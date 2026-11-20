By Samantha Hill

When a place of worship becomes the target of an act of violence, the impact reaches far beyond the walls of the building. It touches the people who gather there, the families who call it a second home and the community that surrounds it.

On November 11, the Gadsden Islamic Society became the target of an attempted arson when an individual approached the mosque and set fire to an object near its entrance. Thankfully, the fire was extinguished before it could spread into the building, and no injuries were reported.

What followed was a coordinated investigation involving the Gadsden Police Department and the FBI that led to the arrest of a suspect within days.

Thirty-five-year-old Daniel Black was taken into custody and charged in connection with the incident, including second-degree arson and possession or manufacture of a destructive device. Authorities credited the collaborative efforts of local and federal law enforcement, along with information provided by the public, in bringing the investigation to this point.

For a community that takes pride in looking out for its neighbors, the incident was difficult to process. But according to mosque co-founder Yousef Alabbasi, the response from the community has also been a powerful reminder of what makes Gadsden special.

Despite hateful comments circulating online in the wake of the incident, Alabbasi expressed gratitude for the many neighbors, friends and people of different faiths who reached out to offer prayers, encouragement and support. The Gadsden Islamic Society has been part of this community for more than 20 years. Since its founding, the mosque has worked to serve not only its congregation but the broader Gadsden area through community outreach, free clinics and food assistance. For Alabbasi, the mosque is more than a place to gather for worship. It is a place where people can find help, build relationships and connect with their neighbors, regardless of their background or beliefs.

An act intended to cause fear should never define a community. Neither should the hateful comments of a few define the people who live here. The quick work of local law enforcement deserves recognition, as does the willingness of residents to speak up and stand beside their neighbors. In this case, that response has been one of solidarity, compassion and a reminder that we do not have to share the same beliefs to stand together.

For those looking for a way to show their support beyond words, the Gadsden Islamic Society has also established a GoFundMe campaign to help strengthen security at the mosque and ensure its community programs can continue.