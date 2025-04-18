GSCC students, instructors shine at ALSRT Conference

Students and instructors from Gadsden State Community College’s Radiography Program made an impression at the 77th Annual Conference of the Alabama Society of Radiologic Technologists held April 4-6 in Orange Beach. The event, which gathered professional radiographers and students from across the state, provided an opportunity for learning and networking.

This year, Gadsden State achieved a milestone victory in the Student Bowl, a statewide academic competition designed to promote excellence and knowledge in radiologic technology. For the first time, the Gadsden State team emerged victoriously, taking home the championship trophy. The competition saw Gadsden State go head-to-head against teams from five other colleges. This is the second year Gadsden State has participated in the competition.

“It’s exciting to bring the championship trophy back to Gadsden,” said Ashley Crusey, program director and instructor. “We are all incredibly proud of our students. This victory is a testament to their hard work and dedication. Our team worked together to come out on top.”

The Student Bowl team consisted of four students: Alissa Grebb, Kerry Walsh, Maddie Oaks and Raven Maddox. Alongside them at the conference were students Alyson Gault, Rachel McCleese and Shelby Taylor.

In addition to the competition, the conference served as a learning hub with various educational sessions to help students prepare for certification exams and further their professional growth.

“Students attended exam review sessions designed to enhance their readiness for board exams, a vital step in becoming certified radiologic technologists,” said Crusey.

In addition to the student education aspect, the annual ALSRT conference serves as a platform for professional radiographers to earn continuing education credits that ensure they are current with best practices and advancements in the field.

Autumn Hardeman, clinical coordinator at Gadsden State, contributed to the conference by presenting on the critical aspects of digital imaging to students. Crusey, in turn, gave a presentation on radiation protection to both students and radiographers.

“We take pride in the development and success of our students, and the conference is a fantastic way for them to gain knowledge, prepare for exams and network with professionals in the field,” Hardeman said. “Seeing our students compete and succeed on the state level truly reinforces the quality of education we provide at Gadsden State.”

For more information about Radiography Technology and other health science programs at Gadsden State, visit www.GadsdenState.edu/HealthSciences.