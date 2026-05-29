County Sports Hall of Fame honoring inductees

The Etowah County Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2026 on June 13 at The Venue at Coosa Landing.

Garry Edward Elkins

In Memoriam

Garry Edward Elkins, a Gadsden native, embodied endurance, discipline, and determination—earning recognition as Etowah County’s own “Marathon Man.”

Over a remarkable running career, Garry completed 60 marathons, including an extraordinary 37 consecutive appearances in the Huntsville Marathon beginning in 1977. He consistently placed among the top five in his age division and competed in the prestigious Boston Marathon three times, spanning 25 years from 1979 to 2005, including his final race at age 65. His running resume also included the Birmingham, Chicago, Atlanta, Mardi Gras, and New Orleans marathons, where he achieved an impressive personal best time of 2:28.

In addition to his marathon accomplishments, Garry participated in hundreds of 10K races, including the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta, the Cotton Row Run in Huntsville, and the Vulcan Run in Birmingham. He also completed a 50-mile ultramarathon in Chicago.

Garry’s running journey began with a life-changing decision. At age 32, weighing 190 pounds and smoking two packs of cigarettes a day, he committed to improving his health. Starting slowly—running from one telephone pole to the next—he steadily built endurance, eventually running daily for more than four decades, from 1974 to 2017.

In 1976, during the nation’s Bicentennial, Garry demonstrated his dedication and patriotism by running 1,776 miles in a single year, earning the Gadsden YMCA’s Top Jogger of the Year award.

A 1961 graduate of Emma Sansom High School, where he participated in football and basketball, Garry went on to earn degrees in Biology and Physical Education from Jacksonville State University in 1968.

Garry gave back to his community through his passion for running. He served as the first race director of the Gadsden Spring Run 10K and was a founding member of the Gadsden Track Club. He mentored countless runners, including Dink Taylor and Steve Carter, and was always willing to share guidance and encouragement with those new to the sport.

A devoted member of Christ Central Church for over 40 years, Garry taught adult Sunday School and sang in the choir. “It really doesn’t matter what your time is,” Garry once said while describing what it was like to compete in a marathon. “The main thing is that you ran it and you finished it. My wife once said that I would finish a race even if I had to crawl, and I told her that I’d have to try.”

James Wesley Graves, Jr.

Over a remarkable 29-year career in Attalla, James Wesley Graves, Jr. made a lasting impact as both a standout student-athlete and a dedicated educator and coach at Etowah High School.

As a starting guard on the 1987–88 Etowah varsity basketball team, Graves helped lead the Blue Devils to a school-record 26 wins, capturing area and sub-regional titles and advancing to the Class 5A Final Four. He averaged 12 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals per game.

The following season, Graves elevated his performance, averaging 19 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and four steals, earning All-Area and All-State honors. That year, Etowah made school history by defeating every Gadsden-area team during the regular season, including two wins over Southside.

After graduating in 1989, Graves continued his basketball career at Snead State Community College, where he helped lead the Parsons to the Alabama Community College Conference championship. As a sophomore point guard, he averaged 18 points and seven assists per game, earning All-Conference and All-State Tournament honors. He also excelled in baseball, batting .455 as the team’s leadoff hitter.

Graves went on to Troy State University, where he became a key contributor on the baseball team. In 1993, he helped lead the Trojans to the NCAA Division II World Series semifinals, batting .352 during the regular season and .443 in postseason play. He served as a team captain in 1994.

After earning his degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Health Education, Graves returned to Etowah High School in 2000, dedicating the next 25 years to teaching and coaching boys’ basketball. He compiled a school-record 368 wins, captured six area titles, made 14 playoff appearances, reached the Sweet Sixteen six times, and advanced to the Elite Eight twice. In 2023, he was selected to coach in the AHSAA North/South All-Star Game.

While his accomplishments on the court are significant, Coach Graves considers his greatest achievement to be that every player he coached earned a high school diploma.

A committed member of The Guiding Light Church in Trussville, Graves serves as a Big Brother mentor and actively supports his community through volunteer work and charitable giving.

Rodney Wayne Long

In Memoriam

Rodney Wayne Long accomplished a great deal in a life that ended far too soon, leaving behind a legacy of athletic excellence and leadership.

A native of Blount County and a longtime resident of Etowah County, Rodney’s athletic ability was evident from an early age. He was an All-Star selection each year he participated in youth athletics, including the Rockets Little League, Rainbow City Pony League, and Rainbow City Colt League. He competed in multiple sports, playing Pee Wee football, junior high basketball, varsity basketball, and four years of varsity baseball, earning selection to the Alabama East-West All-Star baseball game.

Rodney excelled on the football field at Southside High School, where he emerged as a standout player and team leader. As a junior, he was named The Gadsden Times Player of the Week and earned the team’s Most Valuable Back award. His senior season in 1980 was exceptional. Serving as team captain, he recorded 65 receptions for 1,004 yards and 15 touchdowns, helping lead the Panthers to a then school-record 12 wins, their first region championship, and an undefeated regular season. Southside advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals with victories over Oxford and Midfield before falling to eventual state runner-up Hartselle.

Rodney earned All-County honors for three years, All-Area honors for two years, and All-State recognition his senior season. He also made history as the first player from Southside High School selected to compete in the Alabama High School Athletic Association North/South All-Star Game in Tuscaloosa.

He continued his football career at Austin Peay State University, where he was named Ohio Valley Conference Rookie of the Week and led his team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Rodney was also nominated by U.S. Representative Tom Bevill to attend the United States Air Force Academy.

Rodney Wayne Long passed away in 1982 at the age of 19. In honor of his impact and legacy, his jersey, #47, was retired at Southside High School in 1983. He was loved by many and respected by all, and his influence continues to be felt throughout the community.

Brian Mintz

Brian Mintz is a true product of Etowah County, whose success as a student-athlete, educator, and coach over four decades reflects a powerful combination of hard work, leadership, and faith.

A four-year starting quarterback at Southside High School from 1977 to 1980, Mintz finished his career with more than 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, earning All-County, All-Region, and All-State honors. He led the Panthers to a 30-12-1 record—the most career wins by a Southside quarterback.

His senior season in 1980 stands among the finest in school history. As team captain, Mintz passed for 1,750 yards and 20 touchdowns, leading Southside to a school-record 12 wins, its first region championship, an undefeated regular season, and its first playoff victory. The Panthers advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals before falling to eventual state runner-up Hartselle. That team’s 12-win record stood until 2013.

A multi-sport athlete, Mintz also lettered four years in baseball and two years in basketball. He continued his football career at Jacksonville State University, earning varsity letters in 1982 and 1983. After being named Gulf South Conference Player of the Week in 1983, his playing career was cut short by injury.

Mintz began his coaching career in 1986 and quickly made an impact. As head coach at Ragland High School, he led the program to its first-ever playoff appearance. He later guided Glencoe High School to a state semifinal appearance in 1993 and region championships in 1995 and 1996.

Returning to Southside, Mintz played a key role in the development of Barney Hood Stadium. He later returned to Ragland, where he led the team to eight consecutive playoff appearances, including state semifinal runs in 2006 and 2011. After coaching stops in Tennessee, he continued his success at Westbrook Christian, leading the Warriors to 12 wins and multiple playoff appearances.

Since 2019, Mintz has served as Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Etowah County and the Greater Gadsden area, continuing to impact lives through mentorship and faith. He is a member of the Southside High School Wall of Fame and the St. Clair County Hall of Fame.

Brian and his wife, Dr. Kim Subblefield, have four children: Matthew, Michael, John Mark, and Meileigh.

Barbara Downey Payne

For more than five decades, Barbara Downey Payne has been a driving force in cheerleading and gymnastics across Etowah County and northeast Alabama—leaving a legacy as a standout athlete, coach, educator, and entrepreneur.

A graduate of Etowah High School and Jacksonville State University, Barbara’s passion for cheerleading and gymnastics began early and quickly set her apart. At Etowah, she served as head cheerleader and earned Most Outstanding Cheerleader honors while also excelling in gymnastics, where she earned a state medal in trampoline. She helped lead her team to an international cheerleading championship and was selected to work with the International Cheerleading Foundation (ICF), becoming one of the first high school students chosen as a staff member.

Barbara continued her success at Jacksonville State University, earning a spot on the varsity cheerleading squad and later serving as captain. During her time there, the team achieved national recognition at UCA College Camp. She also coached, instructed tumbling and gymnastics, and began building programs that would impact generations of athletes.

After earning her degree, Barbara returned to Etowah High School as a teacher and cheer coach, later expanding her influence through teaching, choreography, judging, and entrepreneurship. She founded Downey’s Gymnastics and later Rainbow Gymnastics and Childcare, Inc., where her athletes consistently qualified for state competitions and earned numerous local, state, and national titles. She also established one of the first all-star cheerleading programs in Etowah County.

A lifelong learner, Barbara earned three advanced degrees—all with a 4.0 GPA—while teaching and coaching full-time. Her dedication to excellence extended beyond the classroom and gym, as she mentored countless young athletes and helped shape the future of cheerleading in the region.

Among her many honors, Barbara was named United Performing Association National Coach of the Year and led Team USA to a British International Open Cheerleading Championship in London.

Barbara Downey Payne’s influence is measured not only in championships and accolades, but in the countless lives she has inspired through her leadership, passion, and commitment to excellence.

Randy Ross

Though a native of Boaz, Randy Ross is most closely associated with Southside High School, where he built a lasting legacy as a coach, mentor, and leader.

As head coach of the Panthers’ historic 1980 football team, Ross led Southside to a 12–1 record, capturing the program’s first-ever region championship, first undefeated regular season, and first postseason victory. The Panthers advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals, finishing the regular season ranked No. 3 in the state. That team’s 12-win record stood until 2013. From 1977 to 1984, Ross compiled a 49–24 record at Southside and was named Area and County Coach of the Year in both 1980 and 1984.

Following his tenure at Southside, Ross coached at Scottsboro High School, leading the 1985 team to its first-ever playoff appearance and earning Class 5A Area Coach of the Year honors. Earlier in his career, he also found success at Gaston High School, guiding the 1976 baseball team to a Class 1A state championship.

Ross went on to an accomplished collegiate career, serving in multiple leadership roles at Vanderbilt University, the University of Alabama, Southern Methodist University, and the University of Arkansas. At Alabama, he worked under head coach Gene Stallings as Recruiting Coordinator and assistant coach, later serving in key administrative roles including Director of Football Operations and Head of Athletic Development. During his tenure, the Crimson Tide won 137 games, a national championship, two SEC titles, and five SEC West championships.

Ross also made a significant impact nationally, serving eight years on the College Football Hall of Fame Committee and 17 years with the NCAA Football Operations organization, including time as president. He was recognized as Football Scoop’s 2019 Football Operations Director of the Year and founded the “Stay in School” program, encouraging student-athletes to complete their college eligibility.

A standout athlete at Boaz High School, Ross earned All-State honors in football and baseball and continued his playing career at Snead State and St. Bernard College.

Ross is a member of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame, the Southside High School Wall of Fame, and the Boaz High School Wall of Fame. He is currently active at Church of the Highlands in Tuscaloosa, where he serves on the Dream Team.

Wes Vance

Gadsden native Wes Vance has built an outstanding reputation on the golf course, achieving success at the local, state, and national levels over a career spanning more than 35 years.

A 1997 graduate of Gadsden High School, Vance’s talent was evident early. He captured the Alabama Junior Championship in the 11-and-under division in 1990 and again in the 15–16 division in 1994, earning recognition in Links Magazine as a rising young golfer. He competed on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) circuit from ages 14 to 18, finishing runner-up in the 1995 AJGA ClubCorp Tournament in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Vance distinguished himself as a four-time AJGA Long Drive Champion and dominated local competition, winning the Etowah County Junior Championship twice and the Gadsden Country Club Junior Championship seven times. He also claimed the Gadsden Country Club Men’s Championship in 1993 and 1995. His junior career included three top-10 finishes at the prestigious Future Masters Tournament and a berth in the 1996 AJGA National Championship.

At Gadsden High School, Vance continued to excel, finishing as the runner-up at the AHSAA State Tournament in 1996. Ranked among the nation’s top 100 high school golf recruits, he earned a scholarship to the University of Alabama, where he lettered four years for the Crimson Tide. In 1999, he won the University of Alabama Tournament and was one of only five golfers from Alabama to qualify for the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach. He was also recognized for his academic excellence as a member of the All-SEC Academic Team in 2000 and 2001.

Now residing in Raleigh, North Carolina, Vance remains active in the game as Vice Chairman of Membership at Old Chatham Golf Club, where he has won three consecutive club championships (2022–2024). Professionally, he has served as North Carolina Market Leader for Invesco since 2013. He is also an active member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, where he serves as an usher and contributes to the church’s Endowment Committee.

Wes Vance’s sustained excellence in golf and his continued commitment to leadership and service reflect a career defined by dedication, achievement, and integrity.