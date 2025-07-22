Gadsden, Sheriff, County Commission announce new jail contract

Following months of negotiations, final approval has been given for a new jail contract between the City of Gadsden, Sheriff Jonathon Horton, and the Etowah County Commission.

The new contract to house Gadsden inmates will be effective on Aug. 1 at a rate of $30 per day per inmate. The contract is for three years and includes a one-year automatic renewal.

“I want to personally thank Sheriff Horton for his leadership with Etowah County and the jail, and also the president of the Etowah County Commission, Joey Statum, for working with us,” said Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. “We were able to work together to make this good for all three parties involved. This contract makes it easier the next time we need to renegotiate, and it also improves the safety of Gadsden citizens. This allows our police officers to get back on the street faster instead of having to drive to Calhoun County. We’ve got some other things that we’re working on together, and hopefully they’ll work out in the future. It’s better when we all come together and work together.”

“It’s a good day for the city of Gadsden and also for Etowah County,” said Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. “I want to thank Mayor Ford for his willingness to meet with us and, along with Commission Chairman Statum, to work this out together for the most important people: the citizens of our county and our cities. I look forward to the other endeavors as we try to work together to keep everybody in Etowah County safe.”

“This is a good contract for all the parties involved,” said Etowah County Commission Chairman Joey Statum. “You had three people that were involved in negotiations, and each one was working for the betterment of who they represent. We look forward to serving our community and keeping all of us safe. I want to thank the mayor and the sheriff, and we’re proud to be a part of this.”