City of Gadsden grows with two new annexations

The City of Gadsden is continuing to grow following the approval of two newly annexed areas at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“This is yet another example of the ways Gadsden is growing,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “Bringing more people into the city limits helps everyone. They’ll benefit by being covered by our outstanding first responders and public works services, and adding to our population helps bring in more federal dollars and funding for Gadsden City Schools.”

Both new additions will be home to subdivisions and newly constructed houses in the near future.

One 28-acre parcel expands the city limits along Whorton Bend Road and Oakland Drive. Developers presented plans for approximately 84 townhomes built in three phases in the subdivision.

The other annexation added land to existing parcels in the city limits on Owens Street, bringing the total area to 28 acres. Development plans for that subdivision include 24 homes.

“This will mean several hundred new residents for Gadsden, and we love that some of our neighbors in Whorton Bend want to join us,” Ford said. “We look forward to working alongside these developers and anyone else that wants to bring additional housing to Gadsden.”