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Kyle claims runoff victory over incumbent Latham

LaMont Kyle won District 1's runoff on Sept. 22. Photo courtesy of Gadsden Messenger reporter Lindsey Frazier.

LaMont Kyle will represent Gadsden City Council District 1 after defeating incumbent Tonya Latham in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Less than 600 votes elected Kyle as the third newcomer to the city council in the upcoming year, which starts in November. Although the results from the Aug. 25 election saw a much slimmer margin, with Kyle finishing in second place by 12 votes, Kyle received 66% of votes this time around.

Kyle, special education paraprofessional at Oscar Adams Elementary, emphasized the importance of community involvement during the debate in August, which was hosted by the Divine Nine.

“Serving your community requires commitment and dedication,” Kyle said during the debate. “…We need to get our neighborhoods involved.”

He proposed establishing neighborhood advisory groups as a way to increase community involvement.

Additional priorities Kyle addressed during the debate include:

  • Improving road conditions
  • Fixing draining issues
  • Addressing grass and property maintenance
  • Affordable housing
  • Dealing with dilapidated properties and neighborhoods’ appearances to attract more people to District 1, which he called the gateway of Gadsden.
Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

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