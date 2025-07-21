Gadsden announces new Rural King location

The City of Gadsden will soon be home to a Rural King as part of the company’s continued growth in Alabama.

The new store will be located in the Gregerson’s Midtown Center, former home of the Cash Saver grocery store.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Gadsden,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “Not only are we bringing in one of the fastest-growing businesses in the Southeast, but it’s also a chance to bring new life to one of our major downtown shopping areas.”

Rural King is finalizing the purchase of the property and will invest $12 million to renovate the building. The new business, which primarily sells home and farm supplies, is expected to bring 90 full-time jobs in addition to part-time positions.

“I want to thank Rural King, the Gregerson family, John Moore, the Commercial Development board and all the others who have worked to make this deal happen,” Ford said. “The location is perfect because it’ll be convenient for our neighbors from Cherokee County to come shop in Gadsden. This will also open up more development opportunities in that shopping center as AutoZone and others have a chance to expand as well.”

Work on the project is expected to begin before the end of the year.