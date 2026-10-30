Gadsden State Community College Simulation Center earns provisional accreditation

Gadsden State Community College’s Simulation Center has received provisional accreditation from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH), marking a significant milestone in the college’s health care education and simulation-based training programs.

The college received notification of the accreditation Aug. 10. SSH accreditation recognizes programs that demonstrate a commitment to quality and established best practices in simulation-based education.

“Receiving provisional accreditation from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare is a significant milestone for Gadsden State Community College and our Simulation Center,” said Dr. Evelyn Lightsey, simulation coordinator.

The accreditation process includes a rigorous self-study evaluation and peer review to assess the center’s adherence to best practices in simulation design, development, delivery and evaluation. The process also provides opportunities to identify areas for improvement and enhance the effectiveness of simulation-based learning.

Gadsden State joins Coastal Alabama Community College as one of only two community colleges in Alabama with SSH-accredited programs. Eight colleges and universities statewide currently have accredited programs.

The accreditation strengthens Gadsden State’s Nursing Program and supports interprofessional simulation experiences for students across multiple Health Sciences programs, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Radiography, Medical Laboratory Technician, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Medical Assistant Technology, Surgical Technology and Dental Assisting.

Through realistic, hands-on learning experiences led by qualified instructors, the Simulation Center helps students develop the knowledge and skills needed to provide high-quality patient care. The accreditation also reflects the college’s commitment to preparing health care professionals through effective, evidence-based educational practices.

“This achievement reflects our team’s dedication to providing high-quality, hands-on learning experiences that prepare students to meet the demands of today’s health care environment,” Lightsey said. “We are proud to support not only our nursing students but also students across our Health Sciences programs as they develop the confidence, critical-thinking skills and clinical judgment needed to deliver exceptional patient care.”

The Simulation Center staff includes Lightsey, simulation coordinator; Dr. Nicole Tolbert, simulation specialist; and Katie Bryant, part-time simulation assistant.

The simulation team also thanked Dr. Cynthia Mullinax, nursing program director, and Dr. Joey Battles, dean of Health Sciences, for their support in achieving the accreditation.