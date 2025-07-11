GSCC, Word Alive International Outreach and 7 Springs Ministries form partnership

Gadsden State Community College, in collaboration with Word Alive International Outreach and 7 Springs Ministries, is excited to announce a transformative partnership aimed at serving the recovery community through comprehensive adult education and job training programs. This initiative is designed to empower individuals in recovery by providing them with the skills and resources necessary for successful reintegration into society and the workforce.

The partnership will offer a variety of educational opportunities, including adult education classes, vocational training, and job placement services. Participants will have access to resources that not only enhance their knowledge and skills but also promote personal growth and development.

“We believe that education is a powerful tool for change,” said Kent Mattox, Founding Pastor at Word Alive International Outreach. “By working together, we can provide meaningful opportunities for individuals in recovery to build a better future for themselves and their families.”

“At 7 Springs Ministries, we believe recovery is more than breaking free from addiction-it’s about rebuilding a life of purpose and restoring hope,” says Daniel Hughes, Founder of 7 Springs Ministries. “Partnering with Gadsden State Community College empowers our students with access to education and career pathways that reinforce lasting transformation. This partnership is a testament to what’s possible when community and compassion come together.”

Gadsden State Community College is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. “Education is essential for personal and professional success,” said Interim President, Alan Smith of Gadsden State Community College. “We are eager to provide workforce training and educational opportunities to our community while assisting Word Alive International Outreach and 7 Springs Ministries.”

The partnership will kick off with an informational event on July 9th at 6p.m. at Word Alive International Outreach, in the sanctuary, located at 122 Allendale Rd, Oxford, AL 36203. Community members can learn more about the programs offered, meet the team, and explore ways to get involved. All are welcome to attend and discover how this collaboration aims to create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction and recovery.

For more information about the partnership and upcoming events, please Word Alive at (256)-831-5280 or by email: contact@wordalive.org.