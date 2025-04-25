GSCC police launches Chaplain Program to support students, faculty, community

The Gadsden State Community College Police/Public Safety Department is proud to announce the launch of its new Chaplain Program, a dedicated initiative to enhance officer wellness, provide mental health support to employees and students, and strengthen community engagement.

This innovative program, one of the first of its kind at a community college in Alabama, establishes a volunteer chaplaincy team trained in law enforcement chaplaincy. The team’s goal is to be available to serve in times of crisis, need, and day-to-day support. The chaplains will be a vital resource for public safety and all staff and students across the college’s five campuses.

“This chaplain program is about people—offering compassion, comfort, and emotional support,” said Chief Jay Freeman of the Gadsden State Police Department. “In law enforcement, we encounter difficult situations. Our officers, employees, and students face challenges, and we want to ensure they know they’re not alone. This program is here for them—no matter the situation. It’s one more step in building a department and a college community that looks out for one another.”

A formal swearing-in ceremony for the Chaplain Team was held at the Gadsden State Police Department on Monday, April 21, at 4:00 p.m., with family and friends.

The chaplaincy team consists of five dedicated individuals who bring unique life experiences and a variety of perspectives:

– Gary Cardwell – Lead Pastor of Black Creek Church

– Tracy Griggs – Campus Minister at the Etowah Baptist Association

– Robby Davis – Youth Director and Associate Pastor at Cross Creek Community Church

– Steven Fraizer – Lead Pastor of Riverbend Baptist Church

– Joe Simmons – Pastor at New Liberty Tabernacle of Praise

These leaders will be available to provide emotional and spiritual care, whether it’s in response to a critical incident, a student in crisis, or simply to offer an encouraging presence on campus.

This program would not have been possible without the continued support of Dr. Kathy Murphy, President of Gadsden State, whose vision and leadership helped launch the initiative.

“This place will be better for it,” Freeman said. “We’re grateful to Dr. Murphy for believing in this program from the beginning.”

While the program will continue to grow and evolve over time, the foundation has been set. The department is proud to begin with this diverse group of chaplains and looks forward to expanding their role as they engage with the campus community.

“We always want to be prepared for any and all events,” said Freeman. “We’re not just preparing to respond—we’re preparing to support one another.”

For more information on the Chaplain Program or to get involved, please contact the Gadsden State Police/Public Safety Department at 256-549-8611.