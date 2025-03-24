Gadsden native named Troy SGA president

The Student Government Association for Troy University (SGA) has named a new president.

Caleb Smith, a junior majoring in risk management and insurance, is from Gadsden, and his family knows a thing or two about holding political offices. Smith’s grandfather is Alabama House Representative Mark Gidley.

Smith is no stranger to student government. He has been involved with SGA since his freshman year at Troy. Smith started out as a Freshman Forum delegate, in which he served as the 2022 Excellence in Leadership Conference director, and then he served as Freshman Forum director for the 2023-24 year. His SGA experience goes even further back, though.

Caleb got involved in student leadership in the sixth grade and then continued throughout high school. He was instrumental in reestablishing the Key Club at Hokes Bluff High School when he saw there were limited opportunities for students to develop their leadership.

He served at the state level as Key Club Lieutenant Governor for his region during his senior year of high school, as well.

“Caleb has always been a leader,” said Gidley. “In middle school, he served as a study buddy to the elementary school students. This shows his heart to serve and that continues to be what motivates him. In addition to serving in leadership in many organizations, Caleb also served as SGA President at his high school. Caleb has always from a child been inquisitive and wanted to learn more and was very eager for new adventures. Caleb is strong but also has a very humble spirit and has always been very caring and compassionate. Most of all, his love for God and his desire to share that love resonates through him in all he does. I am so thankful for how God is using him, and I know there are great things in his future.”

According to The Tropolitan, Troy University’s student newspaper, Smith was the SGA’s executive vice president last year, with “sights set on his presidential campaign.”

“I have always had a deep love for Troy University ever since I first stepped onto campus as a prospective student during my senior year,” Smith told The Tropolitan. “From day one, Troy has been more to me than just an educational institution, providing me with opportunities, relationships and community that have changed my life forever.

“Troy means so much to me, and I want every student on our campus to have that same positive experience. I decided to run for SGA President because I care for our student body and want to bring about active change to the school we love, so that every student can find a deep love and passion for Troy just like I have been able to.”

Smith’s campaign was based around three components he believes are essential for SGA to be a successful organization: transparency, relatability and efficiency.

“There were many factors that kept me going during my campaign, but my faith in God was certainly the biggest,” Smith said. “I also must thank my parents and other family members, my fraternity brothers and my campaign team, specifically Macy Kate Owen who led the charge as my amazing campaign manager. Without these people, I would not have been able to move forward with my campaign and be as successful as I was.”

“Since an early age, Caleb displayed leadership qualities of integrity, initiative and caring for others,” said Alan Smith, Caleb’s father and Vice President at Gadsden State Community College. “Even as a child, he would get actively involved in church programs and mission work. His mother and I are extremely proud to see him work so hard in utilizing the talent and qualities God has given him.”

Caleb said it is “the honor of a lifetime to serve as the 99th president of the Troy University Student Government Association.”

“I have a lot of big shoes to fill, and I do not take this position lightly,” Caleb said. “As our SGA mission statement goes, I strive to serve our student body ‘through service, enthusiasm, and Trojan Pride,’ and I hope that with the help of my Executive Committee, Presidential Cabinet and Senate members, we can make the school we love the best it has ever been.”