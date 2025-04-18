Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
April 21, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
April 21, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Family Success Center recognized

Family Success Center (FSC) was recognized at the Tuesday, April 15 meeting of the Etowah County Commission for their efforts to raise awareness for Child Abuse and their Child Abuse Prevention Programs. April is recognized as National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

“We here, at the Family Success Center, are so proud of the support we receive from the County Commission and local municipalities in regards to our Child Abuse Prevention Programs,” said Family Success Center Executive Director Emma Clapp. “We also appreciate other partnering agencies serving the public in regards to all forms of child abuse prevention. Over 15,000 children have heard from our educators about what abuse is and how to tell a trusted adult. We will continue our work in education, prevention, and advocacy on behalf of the children and families of Etowah County.”

Pictured from left to right: FSC Resource Development Director Katie Bohannon, FSC Program Director Lisa Brown, FSC Executive Administrative Assistant Daniella Clapp, Etowah County Commissioners Jamie Grant, Johnny Grant, Joey Statum, Tim Ramsey, Jeffrey Washington, Craig Inzer, Jr., FSC Executive Director Emma Clapp and Etowah County Commission Chief Administrative Officer Shane Ellison.

Picture of Kaitlin Hoskins

Kaitlin Hoskins

Latest News

Strawberry Festival, Blue Jean Brunch set for Saturday
GSCC students, instructors shine at ALSRT Conference
City launches plan to provide new residential garbage cans
Training offered in state’s only NCRA approved Court Reporting Program
Local business displayed in national Google campaign

Latest E-Edition

eedition 041815 front only
E-Edition 04-18-25

Download and view the most recent E-Edition by clicking here.

E-edition 041825

Quick Links

Subscription Information

The Messenger delivered to your door.

Contact Us

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
Copyright © 2025 Gadsden Messenger | Designed by Plexamedia