to offer, and herself of all that could have been.”

With the waterfall and the statue that sits upon it having had a lasting effect on Landers, it was only natural that he drew inspiration from The Falls in creating this work. But that inspiration goes further than just a namedrop, he says.

“The things the young woman is going through in my novel is similar to that story of the Native American princess who, instead of marrying someone she didn’t want to marry, threw herself off of the waterfall. She was faced with a tough choice and made a tough decision, and the protagonist in my novel is in the same situation: she’s faced with a tough choice, and she makes a tough decision.”

In Baby Queen, a young woman returns to her home in Alabama to take over her grandmother’s ailing honey farm, and while she aims to revitalize it, what she finds instead is a body crystallized in a 55-gallon drum of 30-year-old honey — and a family secret that was never supposed to get out.

“From there, she has to determine, “Who is my family? Were the things I was raised to believe real or were people casting us in this weird light?” Landers carefully explained. “She realizes her grandmother is not the person she thought she was.”

“…And hijinks ensue!” he added with a laugh.

Ty Landers will host a book signing event at Books-A-Million in Gadsden at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 21. The event will feature discussions about the book and its writing process, as well as its TV show production by HBO. It will also feature a Q+A and a live reading.

“Come out if you’re into books — even if this isn’t your style of book. There’s something in it for everyone,” Landers concluded.

“You’re going to know these roads, these towns — and the people in the book.”