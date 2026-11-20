By Carrie Halladay

You can be 45 years old, have a career, raise children, pay a mortgage and handle your own life just fine.

Then you walk into your parents’ house for Thanksgiving and, within 20 minutes, you’re 15 again.

Your sister makes one comment, and suddenly you’re irritated in a way no other human being can make you irritated. Your mother asks a perfectly innocent question, and you immediately feel defensive. Your brother starts telling the same old story about you, and you find yourself arguing your case like it happened yesterday instead of 30 years ago.

Welcome home.

Families have long memories, and most of us grew up playing some kind of role within ours.

Maybe you were the responsible one who kept everything together. Maybe you were the peacemaker who tried to prevent everyone from fighting. Perhaps you were the rebel, the funny one, the invisible one or the person who always seemed to get blamed when something went wrong.

Those roles often developed for a reason. They helped us find our place in the family and sometimes helped us cope with difficult situations.

The problem is that families don’t always update their picture of us.

You may have changed tremendously, but when everyone gets together, the old family system can come right back to life. And without even realizing it, we can step right back into our assigned roles.

The peacemaker starts managing everyone’s emotions.

The responsible one starts doing everything while quietly resenting everyone else.

The rebel becomes defensive before anyone has actually criticized them.

The person who spent childhood trying to earn approval finds themselves doing it again.

This doesn’t mean your family is dysfunctional or that you need to spend Thanksgiving analyzing everyone at the dinner table. It simply means that family relationships have history, and history creates emotional shortcuts.

The good news is that you don’t have to play the same role forever.

Before walking into a family gathering, think about the patterns you tend to fall into. What comments reliably get a reaction from you? Whose approval do you still find yourself seeking? What responsibility do you automatically take on that no one actually asked you to carry?

Then decide what you want to do differently.

Maybe you don’t have to settle the argument between your siblings. Maybe you can let someone be disappointed without trying to fix it. Maybe you can respond to an intrusive question with “I’d rather not talk about that” instead of defending your choices.

And maybe when someone pushes that button they’ve been pushing since 1987, you can recognize it without letting them push it.

That is growth.

You don’t have to confront your entire family or announce that you’re establishing boundaries over the turkey and dressing. Sometimes change is much quieter than that.

Sometimes it’s simply noticing There I go again and choosing a different response.

So if Thanksgiving dinner somehow makes you feel like an awkward teenager again, remember this:

You may return to your childhood home, but you don’t have to return to your childhood role.

You’re allowed to come home as the person you’ve become.