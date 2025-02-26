Glencoe boys fall in Class 3A boys’ State Semifinals

Photo: Montgomery Academy’s Skyler Stovall (22) lays in two of his 17 points against Glencoe in the Class 3A boys’ semifinals at Legacy Arena Tuesday (AHSAA PHOTO | David Holtsford)

By Josh Bean | For the AHSAA

Montgomery Academy built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and powered past Glencoe 84-49 in Tuesday’s AHSAA Class 3A State Boys’ Championship semifinals at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena.

The Eagles (33-2), coached by Jeremy Arant and featuring a starting lineup with four players at 6-foot-4 or taller, outrebounded Glencoe 45-17, constantly limiting the Yellow Jackets to one shot and creating extra possessions with 19 offensive boards.

“If you can’t out-rebound a team, it’s going to be tough to beat them,” Glencoe coach Ryan Chambless said. “It just wasn’t our day.”

Montgomery Academy advances to Friday’s championship game against Mars Hill Bible (24-8), which defeated Houston Academy 63-51 in Tuesday’s other state semifinal. It’s only the second time in Montgomery Academy history for a boys’ basketball team to advance to the championship round. The Eagles were beaten by Sumter County in the 2004 Class 3A title game.

“We didn’t come this far to lose,” Montgomery Academy’s Skyler Stovall said. “We’re going to go after it. We’ve got to play hard and play how we play and stay unselfish, and we’ve got to get it done.”

Braden Gordon scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds, Stovall added 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Jarrett Friendly chipped in 16 points and six rebounds. Brewer Welch dished out seven assists, and DJ Vinson led the Eagles with nine rebounds. Cade Segars scored 11 points, and Mason Ellis managed six points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Garret Morgan led Glencoe (25-8) with 20 points, and Wade Segrest added 18 points. The Yellow Jackets became the first boys’ team from Etowah County to play in the state tournament since 2005.

“We’re very happy we made it here,” Morgan said.

Montgomery Academy built a double-digit lead before the end of the first quarter and steadily pulled away throughout the game.

“Our guys have really bought into defense and guarding as a team,” Arant said. “That’s been the difference this season. … At times, it feels like there’s six or seven of them out there.”

State tournament semifinal games in Class 4A continue Tuesday. Semifinals in Classes 6A and 5A are set for Wednesday. The 7A semifinals are Thursday, and championship games begin with Class 1A girls’ and boys’ on Thursday afternoon. Championship games in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28, and the state tourney concludes on Saturday, March 1 with title games in Classes 5A, 6A and 7A.

All championship games and the four Class 7A semifinal games will be live streamed over the NFHS Network and televised live over the Alabama Public Television network with WOTM TV producing the contests. All semifinals and championships are being live streamed over the NFHS Network as well.

The AHSAA Radio Network will air live broadcasts of all 42 games this week over its radio and internet audio network.

Tickets are available each day at the BJCC box office or through Ticketmaster.

TUESDAY, FEB. 25 SCHEDULE/RESULTS

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Lauderdale County (33-1) 40, T.R. Miller (25-2) 40

Saint James (34-2) 63, Sylvania (18-15) 44

Class 3A Girls’ Championship Game

Lauderdale County (33-1) vs. Saint James (34-2), Friday, Feb. 28, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Mars Hill Bible (24-8) 63, Houston Academy (19-5) 51

Montgomery Academy (33-2) 84, Glencoe (25-8) 48

Class 3A Boys’ Championship Game

Mars Hill Bible (24-8) vs. Montgomery Academy (33-2), Friday, Feb. 28, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Good Hope (27-5) vs. St. Michael Catholic (23-3), Tuesday, Feb., 25, 3 p.m.

Plainview (30-5) vs. Trinity Presbyterian (28-4), Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Girls’ Championship Game

Friday, Feb. 28, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A BOYS

Brooks (26-9) vs. Jackson (21-4), Tuesday, Feb., 25, 4:30 p.m.

Plainview (28-6) vs. Fairfield (30-4), Tuesday, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A Boys’ Championship Game

Friday, Feb. 28, 5:45 p.m.