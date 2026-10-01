Legals for 10/02/2026 – 10/08/2026

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by a certain Mortgage made by Robert M. McElroy, Jr. And Sidney Clark McElroy Husband and Wife, (the “Mortgagor”), in favor of Redstone Federal Credit Union dated March 13, 2012, and filed for record on March 20, 2012, in Instrument Number 3364174, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama (the “Mortgage”), the undersigned Redstone Federal Credit Union (the “Mortgagee”), as Mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 9th day of October, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 12, Block “B”, in Cove Lake Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 61, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, thence S 59°59’59” W 199.81 feet along the South line of said Lot 12 to a point in the Northeast line of Lot 5, thence N 64°00’15” W 119.82 feet along the northeast lines of lots 5 and 6 to a point in the South line of Lot 9, thence N 59°35’34” E 67.29 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot 11, thence N 30°07’28” W 50.37 feet along the West line of Lot 11, thence N 59°59’59” E 199.90 feet to a point on the West line of Cove Circle, thence S 30°00’01” E 150.0 feet along the West line of Cove Circle to the point of beginning; embracing portions of Lots 11 and 12 and the reserved parcel immediately West of Lot 12; all in Block “B”, Cove Lake Subdivision, Plat Book “H”, Page 61, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied, as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact GRISHAM CUMMINS, LLC, at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

REDSTONE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Mortgagee

GRISHAM CUMMINS, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 5585

Huntsville, Al 35814-5585

(256) 837-5100

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated June 14, 2022 executed by Laquanda Sade Jones and James Dean wife and husband, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as a nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded June 17, 2022, in Inst. # 3542205, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark Bank f/k/a Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2026081536, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark Bank f/k/a Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Etowah County, Alabama on 10/15/2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 72, 73, 74, and 75 in block “J” of Southmont, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 230-233, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 604 Brown Ave SE, Atalla, AL 35954. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark Bank f/k/a Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-26-01335

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

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NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Barabara M. Taylor, unmarried woman, to Regions Bank, on August 12, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on September 1, 2022, as Document Number 3546049. Regions Bank, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 20, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING LANDS AND PROPERTY, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON. LYING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY. AL TO WIT: LOTS 1-2 BLK C GREEN PASTURES UNIT I C 161 GADSDEN 13-12-6.

More commonly known as: 1425 Meadowbrook Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

Regions Bank (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

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FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joshua Huie, as Mortgagor, to Plimpton Construction & Development, Inc., as Mortgagee, dated the 29th day of September, 2020, and recorded in Instrument Number 3509910, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

With the default of the said mortgagor, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 9th day of October, 2026, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property

the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

EXHIBIT A

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

PARCEL ONE: A part of Lot Number 29, in Block Number 37, of Bellevue Highlands Addition described as follows: Beginning at the NW corner of Lot Number 29 in Block Number 37 in Bellevue Highlands Addition to the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and from said point of beginning run in a southerly direction and along the east side of the alley a distance of 50 feet; thence at right angles to the left and in an easterly direction 80.8 feet to a point; thence at right angles to the left and in a straight line in a northerly direction across said lot to a point on the south side of Lot Number 30; thence in a westerly direction 80.8 feet to the point of beginning, the above described property being the west end of said Lot 29 in Block 37 of said Bellevue Highlands Addition, as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 288, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, said property embracing a portion of Section 32, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: A lot described as beginning where the northwest line of Lot Number 30 intersects the southwest line thereof and from thence run in a southeasterly direction and along said southeast line a distance of 54.5 feet to the southeast line of said lot; thence in a northeasterly direction and along the southeast line of said lot a distance of 80.8 feet; thence to the left at a right angle and run northwest a distance of 62.1 feet to the northwest line of said Lot Number 30; thence in a southwesterly direction and along said northwest line a distance of 81 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Lot Number Thirty (30) in Block Number Thirty-seven (37) of First Addition Bellevue Highlands Company, as surveyed and platted by Totton & Woodruff, Civil Engineers, as shown by the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, pages 286 to 290, inclusive, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

By: F. Michael Haney

INZER, HANEY, MCWHORTER & HANEY, LLC

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 546-1656

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

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FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joshua Huie, as Mortgagor, to Gary W. Plimpton, as Mortgagee, dated the 28th day of June, 2021, and recorded in Instrument Number 3523543, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

With the default of the said mortgagor, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 9th day of October, 2026, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS 29 AND 30 IN BLOCK 37 OF BELLEVUE HIGHLANDS 1ST ADDITION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 289, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA SAVE AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION OF THE LOTS DESCRIBED IN THE DEED RECORDED AS INSTRUMENT NUMBER 3509910, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property

the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

F. Michael Haney

INZER, HANEY, MCWHORTER & HANEY, LLC

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 546-1656

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

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FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kesha Cruz, as Mortgagor, to Plimpton Construction & Development, Inc., as Mortgagee, dated the 27th day of September, 2021, and recorded in Instrument Number 3528568, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

With the default of the said mortgagor, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 9th day of October, 2026, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property

the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

EXHIBIT “A”

Parcel No. ‘I: ‘A lot or parcel of land described as beginning in’ the present north line of Berea (formerly St. John) Street at a point which, is 125 feet westerly, measured along said present north line of Berea Street from the present vest line of College Street, and from thence run north, in a direct line a distance of 62.8 feet to a point in the south line of the lot formerly owned by Mary C. Wilson and now known as the Sims lot which said point is 125 feet westerly, measured along the south line of said Wilson or Sims lot, from the present vest line of College Street; thence westerly along the south line of said Wilson or Sims lot, a distance of 78.5 feet; thence southerly, in. a direct line, a distance of 64 feet to a point in the present north line of Berea Street which is 75 feet westerly from the *point of beginning; thence easterly along the present north line of Berea Street a distance of 75 feet to the point of beginning, and being a portion of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 12 South of Range 6, East of Huntsville Meridian, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.”

PARCEL NO. 2: For a beginning point to describe the lot herein start at the intersection of. the present west line of College Street with the present north line of Berea Avenue and from thence run north 6 degrees 30’ east and along the present vest line of College Street a distance of 60.67 feet; thence to the left at an angle of 91 degrees -54’ and run North 85 degrees 24’ west. a distance of 128.5 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning, and from said point of beginning continue north 85 degrees 25’ vest a distance of 75 feet;. thence to the right so as to form an interior angle of 93 degrees and run north 1 degree’ 36’ east a distance of 56.5 feet; thence to the right so as to form an interior angle of -94 degrees 36’ and run north 87 degrees east a distance: of 75 feet; thence to the right © so as to form an interior angle of 85 degrees 25’ and run south 1 degree 36’ west a distance of 64.5 feet to the point of beginning and embracing portions of the southeast||quarter of the southwest quarter in Section 4, Township 12 South, Range ‍6 East of Huntsville Meridian in Gadsden. Etowah County, Alabama,

PARCEL NO. 3: All those portions lying between the west lines of Parcels Nos. 1 and 2 hereinabove described and the dividing line established between Myrtilu C. Christian and Bonnie E. Burna, et al, by instrument dated 25 April 1960 and recorded in Book 766 page 229, PROBATE Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being a portion of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter in Section 4, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

F. Michael Haney

INZER, HANEY, MCWHORTER & HANEY, LLC

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 546-1656

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

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NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made under the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Mario V. Jackson, a married man, on the 12th day of January, 1996 to The Exchange Bank of Alabama which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 3207, at Page 330, with Mortgage Extension Agreement dated December 30, 2016 as recorded at Instrument No. 3447467, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, The Exchange Bank of Alabama will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, before the main entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, at noon or otherwise during the legal hours of sale on October 16, 2026 the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel 1:

Commence at the NW corner of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4, in Section 14, township 11 South, Range 7 East; thence run East along the North line of said 1/4 209.21 feet to a point in the centerline of a county road (Pull-Tight Road); thence deflect 50°28’20” to the left and run in a Southeasterly direction along the center of said road 174.96 feet; thence deflect 8°40’30” to the right and continue Southeasterly along the center of said road 83.40 feet; thence deflect 15°25’20” to the right and continue along the center of said road 55.68 feet; thence deflect 15°08’10” to the right and continue along the center of said road 64.14 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning deflect 86°34’30” to the left and run in a Southeasterly direction a distance of 195.06 feet; thence deflect to the right and run in a Southerly direction 311.86 feet to a point; thence deflect to the right forming an interior angle of 93°06’ and run in a Southwesterly direction 97.77 feet to a point in the centerline of a county road (Pull-Tight Road); thence deflect to the right forming an interior angle of 117°23’20” and run in a Northwesterly direction along the center of said road 125.14 feet; thence deflect 6°53’ 30” to the right and continue along the center of said road 80.35 feet; thence deflect 18°05’50” to the right and continue along the center of said road 70.70 feet; thence deflect 9°56’20” to the right and continue along the center of said road 65.56 feet to the point of beginning of the above described tract of land, and embracing a portion of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4, in Section 14, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, SAVE AND EXCEPT any right of way for the county road now located thereon. Containing 1.03 acres, more or less, excluding road.

Parcel 2:

Lots Number Thirteen (13), Fourteen (14), Fifteen (15), Sixteen (16), Seventeen (17), Eighteen (18), Nineteen (19), and Twenty (20), all in Block “B” in Stroud’s First Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 84 and 85, Probate office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and together with all furniture, fixtures, equipment, and any and all other personal property now located in and used in connection with the operation of what is known as the S & S Motel located on the property above-described.

Parcel 3:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the intersection of the Southeast line of lot Number 11 with the Southwest line thereof, and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction and along the Southwesterly line of said lot, a distance of 5 feet; thence run in a Northeasterly direction and parallel with the Southwesterly line of said lot a distance of 140 feet to the Northeasterly line of said lot; thence run in a Southeasterly direction and along the Northeasterly lines of Lots 11 and 12, a distance of 30 feet to the Southeasterly line of Lots 12; thence run in a Southeasterly direction and along the Southeasterly line of sail Lot 12, a distance of 140 feet to the Southwesterly line of said lot; thence run in a Northwesterly direction and along the Southwesterly line of said Lot 12, a distance of 25 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing the Southeasterly 5 feet of Lot Number Eleven (11) and all of Lot Number Twelve (12), in Block “B”, in Stroud’s First Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 84 and 85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and being the identical property sough to be conveyed by Ruby Mae Yarbrough, et al, to Lucille Siniard, by deed dated August 16, 1968, and recorded in Book “1063”, Page 649, said Probate Office.

For informational purposes only the street addresses for the above referenced property is believed to be Pulltight Road (Parcel 1) and 1318 E. Broad Street, Gadsden, AL (Parcels 2 and 3) which is not a part of the legal description and in the event of any discrepancy the legal description described in this notice shall control. Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and will be subject to outstanding property taxes, and existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to subject property.

Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) §35-4-271, are expressly disclaimed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Fifteen Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($15,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds or by wire transfer by 5:00 p.m. the next business day at the Law Office of Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC at the address indicated below unless prior to said sale Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC has agreed to a later date or closing location. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Exchange Bank of Alabama

Mortgagee

Ryan R. Hendley

REYNOLDS, REYNOLDS & LITTLE, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

2115 11th Street

Post Office Box 2863

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403-2863

Telephone: 205-391-0073

File No. 18.0071

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

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NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph F Kearly and wife, Rachel L Kearly, to United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture, on March 21, 2019, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on March 21, 2019, as Document Number 3481278. United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 28, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Four (4) and the south fifteen feet (15’) of Lot Three (3) in Westminster Subdivision, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “I”, page 43, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1216 Grady, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Auto Doctors of Attalla, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company, to Emblem Credit Union on the 24th day of March, 2026, said mortgage being recorded in Book 2026, Page 3606408, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, along with that certain assignments of leases and rents executed by Auto Doctors of Attalla, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company, to Emblem Credit Union on the 24th day of March, 2026, said assignment of leases and rents being recorded in Book 2026, Page 3606409, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the rear Courthouse door Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 21st day of October, 2026, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, in Block 2, of the Stowers Rearrangement of portions of the Attalla Iron and Steel Company’s Addition, as recorded in Plat Book B, Pages 292-293, in Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and Lots 11 and 12, in Block 10, of the Stowers Rearrangement of portions of the Attalla Iron and Steel Company’s Addition, as recorded in Plat Book B Pages 292-293 in Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Emblem Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, PC

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

September 25, October 2, and 9, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Karley Crawford Hogue and Michael Benard Hogue, wife and husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Renasant Bank, its successors and assigns, on June 6, 2024, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on June 7, 2024, as Document Number 3575334. Renasant Bank, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on December 2, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West along the North line of said Quarter Section a distance of 330.00 feet to a point; thence South 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds East parallel to the East line of said Quarter Section a distance of 365.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 290.40 feet to a point; thence South 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 150.00 feet to a point; thence South 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 290.40 feet to a point; thence North 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds West a distance of 150.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

To describe the centerline of a 20 foot wide easement for ingress and egress to aforesaid parcel of land from Rose Road, commence at Southeast Corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 10.00 feet to the centerline of Easement; thence run North 01 degree 14 minutes 54 seconds West parallel to the East line of said Quarter Section a distance of 829.00 feet to a point; thence run North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 29.38 feet to the East line of aforesaid parcel. The aforesaid Parcel and Easement embraces portions of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, all in Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 5 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 250 Rose Rd, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

Renasant Bank (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gary Clanton, Cherry Wright to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for MORTGAGEAMERICA INC, its successors and assigns dated October 12, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on October 20, 2006 as Instrument No. 3257700 as having been modified by an agreement recorded as Instrument No. 3583774 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF 2 ACQUISITION TRUST by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3558324 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF 2 ACQUISITION TRUST, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on November 9, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at a 3/8 inch rebar at the Southeast corner of Section 13, Township 10 South Range 4 East. Thence North 02 degrees 28 minutes 33 seconds West 999.87 feet to a point on the West right-of-way of Pleasant Hill Church Road BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING. Thence South 88 degrees 24 minutes 00 seconds West 342.18 feet to a one half inch rebar set Cap No. CA-0078. Thence North 01 degree 06 minutes 43 seconds East 45.30 feet to a one half inch rebar set Cap No. CA-0078. Thence North 75 degrees 54 minutes 31 seconds East 354.19 feet to a one half inch rebar set Cap No. CA-0078 on the West right-of-way of Pleasant Hill Church Road. Thence South 01 degree 06 minutes 43 seconds West 121.99 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Property being in Etowah County, Alabama and containing 0.66 acres, more or loss. Property subject to all existing rights of way and or easements that are recorded or unrecorded. ALSO: A Non Exclusive Easement for ingressegress being Twenty feet in width and lying North of and parallel to the North line of the above described property.

Said property is commonly known as 634 Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF 2 ACQUISITION TRUST

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 26-09060AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

October 2, 9, and 16, 2026

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jonathan Garner, a married man and Allison Garner, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company LLC., its successors and assigns, on November 18, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3531271; the undersigned Guild Mortgage Company LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on December 9, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning at a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS#21183) on the Eastern Right-of-Way of Taylor Road (35 foot R/W) and also marking the Southwest corner of Lot Fifty-Nine (59), Block Two (2), Taylor Subdivision Addition to Glencoe, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 401, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence along said Right-of-Way North 00 degrees 26 minutes 29 seconds East 111.67 feet to a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS#21183); thence leaving said Right-of-Way North 80 degrees 34 minutes 28 seconds East 139.86 feet to a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS#21183); thence South 00 degrees 25 minutes 42 seconds West 111.67 feet to a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS#21183); thence South 80 degrees 34 minutes 28 seconds West 139.88 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said property being all of Lots Fifty-Nine (59), Sixty-One (61), Sixty-Three (63), Sixty-Five (65) and a portion of Lot Sixty-Seven (67), all in Block Two (2) of Taylor Subdivision Addition to Glencoe, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 401, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and also being Lot Five (5) of Taylor Trails, an unrecorded subdivision.. Property street address for informational purposes: 900 Taylor Road , Glencoe, AL 35905. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds in the amount of the winning bid made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The sale will be conducted subject to: (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) final confirmation with the Mortgagee/Transferee, and if applicable, (3) collection of purchaser information needed to comply with the reporting requirements under the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031) and reimbursement of any fees and expenses incurred as a result of the collection of such information. The Mortgagee/Transferee and Tiffany & Bosco, P.A shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the bid amount. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Guild Mortgage Company LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-12061-GM-AL

October 2, 9, and 16, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Andrew Floyd Nix, and wife and Janice Marie Nix to J.A.M. Consultants, Inc. dated November 29, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on December 14, 2005 as Instrument No. M-2005-5416 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to First Indiana Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded as Instrument No. M-2006-0571 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, BMO BANK N.A. s/b/m with First Indiana Bank, N.A., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on June 10, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER TWENTY-EIGHT (28) OF CEDAR HILLS FIRST ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED ON PLAT BOOK “H” PAGE 17, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 875 Cornelia Circle, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

BMO BANK N.A. S/B/M WITH FIRST INDIANA BANK, N.A.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 26-08354AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

05/01/2026,05/08/2026,05/15/2026,07/03/2026,08/07/2026,10/02/2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until July 15, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, July 3, 2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until August 17, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, August 7, 2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until October 16, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

October 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Diane Bearden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/10/2026 to the Estate of Jack D. Bearden, a/k/a Jack Donald Bearden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Perry Anderson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/06/2026 over the Estate of Suzan Anderson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Judy Calvert and Diana Pate was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 08/20/2026 to the Estate of Ruth Coffey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mark Anthony Bishop, Sr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/10/2026 over the Estate of Daisy Washington Bishop, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Crimson Sheree Bain was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/03/2026 over the Estate of Deborah Ann Burgess, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Shawn Naylor was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/01/2026 over the Estate of Travis Lavonne Naylor, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jordan Alford was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/05/2026 over the Estate of Shirley Joan Hill, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Rodrick Clark Boler, II and Leslie Paige Boler Jones was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 08/07/2026 to the Estate of Tyran Charlton Boler, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

John A. Gray was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/16/2026 to the Estate of Billy Ross Gray, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mai Xuan Martinez was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/03/2026 to the Estate of Bruce Filmore Witherspoon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARY L. MARDIS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2024-00704

TO: DORIANNA KASK and KATLYNN MARDIS; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Mary L. Mardis, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 10th day of November, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Mary L. Mardis, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 16th DAY OF September, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF FORREST M. MARDIS, DECEASED

Case No.: 2024-00705

TO: DORIANNA KASK and KATLYNN MARDIS; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Forrest M. Mardis, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 10th day of November, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Forrest M. Mardis, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 16th DAY OF September, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

September 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: DAVID MITCHELL,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-569

TO: David Keith Mitchell, Jr., Katherine Mitchell and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 27 day of OCTOBER, 2026 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 23RD DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2026

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SHARRON BONDS, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-373

TO: Kristin Fox and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION TO REMOVE & REPLACE GUARDIAN AND/OR CONSERVATOR of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 27TH day of OCTOBER 2026 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 23RD DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2026

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARTHA LANE WAGNON, DECEASED.

Case No.: S-9318

TO: PATRICIA ANN BOOKER, TERRY KENNETH LEAGUE, KYLE MATHEW LEAGUE, WILLIAM HOUSTON LOTHRIDGE, whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for Final Settlement in the Estate of Martha Lane Wagnon, deceased. You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 18th day of November, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the said Petition for Final Settlement in the Estate of Martha Lane Wagnon, deceased, should not be granted.

DONE THIS THE 23rd DAY OF September 2026.

Soctt W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 25, October2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT TO FORECLOSE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM AND TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CV-2026-900135

DONALD BERKEY and JUANITA BERKEY, PLAINTIFFS, v. WILLIAM TAYLOR, CITY OF GADSDEN, STATE OF ALABAMA, TYLER LEE HUGHES and those fictitious defendants whose identities and whereabouts

are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein DEFENDANTS.

The Defendant, William Taylor, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

Lot 6, Block 2 of the Goodwater Heights Addition as recorded in Plat Book B, Page 279 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

The address of the subject property is 2220 Clayton Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904. The PIN for the subject property is 18928.

Done the 20th day of March, 2026.

/s/ SONNIE J. STEEN

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone (256)547-7200

Fax (256)467-6322

September 18, 25, October 2 and 9, 2026

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ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Plumbers Wholesale Supply Co., Inc., Plaintiff

V.

William Charles, Defendant

Case No. DV-2025-900981.00

A complaint has been filed in the District Court of Etowah County, Alabama, styled Plumbers Wholesale Supply Co., Inc., Plaintiff vs. CHARLES WILLIAMS, Defendant, bearing case # DV2025-90000981, claiming the sum of $8,439.26 plus cost of court.

Publication of this notice in a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks shall constitute service upon the defendant. If defendant wishes to contest this action, he must file a written answer within thirty (30) days from the date of service with the District Clerk of Etowah County, Alabama, with a copy of said answer being served upon DANA L. RICE, Attorney for Plaintiff, at P. O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902, or thereafter a judgment by default may be entered against said defendant.

Done this 2nd day of September 2026

Matthew P. Skelton

District Judge

Dana L. Rice,

TURNBACH, WARREN, RICE, FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

256-543-3664

September 25, October 2, 9, and 16, 2026

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NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ALEA STATE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION REGION F TASK FORCE,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-26-900418-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2020 Dodge Durango SRT

VIN# 1C4SDJGJ6LC224054

DEFENDANTS

Interested Party:

GEICO

One Geico Plaza

Washington, D.C. 20076

Attn: Claims/Salvage Department

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 21st day of September, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

September 25, October 2, 9, and 16, 2026

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NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ETOWAH COUNTY DRUG ENFORCECMENT UNIT,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-26-900426-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,553.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: David Isaiah Coats

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 28th day of September, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2026

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NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ETOWAH COUNTY DRUG ENFORCEMENT UNIT,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-26-900425-BTC

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,934.00 U.S. Currency,

Glock 43 9mm Pistol

SN# ACW160,

2013 Cadillac XTS VIN: 2G61U5S37D9182422,

2015 GMC Yukon

VIN: 1GKS2CKJ6FR289551

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Demetrie Deshaun Borden

Owner: Sonja Borden

316 Castle Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY, VEHICLES AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency, vehicles, and firearm. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 28th day of September, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: ETOWAH COUNTY DRUG ENFORCEMENT UNIT,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-25-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$5,894.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Lester Casina Smith

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of November 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 28th day of September, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2026

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PUBLIC NOTICE

Be it known that John Blackwell, Jhonathan De La Cruz, Richard Kuhn and Carlos & Vixtoria Majano being the owners of property abutting Higgenbotham Road hereby request the Etowah County Commission to vacate said a portion of said road described as follows:

A prescriptive right-of-way lying in the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 and the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 11, T-10-S, R-7-E and shown on the Etowah County tax map as being 30’ in width and lying 15’ left and right of a centerline being further described as follows.

Commence at a point being the Northeast corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 11, T-10-S, R-7-E. From said Point of Commencement run south along the east line of said quarter section to a point of intersection with the southern right-of-way line of Antioch Road, said point also being the northeast corner of Parcel 02-01-11-0-000-011.009, PIN 72057 as described in Instrument No. 3436367 and record in the Judge of Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. From said point run westerly along the northern boundary of said parcel and said southern right-of-way line of Antioch Road to the point of intersection with the southeast right-of-way line of Higgenbotham Road as shown on the Etowah County tax map. Thence continue westerly along said southern right-of-way line of Antioch Road, departing from said parcel boundary to the point of intersection with the centerline of Higgenbotham Road and the Point of Beginning.

From said Point of Beginning run along the centerline of Higgenbotham Road S 61°4’24” W a distance of 213.366’; thence S 62°34’27” W a distance of 101.626’; thence S 60°9’43” W a distance of 85.610’; thence run along a curve to the left having a Radius = 3869.922’, Curve Length = 213.086’, Chord Length = 213.059’, Delta = 03°09’17”; thence S 54°26’33” W a distance of 222.002’; thence S 52°58’53” W a distance of 162.707’; thence S 54°46’59” W a distance of 301.555’; thence run along a curve to the right having a Radius = 809.661’, Curve Length = 123.473’, Chord Length = 123.356’, Delta = 8°44’15”; thence S 69°2’15” W a distance of 89.911’ to the intersection with the eastern right-of-way of Higgenbotham Road and the end of said centerline.

This matter will be considered at the 10-20-2026 Etowah County Commission meeting at 9:00 am at the Etowah County Commission Office, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

September 25, October 2, 9, and 16, 2026

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PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: ETHAN TODD HILL.

CASE NO.:2026-00512

TO: Unknown father Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Jackquline Nicole Hill has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above alleging that the identity and/or whereabouts of the biological father of said minor child are unknown and have not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is 07/24/2018. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Joseph Andrew Jones, Esquire

600 Broad Street, Suite 101

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 29th day of September 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2026

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LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, DV DPHQGHG notice is hereby given Bob Smith Construction, Inc., has completed the Contract for construction of: Connector Additions to Glencoe High School and West End High School, 25-112 for the Etowah County Board of Education, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: McKee & Associates, Inc., Kathy Sheffield, 334-834-9933, 631 S. Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11,

Springville, AL 35146

September 11, 18, 25, and October 2, 2026

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LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that GKL Companies, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Re-roofing of Rainbow Middle School Cafeteria located at 454 Lumly Road Rainbow City, AL 35906 for the State of Alabama and County of Etowah, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Criag Lipscomb – Architect, LLC, 436 Chestnut Street, Gadsden AL 35906

GKL Companies, Inc.

2323 East Greenview Avenue

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

September 25, October 2, and 9, 2026

____________

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

P.O. Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400) Montgomery, Alabama

(334) 271-7700

CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION FROM ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW

ADEM Fund Code 203

SRF Project No: FS010060-07

Marshall County

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has made financial assistance available to the Municipal Utilities Board of the City of Albertville. In accordance with State and Federal regulations that govern the program, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has conducted a review to assess the potential impacts upon the environment that may result from implementation of this project.

The Municipal Utilities Board of the City of Albertville proposes to perform pilot testing on treatment of PFAS throughout the Water Treatment system with an estimated total project cost of $300,000.00. The proposed project would ensure the correct method is chosen in order to comply with the proposed MCL limit (4 ppt).

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has determined that the project qualifies for a Categorical Exclusion (CE) from further environmental study under the guidelines specified by the State Environmental Review Process (SERP), which specifically include projects where funding is being provided for planning and/or engineering costs only. However, this decision may be reconsidered if significant adverse information concerning the potential environmental impacts of the project is discovered. Comments relative to this project should be submitted in writing to Mrs. Kelly Bibb, SRF Branch, Permits & Services Division, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, Alabama 36130, no later than 30 days after the date of this notice. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management will not take formal action to proceed with the project without carefully evaluating any public comments opposing the project.

Notice is hereby given this 7th day of October, 2026, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Edward F. Poolos

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

October 2, 2026

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Owner: The Water Works & Sewer Board of the City of Gadsden Locality: Gadsden, Alabama

Engineer: Three Notch Group, Inc.

The Water Works & Sewer Board of the City of Gadsden (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

Maintenance Building

A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the oﬃces of The Water Works & Sewer Board of the City of Gadsden located at 515 Albert Rains Boulevard, on October 22, 2026, at 1:00 PM local time.

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received in person from properly licensed contractors at the oﬃces located at 515 Albert Rains Boulevard Gadsden, Alabama 35901 until October 29, 2026, at 1:00 PM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work:

Construction of a new Pre-engineered 196’x68’ metal building, 200’x40’ storage shed, 6700 SY gravel laydown yard, and 6640 SY asphalt pavement.

The Owner requires the Project to be Substantially Completed within 300 calendar days after the date when the Contract Time commences to run, and completed and ready for ﬁnal payment within 330 calendar days after the date when the Contract Time commences to run.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Agent, Three Notch Group, Inc (Caleb Bryant – caleb.bryant@3notch.com). Printed copies are available for a non-refundable fee in the amount of $200.00 per set. Copies in .pdf format are available via email at no cost to the bidder.

Bidding documents are on ﬁle for examination by prospective bidders at 515 Albert Rains Boulevard Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during normal business hours.

Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be issued. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Agent.

The attention of bidders is called to the provisions of State Law Governing General Contractors, as set forth in Title 34, Chapter 8, Article 1, Code of Alabama of 1975, as amended; and the provisions of said law shall govern bidders insofar as applicable. The above-mentioned provisions of the Code make it illegal for the Owner to consider a bid from anyone who is not properly licensed under such code provisions. In addition, bidders must carry the BCU4 classiﬁcation as listed in the latest edition of the Roster of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. The Owner will not consider any bid unless the bidder produces evidence that they are so licensed. All nonresident contractors preparing bids shall submit with their bid evidence of proper registration with the Alabama

Secretary of State as a foreign corporation, and a Certiﬁcate of Good Standing as a Foreign Corporation from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue.

The attention of nonresident bidders is called to the provisions of Alabama Law, Title 39, Chapter 3, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended, whereby In the letting of public contracts in which any state, county, or municipal funds are utilized, except those contracts funded in whole or in part with funds received from a federal agency, preference shall be given to resident contractors, and a nonresident bidder domiciled in a state having laws granting preference to local contractors shall be awarded Alabama public contracts only on the same basis as the nonresident bidder’s state awards contracts to Alabama contractors bidding under similar circumstances; resident contractors in Alabama, are to be granted preference over nonresidents in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Issued by:

Owner: The Water Works & Sewer Board of the City of Gadsden

By: Chad Hare

Title: General Manager

October 2, 2026

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LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on October 14, 2026 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Jennifer Drummond. Unit 538

Jacqueline Looney. Unit 326

Tabatha Mobuary Unit 421

Dana Bradley – Unit 1-20

Kodjovi Missika – Unit 391

Lisa Tuck – Unit 184

Deborah Walker Unit 408

Lisa Tuck – Unit 533

Stacy Kelly – Unit 559

Sheryl Post – Unit 617

Brett Matthews Unit 793

Lisa Rydel Unit 5A-8 & 5A-9

Lanalda Woods Unit 83-14

David Partiridge Unit G15

Jacob Cornelious Unit 717

Marlana Pruitt – Unit 427

Charles Stanley – Unit 595

Annete Barge – Unit 13-23

Brandon Garrard Unit 162

Sonya Atchison Unit 361

Tammy Parker – Unit 482

Adam Stinson – Unit 548

Joe Gielarowski Unit 577

Phillip McGuire – Unit 660

Ayden Rossenberger Unit 838

Katie Baracomb Unit 52-17

Justin Cox – Unit 63-767

Carson Riddlespur Unit M2

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

October 2 and 9, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Noah’s Garage will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle

2005 Mazda Tribute VIN: 4F2CZ061X5KM43321

2011 Ford Escape VIN: 1fmu0d78bkb35223

2014 Scion FR-S VIN: JF1ZNAA19E9705815

The public auction will be held at Noah’s Garage, 2871 Shady Lane South at 10:00am OCTOBER 23, 2026.

There is a reserve that must be met.The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 25 and October 2, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle:

2004 Honda CRF 230F Vin# 9C2ME09044R002416

The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am 10/29/2026

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 25 and October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONEDVEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Thacker Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1GNFK16Z94J249968

2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 2G1WW12EX29248216

The public auction will be held at Thacker Towing, 927 5th Ave NE, Attalla, AL 35954 on October 30, 2026. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

September 25 and October 2, 2026

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NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on November 6, 2026.

2006 Yamaha Road Star Base VIN: JYAVP17E26A015896

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

October 2 and 9, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on November 6, 2026.

2005 Yamaha Majesty 400 VIN: JYASH03Y05A001469

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

October 2 and 9, 2026

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NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 11/07/2026 at 8 a.m.

2000 Ford Excursion XLT

VIN: 1MNU40L1YED00166

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

October 2 and 9, 2026

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NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 11/17/2026.

2003 MINI Cooper (Red)

VIN: WMWRE33433TD59760

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

October 2 and 9, 2026

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PUBLIC NEWS RELEASE CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM PUBLIC NEW RELEASE FOR NON-PRICING PROGRAMS

Noccalula Academy, LLC. announces the sponsorship of the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) Child and Adult Care Food Program

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program Information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202)720-260 (Voice) and TTY) or contact USFA through the Federal Relay Service at (800)877-8339

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue

SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410: or

2. Fax: (202)690-7442; or

3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The enclosed *non discrimination* language herein was added pursuant to the May 5, 2022, USDA memorandum. However, although included as currently required for audit compliance by the USDA, the State of Alabama objects to its inclusion, applicability, and the application of this language due to currently pending legal challenges in the matter of The State of Tennessee, et al. v. USDA, Case No. 3-22-cv-00257, and may be subject to change or removal.

Name of Center(s) or Facility

Noccalula Academy, LLC,

1223 Noccalula Road

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-442-4960

October 2 and 9, 2026

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NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to, MILTON VERTMORE LUCAS, JR., LETITIA KING LUCAS, 1519 MCKINLEY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, OCCUPANT, 103 14TH STREET N, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 103 14TH STREET N (HOUSE) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: That back portion of Lots Numbered 40, 41, 42, and 43, in Block “C”, in Stroud’s Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 84, in the Probate Office, and being and lying in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and more particularly described as that land bound by the NE boundary line of said Lots, the outer boundary lines of lots numbered 40 and 43, and a line running parallel to the NE boundary line, and intersecting the out boundary line of Lots 40 and 43.

Tax Parcel No: 15-01-11-3-000-463.000

PIN: 31380

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DARIAN MAHONE, 1327 5TH STREET N.W., ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, OCCUPANT, 1007 N. 9TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, CAROLYN CYRUS, ADDRESS UNKNOWN, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1007 N. 9TH STREET (HOUSE) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 23 in Block 31 of Thornton Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 334 and 335, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-08-33-3-000-155.000

PIN# 16766

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LEON HARVILLE AND MARY FRANCES HARVILLE, 1008 KYLE LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1008 AVENUE D, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1008 AVENUE D (HOUSE) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Five (5), according to the Coosa Land Company’s North Tenth Street Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 373, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, also their interest in that certain tract lying West of Lot 9, Block 5 being approximately 32 feet wide by 120 feet in length.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-08-33-3-000-352.000 PIN# 16983

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHADWICK TODD BICKERS, 813 AVENUE F, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 813 AVENUE F (HOUSE) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Lot 4 in Block 30 according to Coosa Land Company’s Resurvey of Thornton Addition as recorded in Plat Book “B” at Page 334, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-08-33-3-000-110.000 PIN# 16716

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to, VICTOR GUTIERREZ, 1815 ADAMS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, HEROLD CLEVENGER, 1815 ADAMS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1815 ADAMS STREET (HOUSE) in District

5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: TW1/2 of Lot Numbers One (1) and Two (2) in Gadsden Reality Company’s South Gadsden Addition according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, Page 314 and 315, in the Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel No: 15-03-08-3-000-020.000

PIN: 39600

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM J. GOGGANS, 144 EDENSHITE DRIVE, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35811, 902 N. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 902 N. 10TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lots 2 and 3, Block 4, Coosa Land 10th Street Addition according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, page 373, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-235.000

PIN# 16858

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,457.62, for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SEBRINA PAYNE, 163 WILSON CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 507 CHESTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, KATHERINE B. & HUSB JEREMY L BAKER, 163 WILSON CIRCLE, GADSDEN, AL 35901, MARC LANCE JONES JR AND KELLY EUBANK JONES, 375 COUNTY ROAD 364, CENTRE, AL 35960, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 507 CHESTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 5, Block 27, according to the Survey of Walnut Park or West Point Second Addition, as recorded in Map Book “B”, Page 117, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-445.000 PIN# 50184

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,144.44, for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARGARET & C.V. CHAPPELL, 1003 LANCASTER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 701 HARVEY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903 and ETOWAH COUNTY REVENUE COMMISSIONER, 800 FORREST AVENUE, SUITE 113, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 701 HARVEY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

The South 105.5 feet of Lot Number One (1) in Block “D” in Elliott Addition Number One (1) as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, at Page 5 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon; being a lot fronting fifty (50) feet on the northwest corner of Harvey and Milton Streets and running back, of uniform width, along the west line of Milton Street a dis-tance of 105.5 feet.

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-337.000

PIN# 33528

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,303.75, for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to OSCAR H MILLER (possibly deceased), 608 HENRY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, with potential heir, DON MILLER, 608 HENRY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 608 HENRY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Three (3) in Block Number Thirty-Six (36) in the Gadsden Land & Improvement Company’s Thornton Addition, as re-arranged by the Coosa Land Company, et al, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 334 and 335, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, save and except all the mineral, mineral and mining rights, privileges and interests in, under and upon the same

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-049.000

PIN# 33200

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,254.20, for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER BOWEN, 1417 MONTE VISTA DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1417 MONTE VISTA DRIVE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden,

more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-08-27-0-001-104.000 PIN# 15793

LT 9 & NE 20 LT 8 BLK 5 MOUNTAIN BROW EST ADD 1 PLAT F-359 27-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PAMELA DENISE GASKIN & JOHN SCOTT GIBBS, 1217 ROBINHOOD ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1015, believed to have or Claim an interest in the proper-ty described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1217 ROBINHOOD ROAD in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 09-07-35-0-001-027.000

PIN# 9895

LT 4 SHERWOOD HILLS UNIT 2 PLAT G-109 35-11-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STEWARDSHIP INVESTING, LLC, 504 HOLLINGSWORTH AVENUE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3520 MADISON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-283.000

PIN# 50018

LT 2 BLK 4 JAMES H PRUETT ADD TO GAD PLAT D-135 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROSA BETH LATHAM & HUSB BRANDON T. SR, 306 MILLER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 306 MILLER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-168.000 PIN# 50373

LT 10 BLK 9 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140-141 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARY ELIZABETH ALEXANDER, 3602 MARGRET AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 3602 MARGARET AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3602 MARGARET AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-12-0-001-033.000

PIN# 51539

LTS 12-14 BLK F PLANT CITY PLAT B-301 12-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARY TORRES & HUSB RICHARD TORRES, 308 MILLER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 308 MILLER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-167.000 PIN# 50372

LT 9 BLK 9 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140-141 GADSDEN 1‐12‐5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PATRICK H FIELDS JR, 503 PEARL STREET, GADSDEN, AL 35904-2231. believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 503 PEARL STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-403.000

PIN# 50626

LTS 9-10 BLK 1 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROSWEL LARA ZAZUETA & WF ASHLEY BOZMAN, 2329 NORRIS AVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2329 NORRIS AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-271.000

PIN# 37842

LT 13 BLK 32 ALFORD’S 2ND ADD PLAT A-308 GADSDEN 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ARTEMIO CORONA & CARMEN CORONA, 40 COUNTY ROAD 9058, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35951, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2909 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-150.000

PIN# 49286

LTS 18-19 BLK 14 SMITHS 1ST ADD PLAT B-158 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BUTLER PROPERTIES, 207 ROSELAND CIRCLE, RAINBOW CITY, AL-ABAMA 35906, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 907 ROGERS STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-254.000

PIN# 16877

LT 10 BLK 26 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 33-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DUCKSPRINGS REALTY LLC, 404 SOUTH 5TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 711 SOUTH TENTH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#:15-03-05-4-000-261.000 PIN# 37281

LT 4 BLK 4 M K FOSTER HEIRS PLAT A-314 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TERRY GIBBS, 600 GRANT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2426, OCCUPANT, 115 SHAHAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 115 SHAHAN AVENUE (County Records has this address listed as 117 Shahan Avenue) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-2-000-194.000

PIN# 32738

LTS 14 & 15 BLK A JOHN SHAHAN’S SUB PLAT B-256 GADSDEN 3-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES M. STEEL, 21 LITTLE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1434, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 21 LITTLE STREET in District 7 in the City of Gads-den, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-122.000 PIN# 18537

LT 78 CONE MILLS PARCEL #1 PLAT F-51 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LEON GREEN LIFE ESTATE AND CHRIS MARRIE AND ANGELIA GREEN AND CALEB GREEN, 225 OAKLEIGH DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-1722., believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 225 OAKLEIGH DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-180.000

PIN# 14215

LT 9 BLK D OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to USA RESCUE, INC, P O BOX 553, GADSDEN, AL 35902, OCCUPANT, 1408 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901 believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1408 ALABAMA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-067.000

PIN# 36657

LT 14 BLK 3 INTERURBAN LAND COM 1ST ADD PLAT B-206 3-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BUTLER PROPERTIES, LLC, 207 ROSELAND CIRCLE, RAINBOW CITY, AL 35906, OCCUPANT, 1425 ALABAMA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1425 ALABAMA STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-249.000

PIN# 36846

LT 6 BLK 4 W A CROCHERON 2ND ADD PLAT A-101 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to COME CELEBRATE JESUS CHURCH, 2200 CLAYTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1219, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2300 CLAYTON AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 Clayton Avenue) in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-073.000 PIN# 18927

LT 1 BLK 2 CLAYTONS ADD TO ALA CITY PLAT A-320 GADSDEN 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANTONIA SANTOS, 229 RUSSELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 229 RUSSELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 229 RUSSELL STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

H/S BASE YEAR W 56.33 LTS 5-8 BLK D MAYFAIR EST PLAT C-273 GADSDEN 24-12-6

Tax ID#:15-06-24-1-000-041.001 PIN#45130

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,195.32 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DAVID M WOODALL, 1125 CHOICE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-0384, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1124 CHOICE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-326.000

PIN# 37412

LOT 14 BLK 8 GADSDEN LAND & IMPROVEMENT CO PLAT A-23 GADSDEN 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given CARLOS TELLO, 806 LAY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 806 LAY STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-2-000-112.000

PIN# 30878

LTS 3-4 BLK A BONNIE NOWLIN SUB PLAT D-41 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JONATHAN MORALES & CECILIA MORALES, 1301 STROUD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3009, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1301 STROUD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-485.000

PIN# 31358

LTS 39-40 BLK B STROUDS SUB #1 TO E GAD PLAT B-85 GADSDEN 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HEMAN MAURICE MCCRAY, 613 SOUTH 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-3915, OCCUPANT, 1504 MALONE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, be-lieved to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1504 MALONE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-176.000

PIN# 36793

LTS 14-15 BLK A OH ALFORD SUBD NO 1 PLAT B-348 GADSDEN 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FREDRICK E. & MARTHA NORMAN, 2210 CENTRE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3346, OCCUPANT, 1201 CHESTNUT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1201 CHESTNUT STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-084.000

PIN# 37092

BEG INT N ROW CHESTNUT & W ROW OF 12TH ST TH N 76.5 ALONG 12TH ST TH W 94 TH S 76.5 TO N ROW OF CHESTNUT ST TH E 94 ALONG ROW TO POB LYING IN NW1/4 SE1/4 GADSDEN 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHARLES R. JR. & JAMES KELLEY, 4702 MCBRAYER LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35905, OCCUPANT, 1416 SOUTH 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35905, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meet-ing Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1416 SOUTH ELEVENTH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-4-000-057.000

PIN# 39751

LT 91 X 175 LYING IN SW1/4 SE1/4 SE OF SOUTH 11TH STREET 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PATRICIA GAIL BOWEN, 519 WASHINGTON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2451, OCCUPANT, 516 WASHINGTON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901 believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 516 WASHINGTON STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-2-000-074.000

PIN# 32612

LTS 17-18 BLK 4 EWING GARNER ADD PLAT A 53 GADS 3-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LOVETT REALTY, LLC, 215 SOUTH 8TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, OCCUPANT, 1514-A MALONE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901 believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1514 -A MALONE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-181.000

PIN# 36798

LOTS 24-25 BLOCK A OH ALFORD SUBD NO 1 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TIMOTHY WILLIAMS, 200 MORNINGVIEW DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 200 MORNINGVIEW DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-066.000 PIN# 14100

LT 15 BLK O OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 GADSDEN 25-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VALINOR PROPERTIES, LLC, 3389 BERKLEY HILLS DRIVE E, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, OCCUPANT, 813 SOUTH SIXTH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901. believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 813 SOUTH SIXTH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-2-000-335.000

PIN# 35081

INT W ROW 6TH ST & S LN SE1/4 NW1/4 TH N 30S TO POB TH N 55 ALONG ROW TH W 125 TH S 55 TH E 125 TO POB 9-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRIS BROWN, 509 SOUTH SIXTEENTH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901. believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 417 SOUTH SIXTEENTH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#:15-03-05-3-000-092.000

PIN# 36959

LT 5 BLK C ELLIOTT ADD #4 PLAT B-179 GADSDEN 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STONE CREEK PROPERTY LLC, 458 BAY POINT DRIVE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906-7360, OCCUPANT, 1511 ALABAMA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901 believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1511 ALABAMA STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-244.000

PIN# 36838

LT 18 & 20 BLK 4 W A CROCHERON 2ND ADD PLAT A-101 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES & WF GIDGET PATTERSON, 3104 SHAHAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1829, OCCUPANT, 3104 SHAHAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1829, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3102 SHAHAN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-219.000

PIN# 49360

LT 52.08’ X 171.6’ X 133.04 X 151.6’ LT 4 & PT LTS 5-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DANNY C. HUDGINS, 210 DURHAM ROAD, ALTOONA, ALABAMA 35952, OCCUPANT, 106 MORNINGVIEW COURT, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 106 MORNINGVIEW COURT in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-075.000

PIN# 14109

LT 24 BLK O OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GRAND PROPERTIES AND DESIGN, LLC, P.O. BOX 82, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, OCCUPANT, 312 WEST LAKE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 312 WEST LAKE DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-063.000

PIN# 14347

LT 1 BLK E OAKLEIGH EST G-55 25-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE & FINANCE INC, P O BOX 9800, MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE 37802, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 707 ABERCROMBIE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-180.000 PIN# 19892

LT 12 ABERCROMBIE ADD PLAT B-46 GADSDEN 32-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NELSON MACHINE COMPANY, INC, PO BOX 4367, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2115 FORREST AVENUE (County Records has the address listed as 0) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-055.000

PIN# 37594

BEG AT SW COR OF BLK 22 TH N ALONG W LINE OF BLK AND EXTENTION OF W LINE 348.8 TO S ROW OF L&N RR TH E ALONG S ROW 175.31 TH S 358.95 TO S LINE OF BLK TH W ALONG S LINE 175.60 TO POB IN ALFORDS SECOND ADDITION TO ALABAMA CITY PER PLAT BOOK A PGS 308 THRU 310 IN CITY OF GADSDEN IN GOVT LOT 8 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALLYSON MOORE SCOTT, 404 SOUTH 5TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901. believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2508 EWING AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#:10-07-25-2-000-030.001

PIN# 14061

LTS 54-61 & UNITS 3-4 LT 53 & UNITS 3-4 LT 62 HOOKS LAKE ADD PLAT B-294 GADSDEN 25-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DARREN L SMITH AND KRISTIN B DIVINE, 1541 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2560, DAVID W & REBECCA A GATTIS, 419 LAKEPOINT DR, GADSDEN, ALABAMA. believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13,2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1541 EWING AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-2-000-023.000

PIN# 15016

LT 31 INDIA SUTHERLIN EST PLAT C-311 35-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHN DOBBS, 990 HOOKS LAKE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, OCCUPANT, 994 HOOKS LAKE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 994 HOOKS LAKE ROAD (County records list property address as 0) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-1-000-036.000

PIN# 14934

LT 5 BLK 1 TIMBERLANE ADD PLAT G-265 GADSDEN 35-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JUAN & MA ANGELICA FLORES, FLORES, 609 HOOKS LAKE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-9001, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 609 HOOKS LAKE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-163.003 PIN# 15479

SE COR SE1/4 TH W 705S TO E ROW HOOKS LAKE RD TH NW’LY 150S ALONG ROW TO POB TH NW’LY 292.65 ALONG ROW TH NE 147.3 TH SE 9.2 TH SE 230.42 TH SE 104.14 TH SW 393 TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 SE1/4 GADSDEN 35-11- 6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CLAUDE & JESSICA BLACKBURN, 42 MCCARVER DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, OCCUPANT, 2519 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2519 EWING AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 Ewing Avenue) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-043.000

PIN# 14075

LT 27 & PT OF ROW LYING NW NW LINE OF LT 27 HOOKS LAKE ADD PLAT B-294 25-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBEN JARQUIN & ANAYELI G. VAQUEZS, 17 FAULKNER STREET, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35950, OCCUPANT, 1104 7TH AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13,2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1104 7TH AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-171.000

PIN# 37188

LOT 5 & W1/2 LOT 3 BLK 19 GADSDEN LAND & IMP CO PLAT A-23 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RAUL F. RAMIREZ & ESTEFFANY TEJEDA DELGADO, 948 3RD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property de-scribed below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 948 3RD AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-3-000-096.000

PIN# 33836

LT 1 & N1/2 LT 2 F G LEE’S HOME PLACE SUB PLAT C-335 4-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIFFANY JORDAN, 1100 6TH AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1100 6TH AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-133.000

PIN# 37150

LOTS 2,4,6 BLK 16 GADSDEN LAND & IMP CO PLAT A-23 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANGIE ANINI, 20 WEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1464, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 20 WEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-142.000 PIN# 18558

LT 56 CONE MILLS PARCEL #1 PLAT F-51 GADSDEN 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CLOVER PROPERTIES, LLC, 1460 LEOTA ROAD, SOUTHSIDE, ALA-BAMA 35907-5449. OCCUPANT, 2712 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35901. be-lieved to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2026, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 2712 FORREST AVENUE (County Records has it listed as 2710 FORREST AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-351.000

PIN# 38244

LTS 188-190 & 200-201 SHAHAN & WALSHE’S CENTRAL AL PLAT C185 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBEN JARQUIN & ANAYELI G. VAQUEZS, 17 FAULKNER STREET, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35950, OCCUPANT, 1104 7TH AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meet-ing Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13,2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1104 7TH AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-171.000

PIN# 37188

LOT 5 & W1/2 LOT 3 BLK 19 GADSDEN LAND & IMP CO PLAT A-23 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 2, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Attalla Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

A variance requested and filed by Jason Cofield to build a house on the lot located at 638 Dewey Avenue NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The lot is zoned R-2 (Two-Family Residential). The Lot dimensions are smaller than the zoning requirements. The request is a variance on the lot size.

A variance requested and filed by Carla D. Green to reduce the setback requirement on the property located at 313 Hughes Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954. The property is zoned R-1 (Single-Family Residential). The owner is requesting that the setback be reduced to improve a metal building that is currently existing outside the setback requirement.

A variance requested and filed by Brailen Ball to allow a Two-Family Dwelling on the property located at 121 5th Avenue NW, Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954. The property is zoned B-1 (Neigh-borhood Business).

Mandy Cash, City Clerk

October 2 and 9, 2026