Jefferson’s to honor local teachers

Jefferson’s recently announced its inaugural run of the “Jefferson’s Teacher of the Year” award in the Gadsden area, in honor of National Teachers’ Day on Tuesday, May 6. This initiative aims to celebrate the dedication of teachers who make a lasting impact in their students’ lives by inspiring them with a love of learning, serving as role models in their communities and consistently going above and beyond for their students.

The Jefferson’s restaurants in Gadsden and Rainbow City will each honor a Teacher of the Year, open to teachers working with groups of any age that live or work within 10 miles of Gadsden or Rainbow City respectively.

Teachers can be nominated by anyone – students, parents and guardians of students, community members, school officials, etc.

The nomination period opened on March 31 and closes on April 11 at 11:59 p.m.

Both Jefferson’s locations in the Gadsden area (Gadsden and Rainbow City) will select one excellent teacher for Jefferson’s Teacher of the Year, for a total of two recipients. The winners will receive $500 Jefferson’s gift card Their names will also be added to the brand new Jefferson’s Teacher of the Year recognition plaque that will be prominently displayed at Jefferson’s for all patrons to see.

“A great teacher is life-changing,” said Jefferson’s President Brandon Graham. “Our teachers give so much to our kids and communities – passion, sacrifice, hard work and leadership, to name just a few – and Jefferson’s is community-first. We’re very excited to announce this new program to spotlight a few of the many deserving teachers here in the Gadsden area.”

Last year, Jefferson’s piloted a Coach of the Year program, committed to honoring extraordinary coaches and community members. Jefferson’s is launching the Teacher of the Year initiative as a sister program – an additional avenue for Jefferson’s to give back and recognize the unsung heroes of its communities.

Community members interested in nominating a teacher can submit their nominations via their location’s Nomination Form during the submission period. The winners will be announced on National Teachers’ Day, Tuesday, May 6.