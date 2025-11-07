GPL 119 years in service so far

By Craig Scott

As the Gadsden Public Library nears its 120th anniversary next year, it’s worth reflecting on how the library has contributed to the life of the community for more than a century. Here are some of the most significant ways the library has served the region:

Founding & Early Years (1906 – mid-20th century) The library began as a Carnegie Library opening with just 456 books donated by the Thursday Study Club.

Its first librarian, Lena Martin, led the institution for 49 years (from its founding until 1955), guiding the library through the Great Depression and the two World Wars.

The library provided public reading rooms and educational resources at a time when such access was far less common—offering local residents a place for self-improvement, reading, and community connection. Expansion & Modernization As Gadsden’s population and needs grew, the library expanded. In the 1960s, the original Carnegie building was replaced by a new facility on South College Street to improve access and space.

Over time, services were updated: telephone installation in 1913, later introduction of computers and internet access.

Today the library is fully modern with workstations, non-print media (audio, video) and access to digital resources and a soon-to-be-announced Genesis Makerspace! Branch Network & County-wide Reach While located in downtown Gadsden, the library serves all of Etowah County and has three branch locations (Alabama City, the Carver Community Center, and the East Gadsden Community Center) to make service more accessible to all residents.

This expansion has helped broaden access to library services beyond the city center into more neighborhoods. Genealogy, Local History & Reference Services The library’s Genealogy & Reference Department houses historical newspapers, city directories, high school yearbooks and maps.

It supports research into family and local history, helping residents uncover roots, document heritage and preserve local collective memory.

For example, the library has been recognized for the work of its archivists, such as the late Bette Sue McElroy, for preserving historical records and assisting genealogical research. Educational & Cultural Programming The library hosts a wide variety of programs for children, teens and adults—ranging from reading clubs to technology training (“how to research online”) and genealogy workshops.

GPL supports lifelong learning, helps bridge digital divides, and provides safe and welcoming spaces for community enrichment and engagement. Access to Technology & Media The library maintains dozens of internet work-stations, audio and video recordings, and tens of thousands of books—helping residents access media and digital resources they might otherwise lack.

This is especially important in a region where broadband or home computers may be limited for some households. Quality of Life & Community Anchor The library’s mission is focused on Enriching Lives, Inspiring Ideas, and Creating Community.

GPL prides itself as the Heart of Our Community .

Its downtown presence, comfortable reading spaces, and public programming help make Gadsden a more vibrant and connected place.

As the Gadsden Public Library approaches its 120th birthday, it faces both opportunities and challenges: continuing to update digital services and ensure equitable access for all residents. expanding outreach into underserved parts of the city and county, preserving and expanding historical collections while also adapting to modern formats (digital archives, streaming media, and strengthening its role as a community hub in an era when public spaces and communal reading are changing.