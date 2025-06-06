Jesse Battles enters State Senate race

A Rainbow City native announced on Wednesday, June 4, their run for Alabama State Senate.

Jesse Battles, a local entrepreneur, is challenging fellow Republican and incumbent Andrew Jones for State Senate District 10.

“For nearly a year now, I’ve heard from so many of you – neighbors, friends and community leaders – sharing your concerns about our current State Senator and encouraging me to step up,” Battles said. “I’ve listened, and I’m ready to answer that call.”

Battles is campaigning on a platform aligned with President Donald Trump.

“In today’s world, our values and faith in God are being challenged like never before,” Battles said. “It’s time to stand firmly for truth and common sense… We must protect our children from explicit content in libraries and schools, and reject divisive ideologies like Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) that have no place in our institutions. I fully support President Trump and his agenda, and I am committed to defending our Alabama values in Montgomery.”

Battles is also campaigning on his support for local businesses.

“I want to work with our local leaders, not against them,” he said. “I will fight hand in hand with our local leaders to grow our economy by investing in local talent, attracting new industry to the NEAR-MegaSite, and strengthening our infrastructure. That means extending I-759 and supporting the construction of a new Southside Bridge. I will work hard daily to build a stronger, more united Northeast Alabama.”

Battles is proud of his history, and that he was born and raised in Etowah County, where his family has lived for over seven generations.

“I met my wife Melissa here,” he said. “I earned my degrees from Gadsden State Community College and Jacksonville State University, where I also founded one of Alabama’s largest College Republican chapters.”

Battles serves on the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority Board and is president of the Gadsden Rotary Club.

“I’ll work hard every single day to earn your trust and your vote,” Battles said.