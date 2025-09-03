Courtney Washington is now heading to Sweden for world championship

Courtney Washington, a Southside native, will represent Team USA for the second year in a row at the Obstacle Course Racing World Championships, which will be held in Sweden Sept. 11 -14.

Out of the approximate 171 million women who live in the US, Washington is one of eight that will travel to Sweden to compete in the championship. She will compete in three events; the short course, the standard course and the team race.

“I want to begin by sincerely thanking you for all your encouragement and support you’ve given time throughout this journey,” Washington said at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

The short course is a 1.8 mile cross country style race with 20 obstacles; the standard course is a 7.4 mile cross country style race with 40 obstacles and the team race consists of a 5-lap event for teams of four.

On the final lap, teammates must stay together as some obstacles may require them to work together, according to the OCR website.

Last year, Washington competed in the same courses in the championship, which was held in Costa Rica. She placed 16 in the short course, 18 in the standard course and 4 in the team race, according to Washington. She also competed in the Navy World Championship where she placed 8 in the 3k, 7 in the 15k and 4 in the 100 meter.

“Each of these races have challenged me in new ways and have helped me prepare,” Washington said. “…Competing at this level is both exciting and demanding, and it also comes with significant expenses and training, traveling and competition.”

During the months leading up to the trip, Washington has held fundraising events, asked for sponsorships or donations and sold rubber ducks for $1 to help fund her trip to Sweden.

“Every contribution, whether it’s your donation, fundraising or words of encouragement makes a real difference and it means so much to me,” Washington said. “…Y’all’s belief in me and support give me this opportunity to compete at the highest level, and I’m truly grateful.”

The sport is gaining in popularity, so much so that in 2028 OCR will be included in the LA Olympic Games, according to Washington.

“You’ll get to see a little bit of it on a larger scale,” Washington said at the council meeting. “We are still trying to get the attention that the sport deserves. What I like to say is it’s like a marathon meets Ninja Warrior, so it’s a good combination.”

Washington has raised $3,500 with a goal of $4,000. Donations for Washington are being accepted via Venmo, Cash App or PayPal through @Courtwash13.

“Representing Team USA has been a dream come true and I promise to give everything I have in Sweden,” Washington said. “I am proud to carry with me, not only my own determination, but also the strength, support and generosity of everyone who has been a part of this.”