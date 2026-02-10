High School Basketball Scores

Jan. 30

Gadsden City boys varsity basketball team defeated Whitesburg Christian Academy on Friday 74-71.

Southside High School boys varsity basketball team lost against Pell City 43-55.

Sardis High School boys varsity basketball team lost against Plainview 57-72

Etowah High School boys varsity basketball team lost against Oneonta 35-48.

West End High School boys varsity basketball team won Friday’s game against Ragland 60-54.

Westbrook Christian boys varsity basketball team defeated Southeastern on Friday 62-46.

Westbrook Christian’s varsity boys basketball team picked up an impressive victory, defeating Southeastern. Brady Carden led the way for the Warriors with a game-high 24 points, while also contributing six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Case Burton added 14 points and eight rebounds, along with three blocks. Titus Jones had 10 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Coosa Christian High School varsity boys basketball team lost Friday’s game against Appalachian 37-47

Glencoe High School boys varsity basketball team lost against Hokes Bluff 41-51.

Sardis High School girls varsity basketball team lost Friday’s game against Plainview 44-71

Etowah High School girls varsity basketball team defeated Oneonta on Friday 39-36. Jalaiah McGhee and Cali Wadley led the scoring effort with 8 points each. Alyssa Rudolph and Myiricle Alexander each added 7 points, while Ava Battles chipped in 6 points.

Glencoe High School girls varsity basketball team defeated Hokes Bluff on Friday 45-44. The lady yellow jackets pulled off a thrilling 45-44 victory in a close game. K. Montgomery led the team with 25 points, while Katy Talbot added 7. Payton Gray contributed 5 points, Riley Helms scored 3, Zowie Morris had 2, Mia Fairley also added 2, and Mia Talbot chipped in 1 point.

West End High School girls varsity basketball team won Friday’s game against Ragland 51-29.

Westbrook Christian girls varsity basketball team defeated Southeastern on Friday 59-50.

Coosa Christian girls varsity basketball team lost Friday’s game against Appalachian 37-69.

Jan. 31

Gaston High School boys varsity basketball team lost Saturday’s game against Westbrook Christian 18-50.

Gaston High School girls varsity basketball team lost Saturday’s game against Westbrook Christian 25-39.

Feb. 2

Etowah High School boys varsity basketball team lost Monday’s game against Fort Payne 73-75.

Coosa Christian High Schools boys varsity basketball team won Monday’s game against Southeastern 66-46.

Hokes Bluff High School boys varsity basketball team lost Monday’s game against New Hope 39-40.

West End High School boys varsity basketball team lost Monday’s game against Asbury 37- 66.

Etowah High School girls varsity basketball team lost Monday’s game against Fort Payne 29-62.

Coosa Christian girls varsity basketball team lost Monday’s game against Southeastern 38-49.

Feb. 3

Gaston High School boys varsity basketball team lost Tuesday’s game against Appalachian 47-64.

Southside High School boys varsity basketball team list Tuesday’s game against Douglas 60-74.

Glencoe High School girls varsity basketball team won Tuesday’s game against White Plains 55-20.

For the yellow jackets Payton Gray and K. Montgomery scored 13 points each, followed by Katy Talbot with 10 points, Anna Alred with 9, Riley Helms with 8 and Evelyn Nowak with 2 points.

Hokes Bluff High School girls varsity basketball team lost Tuesday’s game against 35-69.

Coosa Christian girls varsity basketball team lost Tuesday’s game against Saks 36-43.