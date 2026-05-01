Happy National Library Week from the GPL

By Craig Scott

It’s National Library Week, and here at the Gadsden Public Library, we’re celebrating in a way that reflects exactly who we are—a place for everyone, filled with opportunity, discovery, and yes… a little bit of fun along the way.

Throughout the week, we’re hosting activities for all ages, including a lighthearted favorite from our Circulation Department: “Caught Reading.” If you’re spotted enjoying a book while visiting the library, you just might be rewarded with a special snack. It’s a simple idea, but it reminds us of something important—reading is still one of life’s greatest pleasures, and it’s something worth celebrating.

National Library Week gives us a chance to pause and reflect on the role public libraries continue to play in our communities. For generations, libraries have been places where people come not only to read, but to learn, connect, and grow. That hasn’t changed. In fact, it’s stronger than ever. Some still say that libraries aren’t needed anymore. We respectfully disagree—and the numbers tell the story. Over the past year alone, our active cardholders have grown by nearly 1,500, increasing from 22,800 to 24,300. That’s not just a statistic—that’s 1,500 more people choosing to engage with their library, to check out materials, attend programs, use our computers, explore new technologies, or simply spend time in a welcoming space.

Public libraries today are about access—access to information, technology, creativity, and community. They are places where a child can discover the love of reading, where a student can find resources to succeed, where a job seeker can take the next step forward, and where neighbors can gather and learn from one another.

At the Gadsden Public Library, we are proud to serve as that kind of place. Whether you’re visiting for a program, checking out a book, using our services, or just stopping by to say hello, you are part of what makes this library special.

So this week, we invite you to stop in, take a look around, and maybe even get “caught reading.” You never know—you just might walk away with more than you expected!

Gadsden Public Library: 254 South College Street, downtown Gadsden (next to the U.S. Post Office). Phone: 256-549-4699

Genealogy Branch: 2700 West Meighan Boulevard, Alabama City (corner of West Meighan and Wall Street). Phone: 256-549-4688

Craig Scott is the GPL director.