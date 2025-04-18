Family Success Center recognized

Family Success Center (FSC) was recognized at the Tuesday, April 15 meeting of the Etowah County Commission for their efforts to raise awareness for Child Abuse and their Child Abuse Prevention Programs. April is recognized as National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

“We here, at the Family Success Center, are so proud of the support we receive from the County Commission and local municipalities in regards to our Child Abuse Prevention Programs,” said Family Success Center Executive Director Emma Clapp. “We also appreciate other partnering agencies serving the public in regards to all forms of child abuse prevention. Over 15,000 children have heard from our educators about what abuse is and how to tell a trusted adult. We will continue our work in education, prevention, and advocacy on behalf of the children and families of Etowah County.”

Pictured from left to right: FSC Resource Development Director Katie Bohannon, FSC Program Director Lisa Brown, FSC Executive Administrative Assistant Daniella Clapp, Etowah County Commissioners Jamie Grant, Johnny Grant, Joey Statum, Tim Ramsey, Jeffrey Washington, Craig Inzer, Jr., FSC Executive Director Emma Clapp and Etowah County Commission Chief Administrative Officer Shane Ellison.