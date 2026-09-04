EMA brings emergency preparedness to the community

When severe weather strikes, knowing a storm is coming can make all the difference.

The Etowah County Emergency Management Agency is hoping to help residents be better prepared before the next warning comes through with an emergency preparedness event Sept. 9 at Walmart.

The event, scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m., will bring together EMA representatives, the National Weather Service and WBRC 6 News for an afternoon focused on weather awareness and emergency preparedness. WBRC personalities are also expected to make appearances.

For Patrick Huselton, EMA public information officer, the event is about more than emergency alert radios. It is also an opportunity to reconnect with residents and remind them that the county has an emergency management agency they can turn to.

“We want people to know that we’re here,” Huselton said. “We have a lot of people who got the news that the Gadsden-Etowah EMA was dropped last year, and they don’t know that they still have an EMA.”

The agency has been working to increase its presence in the community since the new Etowah County EMA was established. Huselton said he has been attending community events, sharing weather information through social media and working with local schools on emergency preparedness.

One of those efforts is the agency’s tornado drill observation program, where EMA personnel visit schools and watch students and staff conduct their tornado drills.

“It’s not a pass or fail,” Huselton said. “It’s not a right or wrong… All we are doing is watching and if we can help you, we want to help you.”

That same emphasis on preparation extends to residents.

The EMA encourages people to have several ways to receive emergency warnings and never wait for the sirens to seek shelter. Emergency alert radios can provide another source of information when severe weather threatens, and the county’s mass notification system can automatically send warnings to residents who have signed up.

Residents who already own an emergency alert radio can bring it to the Walmart event, where EMA personnel will check the radio and help program it. Radios can be programmed for multiple counties, which can be useful for people who live or travel near county lines.

Walmart will have radios available for purchase. Residents can also purchase one elsewhere and bring it to the event for help with programming.

September also marks National Preparedness Month, making the event a timely reminder for residents to take stock of their own emergency plans.

EMA recommends that families keep an emergency supply kit with enough supplies to last at least three days. Water, nonperishable food, flashlights, batteries and rain gear are among the suggested items.

Officials also encourage families to decide ahead of time where they will meet if an emergency separates them and phone service or roads are unavailable.

The agency’s message is simple: Don’t wait until the warning is sounding to decide what to do.

“We can’t have people waiting for sirens,” Huselton. “Sirens will fail, they’re mechanical.”

Preparing ahead of time, whether that means programming an emergency alert radio, putting together a supply kit or making a family meeting plan, can give residents one less thing to worry about when an emergency happens.

To sign up for the county’s free emergency alert system, visit etowahcountyema.org/emergency-alerts/ and receive notifications sent via text and email.