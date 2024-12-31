Free Dumpster Day for City of Gadsden

Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon free dumpsters will be available to Gadsden residents at the West Meighan Sports Complex (1420 W Meighan Blvd), East Gadsden Community Center (921 Wilson Ave) and the old YMCA parking lot (346 S 1st St).

Items not accepted: liquids, household garbage, tires, batteries (car, cell phone, etc.), glass, paint cans and electronics/old TVs.

ALSO, the landfill (111 Burns Way Drive) will be open from 7 a.m. – noon for free dumping *with a valid Gadsden identification.*