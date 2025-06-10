Gadsden Kiwanis District Executive Director to Be honored at International Convention

The Alabama District of Kiwanis International is proud to announce that two of its top leaders will be recognized for distinguished service during the 2023–2024 Kiwanis year.

District Governor Keith McKendall, of the Kiwanis Club of Indian Springs Village, has been named a Distinguished Governor by Kiwanis International. In addition, District Executive Director Tammy Driskill, of the Kiwanis Club of Gadsden, will be honored as a Distinguished District Secretary. Both leaders will be formally recognized during the Kiwanis International Convention, to be held June 25–28 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Their selection comes in a milestone year, as the Alabama District celebrated its 100th anniversary. Under Governor McKendall’s leadership, the district experienced notable growth in membership, service leadership development, and community engagement.

A signature achievement of the year was the Challenge Schools Challenge, a statewide initiative that encouraged Kiwanis clubs to partner with one of 47 “challenged schools” identified by the Alabama State Department of Education. The goal was simple but profound: support students, educators, and communities in high-need areas by showing up, listening, and helping where needed. The initiative resulted in a significant increase in service hours and had a powerful emotional and practical impact on school faculty and staff—sending a message that they are not alone in their mission to serve Alabama’s children.

This initiative, and the leaders behind it, drew high praise at a recent Alabama State Department of Education meeting, where both Governor Kay Ivey and State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey publicly commended McKendall and Driskill for their service and for forging partnerships that support schools in meaningful ways.

“These awards reflect what Kiwanis is all about—servant leadership and community impact,” said McKendall. “I’m honored to share this recognition with Tammy and with the many dedicated Kiwanians who answered the call to serve throughout Alabama.”

Driskill’s recognition as Distinguished District Secretary highlights her behind-the-scenes leadership, exceptional coordination, and unwavering dedication to the Kiwanis mission. Her administrative support helped ensure that clubs had the structure and tools they needed to thrive.

The Alabama District of Kiwanis International continues its legacy of service and leadership across the state. Learn more at alabama.kiwanis.org.