Arts Corner: Youngest known hand-dyer in Alabama creates own yarn line — and gives it a twist

By Caylie Moore, Features Editor

Even at just 9 years old, Oliver Dorning knows that a job can be much bigger than “just work” — especially if it’s something you love.

His parents, Reannon and Joel Dorning, are creatives in various fiber arts, whether it be knitting, crocheting or weaving; and they own their own Gadsden-based dye studio, Harp & Dragon Fiber Arts, too — a home studio ran out of their basement, something Oliver informs Features Editor Caylie Moore of with a particularly cheeky smile.

The apple, despite his teasing about the location of their studio, doesn’t fall far from the tree in this close-knit family.

“Oliver’s been helping me in the studio for years,” his mother Reannon stated, before detailing his journey from helper to creator — and hers from law enforcement to the arts.

“I had a very long career in law enforcement, which was super, super stressful. Fiber arts — crocheting, knitting, all that kind of stuff — helped me destress from my job,” she explained, adding that as a sergeant, that stress was especially palpable.

Things reached a critical point when one member of her squad committed suicide, leaving her to discover the aftermath. Reannon was diagnosed with PTSD after the incident, and not long after her diagnosis, she went into early retirement.

“It pushed me over the edge,” she concluded on her career in law enforcement.

“After a lot of therapy, I started focusing on the things that brought me joy,” Reannon added on a more positive note, going on to list activities like yarn dyeing, spinning and weaving. “We created a studio in our house, and as I was doing more and more yarn dyeing, Oliver started to take an interest in it. He’d help me pick colors and put things together.”

Once Harp & Dragon started selling its own yarn at The Taming of the Ewe, a tea and yarn shop local to Gadsden, things began to fall into place for Oliver, too.

“One of the ladies who came in for crochet lessons at Taming of the Ewe and ended up becoming a dear friend, she had bonded with Oliver. One day — it just popped into her head — she said, ‘You know, Oliver, you’re so talented that you should do your own yarn line and call it ‘Oliver’s Twist.’ He was all about it — and that was how it started.”

The “it” that Reannon is referring to, of course, is Oliver’s own yarn line, which he did dutifully name Oliver’s Twist. The line, released only during holiday seasons and themed around each one, began in Nov. 2025 — when Oliver was just 8 years old, making him the youngest hand-dyer in Alabama and possibly even the United States.

In the past year, he’s released collections for Christmas, Mardi Gras, Easter, Independence Day and Halloween. Each holiday release runs three or four colorways with about 10 skeins of each one — so that Oliver doesn’t get burned out, as his father Joel explained to Moore. “While this is a job,” his parents stated, “we don’t want it to be work.”

It seems impossible to imagine that such a bright and joyful child could ever experience burnout, but Oliver’s schedule handled with any less care than the Dornings’ could result in just that.

“In order for Oliver to develop his yarn line, we put him through all of the meetings and professional engagements that he would need to do if he were doing it for real as an adult,” Reannon stated, adding that he met with her as the umbrella company and discussed what he wanted to do with his yarn line. Oliver also met with Miss Pat, owner of Taming of the Ewe, to talk about the number of skeins he would make and how frequently he would do the lines; and Joel, his graphic designer, to figure out what he wanted for his yarn label.

On top of all of the “professional engagements,” however, is a particular attention that cements that this endeavor is meant to help Oliver fulfill his dreams in the long-run, not to smother him with busywork.

For example, his father always tries to give him challenges for the colorways so that he can stretch his creative muscles. “From an art direction standpoint, sometimes it’s tough to come up with color palettes that aren’t cliché but are still recognizable,” Joel explained.

Additionally, safety is top priority for the Dornings. There are some more dangerous dyeing methods that they do not let him try or handle certain steps for him, such as when Reannon mixes the citric acid powder into the liquid dye so that his lungs aren’t exposed to the powder at all; or when she handles hot pans for him so that he doesn’t get burnt.

Reannon also touched on how Oliver’s yarn line factors into his schoolwork — that is, outside of the line’s business aspects. “When I retired a couple of years ago, we started homeschooling,” she stated. “Now that he’s homeschooled, we’ve incorporated yarn dyeing as a part of his art curriculum.”

But art is just one part of it — the line has also allowed them to explore the science behind the artform, like why acids work best with the dyes they use and what materials works better with a liquid and what works better with a powder. Reannon even adds that Oliver is looking forward to taking chemistry soon because of it.

“It’s fun to watch him mature from those first few colorways as he has gone through and tested his methods,” Joel said.

And it’s a lot of fun for Oliver as well, if his attitude towards his work is any indication. “My favorite line that I’ve done so far would have to be Easter,” he stated. “It was three colorways — blue, yellow and pink, all pastels. And one Robin’s Egg — that one was splotchy!”

As for his next line — Christmas yet again — Oliver is not too sure about what he wants to do, but he knows that he won’t do the same trick twice. “I’m still thinking about the colors,” he concluded thoughtfully, “because I want to make a new version that’s not like last year’s.”

Fitting, Moore thinks, as the Dornings themselves are truly local exemplars of things both new and unique.

Oliver’s Twist can be found at The Taming of the Ewe in Gadsden and Knit B’ham in Birmingham, both of which are currently running his Halloween line.

Reannon Dorning also hosts Knitting for Beginners, an easy-to-adapt and accessible class that teaches the basics of knitting, the next of which will be held in Feb. 2027. For more information on the upcoming class, contact her at [email protected].