City launches plan to provide new residential garbage cans

New garbage cans began rolling out Monday, April 14, for residents around Gadsden, the City has announced.

“The majority of our garbage cans have been in service for many years, and our Public Works Department spends a lot of time and money repairing cans that are broken,” said Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. “Rather than continuing to do that, we’re going to phase out all of our old garbage cans.”

The City has invested $60,000 in the initiative, and the new garbage cans, which feature a red lid and updated City branding, started being rolled out on Monday.

The replacement process will happen in neighborhoods across Gadsden over the next 18 months.

The garbage cans will be swapped out during regular trash routes, and residents don’t need to call or take any special action to receive a new can.

“This is also part of our overall efforts to clean up Gadsden,” Ford added. “Having a brand new garbage can sitting by the curb instead of an old, beaten-up can is another small step towards improving our city’s appearance.”