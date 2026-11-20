Jacksonville State University is expanding its graduate offerings with a new Doctor of Arts in English, a fully online doctoral program designed primarily for educators who want to deepen their knowledge of the subject while continuing their careers in the classroom.

Applications are now open for the program, which will welcome its first students in Fall 2027. Through Jax State’s No Fee November initiative, domestic applicants can apply without paying an application fee through Nov. 30.

The Doctor of Arts, or D.A., offers a different path from more traditional doctoral degrees. While a Ph.D. typically emphasizes original scholarly research and an Ed.D. often focuses on educational leadership and administration, Jax State’s program emphasizes advanced knowledge of English, teaching and the practical application of research in the classroom.

The program is the only Doctor of Arts in English offered in Alabama and was developed with working educators in mind. Delivered entirely online, it allows teachers in Alabama and across the country to pursue a terminal degree without relocating or stepping away from their classrooms.

The degree could also expand professional opportunities for high school English teachers, including qualifying them to teach dual enrollment and other college-level English courses. This could give more high school students the opportunity to earn college credit before graduation.

Students will also have the opportunity to pursue National Board Certification, with support available through Jax State’s Regional Inservice Center.

The additional credentials could offer financial benefits for Alabama educators. Under the state’s teacher salary schedule, educators with doctoral degrees may qualify for a higher level of compensation, while National Board-Certified Teachers may be eligible for additional pay.

“This program reflects exactly what we want graduate education at Jax State to accomplish — respond to a real need while creating opportunities for professionals to advance without having to leave the communities they serve,” said Dr. Christie Shelton, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “The Doctor of Arts in English builds on the strength of our faculty and our longstanding commitment to educators while giving teachers a pathway to deepen their expertise and bring what they learn directly back to their students.”

The 45-credit-hour, post-master’s program includes advanced coursework in literature, rhetoric and composition, linguistics and English pedagogy. Core courses cover research methods, teaching composition and literature, and curriculum development and assessment.

Students will also complete a 12-credit-hour Doctor of Arts Project focused on practice-oriented research and defend the project before earning their degree.

“We created this program for educators who love their discipline and love being in the classroom,” said Dr. Raina Kostova, professor and head of Jax State’s Department of English, who led the program’s development. “Teachers should not have to choose between pursuing the highest level of education in their field and continuing to teach. The D.A. gives them an opportunity to become stronger scholars and stronger teachers, and to immediately apply what they are learning in their own classrooms.”

The proposal received support from education leaders across the state, including the Alabama State Department of Education and Jax State’s Regional Inservice Center. Supporters cited its potential to strengthen English instruction, expand access to dual enrollment courses and support teacher development and retention.

The program was approved by the Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees and the Alabama Commission on Higher Education before receiving accreditation approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

“Ultimately, the impact of this program reaches beyond the educators who earn the degree,” Kostova said. “When teachers strengthen their knowledge of literature, writing, language and pedagogy, their students benefit. We believe this program can make a meaningful difference in classrooms across Alabama and beyond.”

Applications are open for Fall 2027. Domestic applicants who apply by Nov. 30 can have their application fees waived through Jax State’s No Fee November initiative.

For admission requirements and additional information, visit Jax State’s Doctor of Arts in English program website.