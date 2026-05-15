First girl’s golf scholarship awarded to GCHS student in 15 years

By Lindsey Frazier, Features Editor

Gracey Lankford of Gadsden City High School signed a golf scholarship with Calhoun Community College on Monday.

Lankford is the third female golfer from Gadsden City to sign a scholarship, the last being 15 years ago.

Lankford has played golf at Gadsden for four years and has been one of the top four girls in every match and tournament over the last three, Robert Brown, golf head coach, said. Her efforts helped the girls’ team earn second place in the Gadsden Area Tournament for the last two years.

“I’ve had the pleasure and honor of being her coach for the last three, and also her math teacher for a semester,” Brown said in an email to the messenger. “I feel very

fortunate to have been part of her journey.”

Although her record doesn’t reflect it, Lankford’s golf career has had its share of challenges.

“Two years ago, she injured her knee during a tournament, which brought a quick and unexpected end to her season,” Brown said. ”But she came back stronger and more determined the next year. Then the week before sectionals, we were in a golf cart accident together, where Gracey fractured her finger and suffered a bunch of scrapes and bruises. But she was determined not to pass up the opportunity she had worked so hard for.”

A few days after the accident, Lankford endured the pain to compete at sectionals. Thankfully, she made it through this season without any injuries, Kitchens said.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Gracey for the past three years and see the tremendous growth she’s had as a person and a golfer,” Brown said. Three years ago, she started off with scores in the low 60s during our 9-hole matches. At the beginning of the next season, she started breaking 60, and by the end of that season, she finally broke 50. This season, she had scores down to the mid-40s.”

This year, at the Kickoff Classic Tournament, she broke 100 and helped her team finish third. Lankford’s efforts also enabled her to qualify for sectionals the last two years, and each time, her scores got her close to qualifying for sub-state, Brown said.

“Calhoun Community College is not only gaining a great golfer, but also a strong, tough, hardworking, authentic, kind and caring young lady who will be a huge asset and blessing to her coach, teammates, instructors and the many friends I’m sure she’ll make there,” Brown said. “We are so proud of you, Gracey! We are happy and excited that you’ve been given this incredible opportunity. You’ve worked very hard, and you truly deserve this. This is just the beginning for you. We know you will keep showing up and working hard in everything you do. We look forward to seeing you succeed on the golf course, in your schooling, in your future career, and in your life. Congratulations!”