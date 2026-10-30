Gadsden State Police and Public Safety to host free annual civilian firearms class

The Gadsden State Community College Police and Public Safety Department will host its annual Civilian Firearms Class on Saturday, Nov. 14, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Beck Conference Center on the Wallace Drive Campus.

The free training is open to individuals 18 and older and is designed to increase participants’ confidence in firearm handling while providing instruction in firearm safety, self-defense and situational awareness.

“At Gadsden State, we are dedicated to empowering our communities with the knowledge and skills necessary to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Chief Jay Freeman of the Gadsden State Police and Public Safety Department. “Our Civilian Firearms Class provides citizens with an opportunity to learn firearm safety, understand their legal responsibilities and gain practical skills, especially as we approach the busy holiday season.”

Freeman said the training is intended to promote preparedness and awareness beyond firearm handling.

“This class is not just about firearms,” Freeman said. “It is about equipping individuals and families with the confidence, knowledge and awareness needed to protect themselves. We encourage families to come together, train together and become better prepared together through this valuable training.”

Course Schedule

8:30-11:30 a.m. (lunch provided)

Classroom instruction

Beck Conference Center

203 College Drive

Noon-2 p.m.

Live range training

Certified firearms instructors from multiple law enforcement agencies will lead the classroom and live range sessions, with support from law enforcement departments across the region.

Course Topics

Basics of pistol shooting

Firearm types and functions

Firearm safety

Situational awareness and avoiding danger

Legal responsibilities of gun ownership

Participants Must Bring

A functioning handgun

A proper holster

Eye protection

Ear protection

50 rounds of ammunition

Class space is limited. To register or obtain additional information, contact Emily Feemster at [email protected] or 256-549-8611, or Chief Jay Freeman at [email protected] or 256-549-8672.

The Gadsden State Police and Public Safety Department is committed to providing safety and security services to the college and surrounding communities. Through training, outreach and public safety initiatives, the department works to strengthen community preparedness and resilience.

For more information, visit GadsdenState.edu/Safety