A fire erupted Wednesday night at Omaha Track causing evacuations of residents within a one-mile radius and closing Attalla City schools Thursday.

Omaha Track is a railroad materials and service company. According to its website, the Attalla facility is the company’s first tie-processing location in the eastern United States. The facility processes used railroad ties into renewable energy.

“By turning railroad ties into renewable energy and fuel, we help reduce landfill waste and provide a locally sourced, sustainable biomass solution for cement, paper and power producers,” the website said.

The fire involved a large quantity of railroad ties at the facility, creating a dense plume of black smoke which spread across the city. Attalla and surrounding cities acted quickly to assess the situation.

Elizabeth Quinn, an Ivalee firefighter responding to the incident, said crews were working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading into nearby wooded areas.

Quinn said the railroad ties are treated with preservatives that soak into the wood, making the fire difficult to extinguish.

Multiple fire departments and emergency personnel were at the scene Wednesday, including crews from Gadsden, Attalla and Ivalee, she said.

Quinn said she was not aware of what caused the fire.