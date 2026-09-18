Gadsden State EMS Program earns five-year accreditation, welcomes largest incoming class in more than 15 years

Gadsden State Community College’s Emergency Medical Services program is preparing to welcome 115 students this fall, making it the program’s largest incoming class in more than 15 years.

The enrollment growth comes as emergency response agencies and health care systems continue to need trained emergency medical personnel throughout the region.

“This fall, Gadsden State is helping meet that need by preparing the next generation of EMTs, Advanced EMTs, and paramedics,” said John Hollingsworth, EMS program director. “Our students are gaining the education, experience and confidence they need to make a meaningful difference when their communities need them most.”

Students in the program receive classroom and laboratory instruction along with hands-on clinical and field experience through partnerships with regional hospitals, ambulance services, fire departments and other emergency medical organizations.

The program also uses simulation equipment and real-world training scenarios to help students prepare for emergency situations.

The enrollment milestone comes as Gadsden State’s EMS program has received five-year programmatic accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), upon the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions (CoAEMSP).

The accreditation process included an evaluation of the program’s curriculum, faculty qualifications, student outcomes, clinical and field internship experiences and institutional support.

Dr. Joey Battles, dean of Health Sciences at Gadsden State, said the accreditation recognizes the work of the program’s faculty and staff.

“This accreditation is a tremendous accomplishment for our EMS Program and a reflection of the dedication of our faculty and staff,” Battles said.

The EMS program is led by Hollingsworth, with full-time faculty members Tracy Shew and Brian Selke.

The program prepares students for careers as emergency medical technicians, advanced EMTs and paramedics, with instruction emphasizing clinical skills, evidence-based practice, teamwork and leadership.

Hollingsworth said the combination of enrollment growth and accreditation reflects the program’s continued development.

“With 115 students entering our EMS Program this fall, Gadsden State is helping meet that need,” Hollingsworth said.