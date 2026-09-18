Gadsden State Community College celebrates renovations to Wallace Hall Fine Arts Center

Gadsden State Community College celebrated the completion of a nearly $9 million renovation to Wallace Hall with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 11 on the Wallace Drive Campus.

College employees, students, alumni, community leaders and guests gathered to mark a new chapter for the 38,322-square-foot facility, a longtime home for the arts at Gadsden State and a gathering place for the College and surrounding community.

“Wallace Hall has been an important part of Gadsden State and this community for generations,” said Alan Smith, president of Gadsden State. “This renovation is an investment in our students, our faculty and the future of the arts in our region. We’re proud to preserve the history of this facility while creating a modern space that will serve our College and community for many years to come.”

The large-scale renovation spanned more than a year and was completed in phases to minimize disruption to campus operations. The project represents a current investment of $8.94 million, including work by Hudak Construction Company Inc. and Lathan McKee Architects.

The 22,036-square-foot academic wing, originally constructed in 1967, underwent a complete interior renovation. The space was gutted and rebuilt with new mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems and a redesigned layout featuring modern instructional spaces for photography, pottery, visual arts, choral and band programs.

The project also included improvements to the 16,286-square-foot theatre and surrounding public spaces. Work included a new brick and precast façade, redesigned main entrance, structural windows, a concrete-paved courtyard, architectural lighting and other exterior improvements.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers joined college and community leaders in celebrating the renovated facility and its continued role in serving students and the community.

“Gadsden State is an important institution for our state and plays a significant role in preparing our people and communities for success,” Rogers said. “This community has done a tremendous job investing in this facility and ensuring it will continue to serve students and the people of Northeast Alabama for years to come.”

Derrick Griffey, dean of Academic Programs and Services, said the improvements provide an enhanced environment for Fine Arts students and faculty.

“These improvements give our Fine Arts students and faculty a space that better reflects the quality of the work happening here every day,” Griffey said. “Wallace Hall is more than a building. It is a place where students develop their talents, gain confidence and prepare to take the next step in their education and careers.”

The ceremony also featured remarks from Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford; Mario Gallardo, chair of the Division of Fine Arts; Gadsden State alumnus and AV technician Chris McCurley; retired Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick; and local artist Nanda Patel.

Following the program, college leaders, elected officials, Fine Arts faculty and staff and community members participated in a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Attendees were then invited inside Wallace Hall for an open house and tour of the renovated facility.