Contract awarded for new ‘Little Bridge’ over Coosa River

A contract has been awarded for the replacement of the Gilbert’s Ferry Bridge, commonly known as the “Little Bridge,” which carries northbound traffic on Alabama 77 over the Coosa River between Southside and Rainbow City.

Transportation Director John Cooper awarded the contract to Scott Bridge Company of Opelika following approval by Gov. Kay Ivey last week. Ivey announced the award Monday.

The project will replace the aging bridge with a new two-lane structure designed to improve traffic flow along the heavily traveled corridor.

“For almost 90 years, the Gilbert’s Ferry Bridge has carried increasing traffic volume across the Coosa River between Southside and Rainbow City,” Ivey said. “Even after the addition of the larger southbound bridge, congestion remains a problem for northbound traffic on the older bridge.”

The existing truss bridge was constructed in 1939 and originally carried traffic in both directions. Following construction of a larger southbound bridge in 1979, the older structure became the northbound bridge.

Contract and project details

The Alabama Department of Transportation opened bids for the project Sept. 25. Scott Bridge Company submitted the lowest of four bids at $22,065,595. The bids ranged up to nearly $35 million.

The project will remove the existing 87-year-old bridge and replace it with a 910-foot-long structure that will stand approximately 30 feet above the Coosa River.

The new bridge will be 36 feet wide, featuring two 12-foot travel lanes and 6-foot shoulders on each side. The existing bridge is 20 feet wide, 868 feet long and stands approximately 10 feet above the river.

ALDOT anticipates construction will begin in early 2027, with completion expected by the end of 2029.

The project is funded through a combination of state and federal funding, including a $3 million appropriation.

State Rep. Craig Lipscomb said he has worked for years to secure funding for the replacement.

“Eight years ago, I promised to find a way to replace the aging SR-77 ‘Southside’ bridge, which had become a safety concern and a major obstacle to traffic and economic growth,” Lipscomb said. “I never wavered in that commitment, and I’m proud to have worked alongside Governor Kay Ivey to make this long-overdue project a reality.”

Intersection improvements

The project also includes changes to intersections near the bridge.

At the north end, where SR-77 meets Lakeshore Drive and Whorton Bend Road, the project will include a new traffic signal and turn lanes.

ALDOT initially proposed a Restricted Crossing U-turn (RCUT) intersection during its public involvement process. However, after further evaluation, engineers determined that a traffic signal is warranted and that projected traffic volumes would make one necessary in the near future.

South of the bridge, the traffic signal at Fowler’s Ferry Road will be removed, along with the crossover between the northbound and southbound roadways.

Traffic impacts during construction

For most of the construction period, northbound traffic will be diverted onto the existing southbound bridge. The southbound bridge will carry one lane of traffic in each direction.