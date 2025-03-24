Etowah County spared from storms

Though no tornado warnings were issued for Etowah County, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued at one point.

A total of 15 confirmed tornadoes touched down in Alabama on March 15. Fourteen of those tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Calera, which services central Alabama, and the final tornado was confirmed by the Huntsville NWS office.

At one point, even the NWS Calera office was forced to shelter due to a tornado touching down near them.

Most of Alabama was in a “high” level five out five risk for severe storms, according to forecast graphics released by the NWS Storm Prediction Center.

Of the 15 tornadoes in Alabama, one was a deadly EF-3 that struck the Dallas County small town of Plantersville. That tornado claimed the lives of two people and had estimated winds up to 140 mph. An EF-2 tornado killed a third person in Talladega County.

The Dallas County tornado was the strongest confirmed in the state with the other tornadoes ranging from EF-0s to EF-2s.

Ahead of the storms, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency proclamation for all 67 counties in the state. State of emergency proclamations are used to activate the Alabama National Guard and other state agencies, as well as set guidelines on price gouging in accordance with the Alabama Unconscionable Pricing Act, which states that it is unlawful for someone to “impose unconscionable prices for the sale or rental of any commodity or rental facility during the period of declared state of emergency.”

The proclamation also allows for the waiving of federal motor-carrier regulations, specifically in relation to transportation of goods, provisions or disaster-related materials, and mandated hours of travel for drivers of those provisions. It also allows schools and state government offices to be closed with authorization with no penalties.

“We have reports of damage in 52 of our 67 counties,” Ivey said in a statement following the storms. “Our damage assessment continues. The sun has risen in Alabama, though. We pray for those lives lost, as well as those who were injured. And we pray for our first responders, emergency management officials and linemen who are doing incredible work on the ground right now.”

Tornadoes were confirmed to have impacted the following areas: Lauderdale County, Greene County, Pickens County, Tuscaloosa County, Sumter County, Hale County, Perry County, Bibb County, Chilton County, Shelby County, Talladega County, Dallas County, Autauga County, Coosa County, Tallapoosa County, Pike County, Bullock County, Chambers County and Walker County.

Those wanting to volunteer their time or resources are encouraged to contact officials in impacted areas before showing up to assist. Each area has varying needs and restrictions on volunteer help after an outpouring of support.