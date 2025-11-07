PHOTO GALLERY: Gadsden honors veterans at annual parade

The city of Gadsden held its annual Veterans Parade on Wednesday at 2 p.m., honoring all who have served as the procession made its way through historic downtown from Broad to Seventh Street.

Despite the rain, residents lined the sidewalks to pay tribute. The parade featured veterans, ROTC members, school marching bands, athletic groups, civic leaders, emergency responders, and combat vehicles. Several units tossed candy to children along the route.

This year’s Grand Marshal was Col. Robert Griggs, an active-duty Army officer and commander of the Fort McClellan Training Center. According to parade emcee J. Holland, Griggs and his family live in Rainbow City.

The parade lasted about 25 minutes and wrapped up with two horseback riders.