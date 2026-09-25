Kyle claims runoff victory over incumbent Latham

LaMont Kyle will represent Gadsden City Council District 1 after defeating incumbent Tonya Latham in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Less than 600 votes elected Kyle as the third newcomer to the city council in the upcoming year, which starts in November. Although the results from the Aug. 25 election saw a much slimmer margin, with Kyle finishing in second place by 12 votes, Kyle received 66% of votes this time around.

Kyle, special education paraprofessional at Oscar Adams Elementary, emphasized the importance of community involvement during the debate in August, which was hosted by the Divine Nine.

“Serving your community requires commitment and dedication,” Kyle said during the debate. “…We need to get our neighborhoods involved.”

He proposed establishing neighborhood advisory groups as a way to increase community involvement.

Additional priorities Kyle addressed during the debate include: