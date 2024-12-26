Coosa’s O’Bryant among ASWA Lineman of the Year finalists

Photo courtesy of Average Joe’s Sports Talk
By Chris McCarthy/Publisher
Coosa Christian senior linebacker Clete O’Bryant was among 42 finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Back/Lineman of the Year awards for the 2024 season.
In nine games, O’Bryant (pictured above) finished with 125 tackles, including 25 for a loss, while helping Coosa Christian post a 9-1 record on the field. He recorded his 500th career tackles this past season for 13th on the AHSAA all-time career tackle list. O’Bryant was also a finalist for the award in 2023.
The winners, along with Mr. Football and the Super All-State team, will be revealed January 28 at a banquet in Montgomery.
Class 7A Back of the Year
Anquon Fegans, Thompson
Trent Seaborn, Thompson
Daylyn Upshaw, Central-Phenix City
Class 7A Lineman of the Year
Malik Autry, Opelika
Zion Grady, Enterprise
Jared Smith, Thompson
Class 6A Back of the Year
Corey Barber, Spain Park
K.J. Lacey, Saraland
Na’eem Offord, Parker
Class 6A Lineman of the Year
Keenan Britt, Oxford
Jourdin Crawford, Parker
Anthony Jones, St. Paul’s Episcopal
Class 5A Back of the Year
Conner Nelson, Leeds
Cam Phinizee, Russellville
Jotavion Pierce, Catholic-Montgomery
Class 5A Lineman of the Year
Jabarrius Garrar, Vigor
Kentonio Kelly, Jr., Vigor
Ellis McGaskin, Williamson
Class 4A Back of the Year
E.J. Crowell, Jackson
Landon Duckworth, Jackson
Gunner Rivers, St. Michael Catholic
Class 4A Lineman of the Year
Tristan Brown, Cherokee County
Tae Diamond, Cherokee County
A.J. Rice, Madison Academy
Class 3A Back of the Year
Caden Chandler, Mars Hill Bible
Kadyn Mitchell, Houston Academy
Rollie Pinto, Piedmont
Class 3A Lineman of the Year
Myles Johnson, T.R. Miller
Billy Neill, Bayside Academy
Tucker Wilks, Fyffe
Class 2A Back of the Year
Chris Clemons, Winston County
Luke Gilbert, Pisgah
Preston Lancaster, Tuscaloosa Academy
Class 2A Lineman of the Year
J.J. Faulk, Highland Home
Clete O’Bryant, Coosa Christian
Grayson Gulde, Vincent
Class 1A Back of the Year
Alvin Henderson, Elba
Ziquayvion Jackson, McKenzie
Jaquez Wilkes, Wadley
Class 1A Lineman of the Year
Fred Curry, Georgiana
Hayes Farrell, Donoho
Tim Parnell, Leroy