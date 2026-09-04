Community unites for survivors benefit dinner

Tri-County Crisis Services will host its Community United for Survivors Benefit Dinner and “Support Speaks” Silent Auction on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Hubbard’s Off Main in Oxford.

Proceeds will help sustain and strengthen free, confidential, 24-hour sexual-assault advocacy and support for survivors in Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties.

“Survivors should not have to navigate the hours and days following an assault alone,” said Tina Deshotels, executive director of Tri-County Crisis Services. “Whether someone is at the hospital, considering available options or seeking support weeks or months later, a trained advocate is available to listen, provide accurate information and help that person determine what comes next.”

Tri-County Crisis Services continues to provide essential advocacy, crisis intervention, and survivor-centered support to individuals impacted by sexual assault throughout Calhoun, Cleburne, and Talladega Counties.

Serving survivors and their families with compassion, dignity, and confidentiality, Tri- County Crisis Services offers a comprehensive range of services designed to support individuals during and after a crisis. Services include confidential crisis support, hospital advocacy, coordinated referrals, safety planning, survivor-directed decision support, resource information, and comfort bundles tailored to survivors’ immediate needs.

The organization works closely with local hospitals, law enforcement agencies, and District Attorney’s Offices to improve early advocate notification, coordination of services, and warm handoffs that help survivors access support as quickly as possible. In addition, Tri-County Crisis Services provides community education, professional training, outreach initiatives, and awareness efforts aimed at strengthening community response to sexual violence.

Tri-County Crisis Services maintains a 24-hour crisis line that is available seven days a week. Individuals seeking support or information may call 888-996-1262 at any time to speak with a trained advocate.

Community United for Survivors Dinner

Event Details:

Date: September 24, 2026

Location: Hubbard’s Off Main, Oxford, AL

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Tickets: $40 per person

https://www.tricountycrisisservices.org/event-details/community-united-for-survivors The evening will bring together community leaders, supporters, and advocates committed to ensuring survivors throughout the tri-county area have access to the resources and support they need. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit Tri-County Crisis Services’ advocacy, outreach, training, and survivor support programs.

Community members interested in attending or learning more about sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to contact Tri-County Crisis Services.

24/7 Crisis Line: 888-996-1262

Media Contact: Tina Deshotels 256.782.5350

Tri-County Crisis Services

Email: tccs.cares.4u@gmail.com

Website: https://www.tricountycrisisservices.org/