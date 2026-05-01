By Shawn Blackmon

As we close out this season of fearless faith, we are reminded of one powerful truth: we can live fearless because God is holding us.

Fear does not always come from the situation itself. Sometimes fear grows in the space where we feel unsupported, uncovered, or alone. When we believe nobody has our back, the burden feels heavier. The problem feels bigger. The future feels harder.

But God speaks directly to that place.

Isaiah 41:10 says, “Fear not, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you. I will help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

God does not begin with a strategy. He begins with Himself. He says, “I am with you.” That means the answer to fear is not controlling everything around you. The answer to fear is remembering who is standing with you.

God never promised you would not face hard things. He promised you would not face them alone.

When you do not see your way, remember He is holding you.

When you do not understand what is happening, remember He is holding you.

When everything around you feels unstable, remember He is holding you.

God also strengthens us where we feel weak. He does not avoid our weakness. He steps into it. The place where you feel the most pressure may be the very place where God wants to show the most power.

Your weakness does not disqualify you. It positions you for God to move.

And God does not just stand near you. He upholds you. That means He sustains you, supports you, and keeps you from falling. When you slip, He is holding you. When you stumble, He is holding you. When life feels like it is falling apart, He is still holding you.

Fearless faith is not pretending fear does not exist. Fearless faith is knowing God is greater than what you are facing.

So look at the pressure and say, “My God is still bigger.”

Look at the battle and say, “My God has never lost.”

Look at the future and say, “I am not walking into it alone.”

Because if God is holding you, you are not going down.

Walk in grace. Stand in truth. Live blessed.

Pastor Shawn Blackmon serves as the Lead Pastor of UNITY Church in Attalla, Alabama, where his preaching is real, relevant and rooted in the unchanging Word of God. Beyond the pulpit, he serves as CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Alabama, leading life-changing mentoring initiatives that empower young people across five counties.