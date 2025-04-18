Skip to content
E-Edition 04-18-25
By:
Kaitlin Hoskins
April 18, 2025
Download and view the most recent E-Edition by clicking
here
.
E-edition 041825
Kaitlin Hoskins
Jefferson’s to honor local teachers
Paid parental leave law improves life for Alabama workers
City of Gadsden earns Tree City USA designation
Gadsden Regional’s Jars of Love collects more than 1,000 jars of peanut butter
April recognized as safe digging month
