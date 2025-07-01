Gadsden plans family fun, concerts and fireworks off Memorial Bridge

Gadsden, AL – This Friday night in Gadsden, get ready for the biggest Fourth of July party in the South!

We’re pulling out all the stops with concerts, food trucks, First Friday and the main attraction: our biggest fireworks show ever, launched from Memorial Bridge over the Coosa River.

“Last year we had an excellent turnout, but this year is going to be even better,” said Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. “We’ve got the music, the food and the fun for everyone, so we want people to bring their families, their lawn chairs, and their red, white and blue!”

Live music will be front and center at Riverside Park (344 1st Street) starting at 5 p.m.

Nash County, Nashville’s best country and rock cover band, will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Food trucks will have barbecue, hot dogs, dessert and more available on the hill at Riverside Park.

The main event starts at 9 p.m. as we launch fireworks from Memorial Bridge over the Coosa River!

All this is in addition to First Friday on Broad St. downtown, which brings your favorite collection of local shopping, classic cars, food vendors and live music to every block.

We’ve got events spread out across the riverfront, so be aware of street closures.

Highway 411 will close at 2 p.m. from Chili’s to Walnut St., and Broad St. and Memorial Bridge will close at 3 p.m. for First Friday.

The boat launch at Coosa Landing closes at 8 p.m., and water travel on the Coosa River will be closed from Buffalo Wild Wings to the Meighan Bridge from 8:30 p.m. until after the fireworks show.

Some closures will be adjusted throughout the night, so be sure to follow signs and directions from the Gadsden Police Department.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Submitted by City of Gadsden