Legals for 11/28/2025 – 12/04/2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Terri Cain Jones, A Single Woman, And, AKA Terri Cain Wyatt, Roger F Cain, A Married Man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated December 8, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on December 9, 2025 as Instrument No. 3532055, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2025, Page 3600031, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on December 17, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an existing 1/2” pipe at the Southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4), Section Twenty (20), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Seven (7) East of Huntsville Meridian and run North 85 degrees 51 minutes 57 seconds West, along the South line thereof 890.45 feet to an existing 1-1/2” flat iron and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence run North 03 degrees 35 minutes 12 seconds East, leaving said South line and along an existing fence line, 1135.72 feet to a point on the Southeast line of the abandoned Southern Railroad right of way (100’ R/W); thence run South 57 degrees 04 minutes 00 seconds West, along said right of way, 533.85 feet to an existing 1/2” bolt on the West line of said quarter; thence run South 03 degrees 44 minutes 11 seconds West, along said West line, 191.23 feet to a point; thence run South 86 degrees 16 minutes 48 seconds East, leaving said West line, 190.92 feet to an existing 3/8” rebar; thence run South 03 degrees 13 minutes 43 seconds West, 209.83 feet to an existing 3/8” rebar; thence run North 86 degrees 21 minutes 57 seconds West, 192.78 feet to the West line of said quarter; thence run South 03 degrees 44 minutes 11 seconds West, along said West line, 412.56 feet to the South line of said quarter; thence run South 85 degrees 51 minutes 57 seconds East, along said South line, 431.17 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Northwest (NW 1/4) Section Twenty (20), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Seven (7) East, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 8.44 acres (more or less). SAVE AND EXCEPT the existing right of way of Whites Chapel Road.

Less and Except this following described property: A part of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 Section 20, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, identified as Tract No. 122 on Project No ACSTPAA-0137(013) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows: Commencing at the SW corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 Section 20, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, thence N 7° 56’ 19” E a distance of 301.16 feet to a point that is 70 feet easterly of and at right angles to the centerline of Whites Chapel Road at Station 12+60.03, which is the point of beginning; thence S 0° 35’ 44” E a distance of 143.15 feet; thence S 7° 41’ 03” E a distance of 251.79 feet; thence following the curvature thereof an arc distance of 216.98 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of N 43° 54’ 47” E, a counter clockwise direction, a chord distance of 216.97 feet and a radius of 5538.65 feet); thence S 0° 30’ 23” E a distance of 241.74 feet; thence S 89° 56’ 46” W a distance of 419.42 feet to a point on the easterly right of way of Whites Chapel Road; thence N 0° 05’ 44” W and along said right of way a distance of 413.86 feet to the grantor’s property line; thence N 8° 75’ 94” E along said property line a distance of 22.56 feet; thence S 0° 05’ 44” E a distance of 116.72 feet to the point and place of beginning, containing 1.465 acres, more or less.

Said property is commonly known as 245 Whites Chapel Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06904AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jesus Eduardo Gonzalez Ortega and wife, Leighanna Brooke Gonzalez, to Emblem Credit Union on the 3rd day of March, 2025, said mortgage being recorded at Mortgage Book 2025, Page 3588669, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 15th day of December, 2025, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Lots Number 22 and 23 in Canoe Creek Paradise, as recorded in Plat Book H, page 22, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This conveyance is subject to subdivision restrictions, utility, drainage, and sewer easements, and minimum setback line, if any, applicable to the aforesaid property appearing of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama. This conveyance is also subject to any prior reservation, severance or conveyance of minerals or mineral rights.

Subject to the restrictions recorded in Misc. Book 93, page 899, and amended by Misc. Book 241, page 39, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Emblem Credit Union

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 21, 28 and

December 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Jessica Kirk and Shan F. Kirk, Jr., wife and husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 28th day of June, 2021, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3523444; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated October 7, 2025, and recorded in said Probate Office in Miscellaneous Book 2025, at Page 3599061. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 29, 2026, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All of Lot 5 and the North 75 feet of Lot 4, said 75 feet evenly along, South of, and contiguous to and parallel with the South line of said Lot 5, Block 2 of Sardis Addition No. 2 as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 261 in the Office of the Judge of Probate in Etowah County, Alabama, and subject to those certain protective and restrictive covenants as found of record in Misc Book 44, Page 59 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CAPELL & HOWARD, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

150 South Perry Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 37591-3609

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

November 28, December 5, and 12, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Karla Gowens, married woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Acopia, LLC, its successors and assigns , on January 12, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on January 14, 2022, as Document Number 3533810. Data Mortgage Inc., DBA Essex Mortgage, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on February 18, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:

Begin at the Southeast corner of Lot Number Five (5), of the Larrydale Subdivision Unit Two (2), as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 99, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and run Northerly, along the East line of said Lot #5 and #6, 106.00 feet to a point; thence deflect 89° 54’ to the left and run Westerly 165.00 feet to a point; thence deflect 90° 06’ to the left and run Southerly 106.00 feet to an existing capped rebar on the South line of Lot #4; thence deflect 89° 54’ to the left and run Easterly along the South line of said Lot #4 and #5 165.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Lots Numbers Four (4), Five (5) and Six (6), of the Larrydale Subdivision Unit Two (2) to Glencoe, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 99, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1123 Larry St, Glencoe, AL 35905

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Data Mortgage Inc., DBA Essex Mortgage (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

November 28, December 5, and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Marguerite Cornutt and Stanley Green was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 10/21/2025 to the Estate of Addie Stonecipher Conaway, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Brenda Whitfield Jones was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/22/2025 to the Estate of Patsy Ann Whitefield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Ray A. Morris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/23/2025 to the Estate of Jane Posey Morris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Barry Dale Collins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/24/2025 to the Estate of Mary Helen Collins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Diretha Allen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/29/2025 over the Estate of Josephine Stover Robinson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Katherine Barnes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/03/2025 to the Estate of Elizabeth Brooklynn Barnes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Brandy Clemmons was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/06/2025 to the Estate of Larry Green Whisenant, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Brandy Spencer was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/07/2025 to the Estate of Nora Velecia Spencer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Garrett Gibbs was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/31/2025 over the Estate of Matthew Raye Gibbs, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Floyd Mark Carnes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/26/2025 over the Estate of Floyd Thomas Carnes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Rodney Clark Jennings was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/10/2025 to the Estate of Paula Kay Patton deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

David A. Culp and Rachel E. Culp (AKA Rachel Culp Moorman) was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2025 to the Estate of Henry Culp, IV., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Andre Ash was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/22/2025 over the Estate of Cassie Marilyn Ash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

John Marc Guthrie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2025 to the Estate of John Kenneth Guthrie, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Mitchell Bryant Kennedy, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/20/2025 to the Estate of Gary James Kennedy, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Jerry Wayne Dean was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/07/2025 to the Estate of Margaret Ophelia Dean, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Phillip W. Williams, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/04/2025 to the Estate of Alfred West, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Andrea Collett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2025 to the Estate of Jerry Wayne Collett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Jennifer Tamburello was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/22/2025 to the Estate of Avis W. Elrod, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Demetria English, whose whereabouts are unknown

Dorothy Taylor, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Donna K. Erwin and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Donna K. Erwin was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 18th day of NOVEMBER 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 22ND day of DECEMBER 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION TO DECLARE PRESUMPTION OF DEATH AND FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of DAVID MICHAEL SIMS, presumed deceased

Case No. 2025-00553

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of August 2025, a Petition was filed in this Court by Murlene Sims, seeking to have David Michael Sims declared presumed deceased under the laws of Alabama and to be issued Letters of Administration in the Estate.

A hearing on the said Petition is scheduled to be held on the 29th day of December, 2025, at 2:30 o’clock p.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Any person interested in the estate may appear and contest the same, if they see fit.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE IN THE PROBATE COURT

OF LARRY EDWIN JONES, DECEASED.

ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2025-00696

TO: Larry Edwin Parr, whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Larry Edwin Jones, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 5th day of January, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Larry Edwin Jones, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 10th day of November, 2025

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DARRELL GREEN, Plaintiff,

VS

CV-2024-900079.00

C. D. HOOKS, and

A Parcel of land described as: T/S-2018-277 (C/S 31-19-0210) SE 50 LT 3 BLK 29 ATTALLA ORIGINAL SURVEY PLAT A-226-3-12-5 T/S 1999-7, T/S 2002-302, D-2006-3247083 T/S 2011-24 (RED-5-13-13)

TAX PARCEL NO. 16-02-03-1-000-117.00, and

PAMELA HOOKS FOSTER, and TIMOTHY DON HOOKS, heirs of the above-named C.D. HOOKS, and

EVANGALINE E. SMITH ALFORD, or fictitious defendants, A-Z, including any Persons claiming any future, contingent, revisionary remainder, or other interest in the below-described property or who may claim an interest in said property individually or due to their relationship with another.

The Defendant, EVANGELINE E. SMITH ALFORD and/or his, her, or their heirs or

next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by DARRELL GREEN & C.D. HOOKS, within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or

thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 7th day of

NOVEMBER 2025

CASSANDRA

JOHNSON

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case Number: DR-900230-CDR

David Harville, Plaintiff

Vs

Tina Evette S. Harville, Defendant

NOTICE TO:

TINA EVETTE S. HARVILLE, WHOSE LAST KNOWN ADDRESS OR WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Complaint for Divorce has been filed in the Etowah County Circuit Court, alleging that your whereabouts or last known address are unknown.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Gerald Maxwell, Attorney at Law, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 801 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 12th day of November 2025.

Cody D. Robinson

Circuit Judge

Name and Address of Attorney:

Gerald Maxwell

821 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-393-3897

Maxwellg254@gmail.com

November 21, 28, December 5 and 12, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PROPOSED VACATION OF AN ALLEY RUNNING BETWEEN 304 & 310 CHILTON STREET

A declaration has been received by the City of Gadsden for the vacation of an alleyway, described as follows:

A Parcel, containing 0.05 Acres, more or less, beginning at the North East corner of Lot 22 in Block 3 in the Ewing Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, according to the map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book ‘’B”, pages 396 and 397; Thence, S 80° 43’ 40” W for a distance of 117.45 feet the along the Southern Line of a 20 foot Alley to the North West corner of Lot 20, Block 3 in the Ewing Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama; Thence, N 09° 16’ 29” W for a distance of 20.00 feet to the Northern Line of a 20 foot Alley; Thence, N 80° 43’ 40” E for a distance of 105.76 feet to the South East Corner of Lot 1 in Block 3 in the Ewing Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama; Thence S 39° 35’ 54” E a distance of 23.17 feet along the Western Right of Way of Chilton Street.

A resolution granting assent to this vacation will be considered by the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 1000 a.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 90 Broad Street. Objections to the passage of the resolution will be heard at that time. A map of the proposed vacation will be available for public inspection during regular business hours in the Engineering Department, third floor, Room 302, City Hall.

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

__________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICECITY OF ATTALLA

THE CITY OF ATTALLA WILL HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS TO DISCUSS THE REMEDIES FOR NUISANCE/ABATEMENT CASES THAT WILL COME BEFORE THE ATTALLA CITY COUNCIL ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2025 AT 5:00 P.M. PUBLIC HEARINGS WILL BE HELD AT 612 4TH STREET NW. ATTALLA, ALABAMA. THE FOLLOWING ADDRESSES WILL BE DISCUSSED.

121 MULBERRY LANE, ATTALLA, AL 35954

131 MULBERRY LANE, ATTALLA, AL. 35954

913 1ST STREET, ATTALLA, AL 35954

1307 2ND STREET, ATTALLA, AL 35954

Mandy Cash, City Clerk

November 21 and 28, 2025

___________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Be it known that on 11-18-2025 the Etowah County Commission voted to vacate a portion of Arling Place, Etowah County, Alabama. Said road lying in the Northwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 34, T-12-S, R-6-E of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. The resolution to vacate said roadway does hereby destroy the force and effect of any dedication of said roadway because of its appearance on the map of Etowah County, Alabama.

November 28, 2025

_____________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

At a regular meeting of the City Council of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, commencing at 10:00 a.m., a public hearing will be held to consider the adoption of an ordinance substantially as follows:

The Gadsden City Council will consider several amendments to the City’s Zoning Ordinances to revise and update specific provisions of the current Zoning Ordinances “ Chapter 130 Zoning” including:

Zoning Districts and Dimensional Standards

Land Uses

General Provisions

Measurements and Word Uses

Maps

Chart of Permitted Uses

For more specific details regarding the proposed changes, please contact Tracci Cordell, Zoning Admistrator at tcordell@cityofgadsden.com or Call 256–549-4525. A draft of the Maps and the Ordinance can be found at www.Cityofgadsden.com/zoning.

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

November 28 and

December 5, 12 , 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Contract Dalehaven Place Drainage Improvement Project in Gadsden, AL 35904 for the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, PE for The City of Gadsden, Owner, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC

November 14, 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Greer Building Contractors, LLC, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Entrance Canopy for the Etowah County Jail at 827 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 for the Etowah County Commission, Gadsden, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: Bill Whittaker, P.C. Architecture, 236 Martin Street, Anniston, AL 36206

Greer Building Contractors, LLC

110 Thomas Dr.

Gadsden, AL 35904

November 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for project AL-21590 – McCaig Road – for the City of Lincoln, in Talladega County, AlabamaThis notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on

November 21, 2025 and ending on December 5, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

November 21, 28, and December 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on November 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Tangelia McElrath

Unit 72

November 21 and 28, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on December 11, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on the premises of Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Brandy Black Unit 426-I

Wade Buckner Unit 137-E

Mike Leek Unit 473N

Kiosy Kiosy Unit 7-A

Dana Loconto Unit 234-I

Drew Owen Unit 55-B

Jancye Whisenant. Unit 256-J

Andy Street Unit 309-K

Chris Rodriquez. Unit 438M & 429M

Jasmine Young. Unit 230-I

November 21 and 28, 2025

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on December 10, 2025 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Marcia Hardney – Unit 240

Tammy Delia – Unit 165

Jacqueline Looney. Unit 326

Kim Ball – Uunit 335

Sonya Atchison – Unit 361

Janis Poleate – Unit 407

Deborah Walker – Unit 408

JA Rod Brock – Unit 412

Tabatha Mobuary -Unit 421

Latonya Ruthledge – Unit 446

Sky Smith – Unit 451

Fatima Bibb – Unit 512

Kathryn Floyd – Unit 545

Joe Gielarowski – Unit 577

Mary Butler – Unit 581

Kristie Bell – Unit 585

Donna Gregor – Unit 13-8

Suzanna Rager – Unit 48-16

Lauri Price – Unit 28-1B

Thomas Strickland – Unit 28-3B

Ligaya Ferguson – Unit 34-1A

Angela Nelson – Unit 13-11

Konnie Taylor – Unit 706

Chris Smith – Unit 715

Jacob Cornelious – Unit 717

Brian Labar – Unit 720

Chris Patterson – Unit 775

Brook Tuck – Unit 802

Suzanne Moon – Unit 818

Bryan Charlton – Unit 827 & 830

Sammy Satcher – Unit M3

IMO US Alabama Inc.

Unit RV30, RV31, RV37/38

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

November 28 and December 5, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be dis-posed/auctioned by Rainbow Self Storage on December 13, 2025 at 10:00 located at 209 E. Grand Ave-nue, Rainbow City, AL. 35906

Meredith McCowan

Unit 42 & 43

November 28 and December 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 12/26/2025 at 8:00 am.

2003 Suba Forester Awd XS

VIN: JF1SG65613H737434

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

November 21 and 28, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 01/02/2026 at 8:00 am.

2015 Buick Enclave

VIN: 5RCKD1FJ300067

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

November 21 and 28, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on December 26, 2025

2017 Dodge Journey

VIN: 3C4PDCAB5HT684143

A and T Quality Autos LLC

1395 Co. Rd 69

Centre, AL. 35960

November 21 and 28, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 01/16/2026 at 8:00 am.

2023 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD LT

VIN: 1GC1YNEY7PF219229

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

November 28 and December 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DALENCOURT PROPERTY HOLDINGS, LLC, P.O. BOX 391, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35950-0006, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 413 RILEY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-307.000

PIN# 33494

W 75 LT 2 BLK 3 RILEY ADD BK HH-555 GADSDEN 4-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PEGGY ANN PANKEY (KEENER), 1315 CREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4461, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1315 CREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-098.000

PIN# 39137

LTS 7 & 8 BLK 6 PLAT D-123 ELLIS ADD 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VASHAUNDA RAGLAND, 505 TIDMORE BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 505 TIDMORE STREET (County records list property address as 505 TIDMORE BEND ROAD) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-3-000-028.002 PIN# 80156

BEG NE COR LT 9 NORTH HIGHLANDS 1ST ADD PLAT C-149 TH NW 155.82 ALONG S ROW OF TIDMORE BEND RD TH SW 265.82 TH SE 149.33 TH NE 231.05 TO POB BEING PT LT 9 NORTH HIGHLANDS IST ADD PLAT C-149 GADSDEN 35-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL KEENER and JESSICA MOMAN, 3309 GEORGIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2201, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3309 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-046.000

PIN# 50238

LTS 29-30 BLK 5 NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C 218-219 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PHILLIS CARROLL, 3304 SUDIE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2268, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3304 SUDIE AVENUE (County records list property address as 400 CLARK STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-305.000 PIN# 50519

LT 13 BLK 8 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GRAND PROPERTIES & DESIGN, LLC, P.O. BOX 82, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1203 S. 10TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-444.000

PIN# 40319

LT 1 BLK H ELLIOTT ADD #2 PLAT B-3 GADSDEN 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PEGGY JOHNSON, 2916 MCGUIRE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4446, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1601 BARNES AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-206.000

PIN# 39313

LTS 1,3 & N1/2 LT 5 BLK 2 STEEL PLANT ADD PLAT A-274 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to REUBEN DUDLEY, 1509 STATE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1509 STATE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-083.000

PIN# 38860

LTS 6-13 BLK 21 GADSDEN REALTY CO SUB PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 7- 12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BERTIE D. & MICHAEL E. MARTIN, 846 HUTCHINS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-1870, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 846 HUTCHINS AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-152.006

PIN# 14448

COM NW COR LT 5 JOHN V COE SUB PLAT A-362 & W ROW OF HUTCHINS AVE,TH S 152 ALONG SAID ROW TO POB,TH CONT S 151.26 TH W’LY 285S,TH LEAVING SAID ROW RUNNING NÄLY 150.26,TH E’LY 274S TO POB, BEING PT LT 5 JOHN V COE SUB PLAT A-362 25-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KATHERINE B. & husb JEREMY L. BAKER, 163 WILSON CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, SEBRINA PAYNE, 507 CHESTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 507 CHESTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden,

more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-445.000

PIN# 50184

LT 5 BLK 27 WALNUT PARK OR WEST POINT #2 PLAT B-117 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NEALCO PRODUCTS, INC., P.O. BOX 4390, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-0390, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 405 N. 24TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-132.000

PIN# 37682

BEG W MOST COR LOT 1 TH NE ALONG W LINE OF LOT 54’(0) TH NE 125’(S) TO E LINE LOT 2 TH S ALONG E LINE 48’(S) TO SE COR OF LOT TH W ALONG S LINE LOTS 1&2 150.6’ TO POB IN BLK 7 KYLES ADDITION TO ALABAMA CITY PLAT A-184 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOEL BO SHIRLEY, P.O. BOX 4390, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-0390, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 407 N. 24TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-133.000 PIN# 37683

COM NW COR LT 1 BLK 7 KYLE’S ADD TO ALA CITY PLAT A-184 TH SW 52 ALONG E ROW OF N 24TH ST TO POB TH SW 50 ALONG ROW TH NE 125S TH NW 44 TH SW 100S TO POB BEING PT LTS 1-2 BLK 7 KYLE’S ADD TO ALA CITY PLAT A-184 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to READY INVESTMENTS, LLC, 9723 US HIGHWAY 431, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35950, G DAVID & wf PAULETTE J GREER, 54 GEER DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-8832, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2406 RAILROAD AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-193.000

PIN# 37752

LT 8 BLK 26 ALFORD’S 2ND ADD PLAT A-308 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VERNON H. BOHANNON, 4063 GREEN VALLEY ROAD, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1710 MCKINLEY AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-231.000 PIN# 39664

LT 4 & PT LT 5 BLK 49 CRESCENT HEIGHTS SOUTH GAD PLAT B-314 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STEWARDSHIP INVESTING, LLC, 832 BURGESS ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, RICKY A. MARBUT & WF MAVIS COLLEEN MARBUT, 3418 MUTUAL DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, and to EVELYN HICKS KUSTINSKY, 3418 MUTUAL DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3418 MUTUAL DRIVE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-063.000

PIN# 49594

LT 3 MUTUAL ADD PLAT E-239 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MEGAN HOPKINS, 1307 NEW YORK AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1307 NEW YORK AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-049.000

PIN# 39175

LTS 3-5-7 BLK 6 KENTUCKY ADD #2 PLAT B-210 GADSDEN 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CRYSTAL FAYE BROOKS & ETALS AND LA SONYA CARROLL AND CARRIE ROBERTS, 2216 BUSTER WILLETT ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA, 35954, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 1312 NEW YORK AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-046.000

PIN# 39178

LTS 14,16,18 BLK 4 KENTUCKY ADD #2 PLAT B-210 GADSDEN 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BETTY BOYD, 2889 HWY 77, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1305 PIERCE AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-064.000

PIN# 39411

THE N 45’ OF LOT 8 & THE S 20’ OF LOT 9 SOUTH GADSDEN ADDT PLAT B-314

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRISTOPHER WATSON, 1412 PIERCE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1412 PIERCE AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-058.000

PIN# 39453

LTS 1 & 2 BLK 29 SOUTH GADSDEN ADDT PLAT B-314

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHN OSMAN III, 1611 ROOSEVELT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1611 ROOSEVELT AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 16 BLK 39 CRESCENT HEIGHTS OR SOUTH GAD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-258.00

PIN# 39700

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JUDY COLVIN, 2911 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2911 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-149.000 PIN# 49285

LT 17 BLK 14 SMITHS 1ST ADD PLAT B-158 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES & WF MELISSA GREEN, 3505 WESTERN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3505 WESTERN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-011.000

PIN# 49537

LTS 10-11 BLK 6 ELLIOTT PARK 1ST ADD PLAT B-118-119 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CENTRAL AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH, 1315 CENTRAL AVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1301 CENTRAL AVENUE (County list property address as 1303 CENTRAL AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-119.000 PIN# 39155

LTS 1-2-3 BLK 8 PLAT D-123 ELLIS ADD GADSDEN SEC 7 TWP 12S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SFP RENTALS, LLC, 364 COUNTY ROAD 327, FYFFE, ALABAMA 35971-3513, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 408 GRADY STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-343.000 PIN# 50562

LT 17 BLK 14 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ZELBRA LYNN ROBERTS, 1502 SCOTTISCHE LANE, KILLEEN, TEXAS 76542, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1123 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-318.000

PIN# 37422

LT 11 BLK 8 GADSDEN LAND & IMPROVEMENT CO PLAT A-23 GADSDEN 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BARBARA MCGRADY, 1428 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1426 FORREST AVENUE (County records list property address as 0) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-223.000

PIN# 36827

LT 13 BLK 4 W A CROCHERON 2ND ADD PLAT A-101 GADSDEN 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GARY A. HONEYCUTT II & WF MELISSA HONEYCUTT, 270 MADISON ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2310 E. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-127.000

PIN# 18986

LT 6 CONE MILLS PARCEL #4 PLAT F-57 GADSDEN 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to OTIS LEON HUFF, 2203 LOOKOUT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2203 LOOKOUT AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-1-000-033.000

PIN# 18149

LT BEG AT THE SW COR OF LT 5 BLK CLAYTON SUB PLAT D-71 GADSDEN & N LINE OF LOOKOUT AVE,TH WÄLY ALONG N LINE OF SAID ROW 108S,TH LEAVING ROW RUNNING NÄLY 125,TH WÄLY 85 TO A PT ON E LINE OF UNNAMED ROW,TH N’LY ALONG E LINE OF SAID ROW 58S,TH E’LY 200S,TH S’LY 187S TO THE POB,LYING IN THE W1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHARLES DAUGHERTY & CAROL JORDAN, 2207 LOOKOUT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2207 LOOKOUT AVENUE (County records list property address as 2301 Lookout Avenue) in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-1-000-023.000 PIN# 18138

LTS 6 & 7 PLAT NO 2 CLAYTONS ADD PLAT A-320-321 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANA ROJAS GASKIN, 502 PADENREICH AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 502 PADENREICH AVENUE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-05-15-1-000-070.000 PIN# 41451

LT 33 & NW 1/2 LT 32 BLK 5 THE HIGHLANDS C-263 GADSDEN 15-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CARLOS RAMIREZ, 23 E.WILKINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 23 E.WILKINSON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-206.000 PIN# 18624

LT 14 CONE MILLS PARCEL #3 PLAT F-55 GADSDEN 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JESSICA COLLINS, 2713 LOOKOUT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2713 LOOKOUT AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-2-000-089.000

PIN# 18311

BEG SW COR LT 1 AL SMALL ADD PLAT B-355 TH E 63.6 ALONG N ROW OF LOOKOUT AVE TH N 133 TH W 14.33 TH N 62 TH W 54.9 TH S 195 TO POB LT 1 & PT LT 2 BLK 1 AL SMALL ADD PLAT B-355 GADSDEN 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, TUSCACAL, LLC, 108 CHIEFTAIN WAY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, SUBJECT TO A MORTGAGE IN FAVOR OF FIRST BANK OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 797, TALLADEGA, ALABAMA 35161, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 108 CHIEFTAIN WAY in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number two (2), Block “J”, of Cherokee Estates, Unit Two (2), according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book G, Page 61, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-3-000-245.000

PIN# 44435

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STEVEN R. SATTERWHITE, 3166 HIGHFIELD DRIVE, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36111, 316 CROMWELL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 316 CROMWELL AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot No. Seventeen (17) in Block Number One (1) in May Flower Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 37, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-2-000-025.000

PIN# 45228

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ‘ESTATE’ OF CURTIS MCELDERRY and potential heirs, LINDA CAROL WILLIAMS, PATRICIA POE, CURTIS WADE MCELDERRY, JR., GLEN MCELDERRY, DARRELL MCELDERRY, STEPHANIE LOVE AND STEVEN MCELDERRY, 2688 JAMESTOWN WAY,

DECATUR, GEORGIA 30034-1330, 505 TUSKEGEE CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, STEPHANIE LOVE, 3938 BUTTON GATE CT, LITHONIA, GEORGIA 30038, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 105 TUSKEGEE CIRCLE (County records list property address as 505 TUSKEGEE CIRCLE) in

District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number 3 and 4 in Block 1 of Motion Heights, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book E, Page 247, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama (Pro. 30520, 30521).

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-3-000-168.000

PIN# 43195

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROSE NELL BRANTLEY, 18204 DEFOREST AVENUE, CLEVELAND, OHIO 44128, 439 NORTH 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 439 NORTH 11TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

All of that land bounded as follows: Bounded on North by the South line of the Hugo Hecht Plat and the South line of Plat produced Easterly said plat being recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 6; on the East by Jacksonville Court, Plat or map being recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 147; on the South by the North line of Alley as described in Deed Book 4 “M”, Page 502, on the West by the East line of North 11th Street, save and except a 50 foot lot on the North side as described in Deed record Book 530, Page 597 all plats and deed Records in the Etowah County Probate Office or more fully described as follows: begin at a point on East line of North Eleventh Street which point is 50 feet Southerly from the Southerly line of the Hugo Hecht Plat as platted and recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 6 in the Etowah County Probate Office; Thence run Easterly and parallel to the Southerly line of the said Hecht plat and said line produced for 125.0 feet to a point; Thence run Southerly and in a direct line 69.4 feet to a point which is 132.0 feet Easterly from the Easterly line of North 11th Street; thence run Westerly direction and parallel to the Southerly line of said Hecht plat for 132.0 feet to a point in the Easterly line of North 11th Street; Thence run Northerly and along line of North 11th Street 70.0 feet to the point of beginning. Lying in and being a portion of the NE1⁄4 of the NE1⁄4, Section 5, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-061.000

PIN# 36318

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DOROTHY HARDWICK, 213 N 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-3307, HERMAN WILSON, C/O JERRY HARDWICK, 213 NORTH 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, AL 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 213 NORTH 16TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Ten (10) and Eleven (11) in Block “D”, in the Re-arrangement of the O. H. Alford Addition Number One (1) to the City of Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in the Book of Town Plats “B”, Page 348 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, in Etowah County.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-150.000

PIN# 36744

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TONY CROOK, 1054 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1054 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

House and Lot Fifty (50) feet wide and One Hundred Forty-Eight (148) feet long, on Tuscaloosa Street Bound East by Mrs. Ross and North by Arthur McCauly (Now known as the Dock Drain home), more particularly described as being on the North Corner of Tuscaloosa Street and Callants Alley, and facing Spring Street, together with all improvements located thereon and being known as 1054 Tuscaloosa Avenue, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Legal Description as follows: Beginning in the South right of way Tuscaloosa Avenue and West right of way Tuscaloosa Court the Northwest 50’ along South right of way Tuscaloosa Avenue then South 148’-140 1 South; thence East 50’ to the West right of way Tuscaloosa Court the Northeast 148’-140’ South on right of way to the point of beginning, said property being and lying in Section 5, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-041.000

PIN# 36311

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TONY HELMS, 1603 S 11th STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1603 S 11TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

The West Sixty-five (65) feet of Lots Ten (10), Eleven (11), and Twelve (12) in Block Forty-nine (49) in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama in Book of Town Plats “B”, Pages 314-315 and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-267.000

PIN# 39712

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to the potential heirs of ROY D. WOOD, GLENDA WOOD DABBS, 2822 COUNTRY ROAD 386, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957, the potential heirs of ROYCE ROBERT WOOD, SHAWN WOOD, 1617 PIERCE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, BRANDI ROLL, 233 IVY LANE, SPRINGVILLE, ALABAMA 35146, and RAY KEITH WOOD (Incarcerated at the Etowah County Jail), 827 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, SHAWN WOOD AND BRANDI ROLL ‘PERSONAL REP’, 233 IVY LANE, SPRINGVILLE, ALABAMA 35146, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1501 HARRISON AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Numbers Nineteen (19) and Twenty (20) in Block Number Twenty-six (26), in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “B”, Pages 314-315, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-08-3-000-164.000

PIN# 39523

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SALVADOR RAMIREZ, 3305 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 2826 CAMBRON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2826 CAMBRON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44, in Block 2, in Meadow Cove Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 395, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-250.000

PIN# 39289

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SEBRINA PAYNE, 163 WILSON CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 507 CHESTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 507 CHESTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 5, Block 27, according to the Survey of Walnut Park or West Point Second Addition, as recorded in Map Book “B”, Page 117, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-445.000

PIN# 50184

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VLADIMIR SALGADO, 1333 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 2805 MARSHALL MARSHALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 2814 MARSHALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9. 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2805 MARSHALL STREET (Etowah County Tax Records list property as 2814 MARSHALL STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Begin in the Southeast corner of Block 2 of Mrs. W. F. Redden’s Subdivision and run Westerly along the South line of said Block #2, which is also the North line of Block #1 of Meadowgrove Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pahe 395, a distance of 588.00 feet; thence deflect 90degrees 01 minute right and run a distance of 210.0 feet; thence deflect 89 degrees 59 minutes right and run a distance of 588.00 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 01 minute right and run Southerly along the East line of Block #2 of Mrs. W. F. Redden’s Subdivision which is also the Westerly right of way line of Emanuel

Avenue, a distance of 210.0 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land being a portion of Block #2 of Mrs. W. F. Redden’s Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 133, in the Judge of Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-236.000

PIN# 39193

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRIS BARNARD AND TARA WINGATE, 507 MILLER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9. 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 507 MILLER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot number 11, 12 and the North 1⁄2 of Lot 13 in Block No. 6 of the West Point Addition to the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B” pages 140-141, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-431.000

PIN# 50658

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIMOTHY SHAWN WAITS and LISA DANNETTE TAYLOR, 104 HARWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 11 E. WILKINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 11 E. WILKINSON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

That certain parcel of land with all the buildings and improvements thereon, being designated as Lot Number Twenty (20), Parcel Number Three (3), as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-200.000

PIN# 18618

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to to DAVID SHABANI, 107 CROSS CREEK LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 107 CROSS CREEK LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35906, 809 S. 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a certain mortgage in favor of EARL GORE in the name of FARHANG ASSA, 427 MCNARON DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1290 S. 11TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

For a point of beginning to describe the lands herein, start at the Southeast corner of the SW1/4 of the SE1/4 and from thence run in a northerly direction and along the east line of said forty a distance of 818.68 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 96°06’ to the left and run in a westerly direction a distance of 19.5 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 96°06’ to the right and run in a northerly direction, parallel with the east line of said forty a distance of 107.66 feet to a point; which said point is the point of beginning to describe the lands herein, and from said point of beginning deflect 90°00’ to the left from the previous course and run 37.71 feet to a point; thence deflect 23°51’ to the left and run 130 feet to a point in the Northeasterly line of East Side Drive; thence deflect 94°02’ to the right and along the Northeasterly line of East Side Drive for a distance of 50 feet to a point in the East line of Taylor Street; thence northerly along the East line of Taylor Street for a distance of 125 feet to a point; thence in an easterly direction for a distance of 151.8 feet to a point in the 117.34 feet North of the point of beginning; thence deflect 90°00’ to the right and run in a Southerly direction and parallel to the East line of the SWS 4 of the SE 4, Section 8, for a distance of 117.34 feet to the point of the beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE) in Section Eight (8), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, together with all the tenements, hereditaments, appurtenances and improvements thereunto belonging or in anywise appertaining.

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-4-000-021.00

PIN# 39813

Should be assessed with a lien of $7,130.56 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to The Estate of JERRY HUMPHREY with potential heirs, 501 CHESTER

STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 507 JONES STREET S.E., ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, 526 MCELROT STREET S.E., ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, BRANDON HUMPHREY, 501 CHESTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, TIM HUMPHREY, 960 SHORELINE CIRCLE, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, MICHAEL HUMPHREY and KAREN BARNES, 604 OSBORNE STREET, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 501 CHESTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Seven (7) and Eight (8) in Block Number Twenty-seven in Walnut Park or West Point Second Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 117, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-444.000 PIN# 50183

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,808.55 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with

Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PAMELA MCCRIGHT, 8 HINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 332 DAVIS STREET, COLLINSVILLE, ALABMA 35961, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 8 HINSON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Begin at a point in the East line Hinson Drive, which 305 feet Northerly from the North line of Lookout Avenue, measured along the West line of Hinson Drive, from thence deflect to the left 81°48’ and run in a Westerly direction, a distance of 150 feet to a point; thence deflect to the right and run Northerly and parallel to the West line of Hinson Drive, a distance of 50 feet; thence deflect to the right and run Easterly and parallel to the North line of Lookout Avenue, a distance of 150 feet to a point in the West line of the Hinson Drive; thence deflect to the right and run Southerly along the West line of Hinson Drive, a distance of 50 feet, to the point of beginning. Part of Lot 6 as shown in Plat #2 of Clayton Addition to Alabama City.

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-1-000-019.000 PIN# 18134

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,380.97 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with

Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 28, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARY LEE RECTOR, 1603 SHORT JACKSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 1605 SHORT JACKSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, TERRI ELAINE BEAIRD & ETALS AND RUFUS LEON RECTOR AND JAMES MATTHEW RECTOR, 1603 SHORT JACKSON ST, GADSDEN, AL 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1607 SHORT JACKSON AVENUE (County records list property address as 1605 Short Jackson Avenue) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 10 in Block 34 in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden or Crescent Heights Addition, according to a map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages, 314 and 315, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with the mobile home presently located on a portion of said real estate.

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-103.000

PIN# 39397

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

November 28, 2025

___________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-839-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

111 MORNGINGVIEW COURT in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twenty-six (26) in Block “O” of Oakleigh Estates, as record-ed in Plat Book “G”, page 55, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-077.000

PIN# 14111

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given FRANCES E. ALLEN, 111 MORNINGVIEW COURT, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-1764.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-840-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

108 N. 24TH STREET (Commercial) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 2 in Block 26, in the Second Survey of Alford’s Addition to Alabama City, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 308, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-06-1-000-195.000

PIN# 37755

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to READY INVESTMENTS, LLC, 9723 U.S. HWY 431, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35950, 108 N. 24TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2044, G DAVID AND PAULETTE GEER, 100 GEER DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-841-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1815 ADAMS STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

The West half (W ½) of Lots Numbers One (1) and Two (2) in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition according to the map or plot thereof as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, pages 314 and 315, in the Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-020.000

PIN# 39600

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to HEROLD CLEVENGER, 1815 ADAMS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4809, subject to a mortgage in favor of RODNEY NEWTON and wife KAY NEWTON.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

_______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-842-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1610 HARRISON AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel I:

Lots numbers ten (10) and eleven (11) in block number thirty-seven (37) in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel II:

Lot number twelve (12) in block thirty-seven (37) in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, as same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, Pages 314 and 315, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-08-3-000-179.000

PIN# 39587

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Estate of PHYLLIS MORGAN THOMAS, 1610 HARRISON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALA-BAMA 35904 and potential heirs, SHARRON HAWKINS, 1686 LAY SPRINGS ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, SONYA STRICKLAND, TONY NEVINSKI AND TIMMY THOMAS LANE, 327 WADDILL DRIVE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, PHYL-LIS MORGAN THOMAS, 1610 HARRISON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or re-pairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

_______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-843-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

701 HARVEY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

The South 105.5 feet of Lot Number One (1) in Block “D” in Elliott Addi-tion Number One (1) as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, at Page 5 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon; being a lot fronting fifty (50) feet on the northwest corner of Harvey and Milton Streets and running back, of uniform width, along the west line of Milton Street a distance of 105.5 feet.

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-337.000

PIN# 33528

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARGARET & C.V. CHAPPELL, 1003 LANCASTER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALA-BAMA 35903, 701 HARVEY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903 and ETOWAH COUNTY REVENUE COMMISSIONER, 800 FORREST AVENUE SUITE 113, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-844-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

4 LAUREL ROAD (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the point of intersection of the south-east line of lot number eighty-nine (89) in Parcel three (3) of Cone Hills Corporation, Dwight Division, with the northeast line thereof, said point being in the southwest line of a fifteen (15) foot alley; and from said point of beginning, run south forty-four (44) degrees twentyfour (24) minutes west, and along the southeast line of said lot, a dis-tance of eighty-seven (87) feet; thence run north forty-five (45) degrees thirty-six (36) minutes west a distance of seventy-four (74) feet to the northwest line of said lot; thence run north forty-four (44) degrees twenty-four (24) minutes east, and along the northwest line of said lot, a distance of thirty (30) feet to the southwest line of lot number eighty-eight (88); thence run north forty-five (45) degrees thirty-six (36) minutes west and along the southwest line of said lot number eighty-eight (88), a dis-tance of 80.24 feet to the northwest line thereof; thence run north forty-four (44) degrees seventeen (17) minutes thirty (30) seconds east, and along the northwest line of said lot, a distance of fifty-seven (57) feet to the northeast line of said lot and the southwest line of the above mentioned alley; thence run south forty-five (45) degrees thirty-six (36) minutes esat, and along the southwest line of said alley, a distance3 of 154.37 feet to the point of beginning; said description embracing all of a lot number eighty-eight (88) and a portion of lot number eighty-nine (89), a Parcel three (3), of property of Cone Mills Dwight Division, according to map recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 51-65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-31-3-000-394.000

PIN# 18820

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to BRENDA SPADE, 4 LAUREL ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-845-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1327 MERRYHILL AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

Lots 8 and 9 in Block 8 in the rearrangement of Block Number 6, 8 and a portion of Block 7, in Rolling Green Park, as recorded in Plat Book C, page 349, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-14-2-000-349.000

PIN# 44090

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to RUFINO MARTIN MATIAS, 1327 MERRYHILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALA-BAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

___________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-846-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

106 ROSALIE AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Four (4) and the West nine and on-half (9 ½) feet of Lot Num-ber Three (3), Block Number Sixteen (16), of the W.T. Cox Re-arrangement of a portion of the Elmwood North Division, according to the map or plat of said W.T. Cox Re-arrangement recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 324, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said land is part of the property described in Deed Book “933”, Page 91, in said Probate Office.

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-4-000-048.000

PIN# 32962

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to RICKEY J. HANDY, P.O. BOX 4167, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 106 ROSALIE AV-ENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, ETOWAH COUNTY REVENUE COMMISSION-ER, 800 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or re-pairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-847-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

3020 TOPEKA STREET (County list property address as 3018 TOPEKA STREET) in Dis-trict 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twelve (12) in Block Number Two (2) in Highland Crest Addition according to map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 399, Probate Office, and being and lying in the City of Gads-den, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-07-3-000-153.000

PIN# 39247

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to the Estate of RILLA WALLEY, 3020 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 3018 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904 with potential heirs, ALMA BUCKNER, LIN WALLEY, LINDA ATKINS, 2753 SCOTT STREET, GADSDEN, ALA-BAMA 35907, 3018 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 3020 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, TINA NEFF, 404 WILLIAMS AVENUE, RAIN-BOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, 3018 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 3020 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, RILLA ADELINE WALLEY, 3018 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4452, 3020 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or re-pairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-848-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

906 WINDSOR STREET (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract or parcel of land described as follows: Begin at the Northeast corner of Lot Num-ber 19, Block “D”, Oakview Addition to the City of Gadsden; thence Southerly along the East line of said Lot 19, 140 feet to the Southeast corner thereof; thence West and along the South line of Lots 19, 18 and 17, a distance of 46.8 feet to a point 10 feet East of the Southwest, corner of Lot 17; thence Northerly a distance of 34 feet, more or less, to a point in the West line of Lot 17, which point is 108.5 feet South of the Northwest corner of Lot 17; thence North and along the West line of Lot 17, 108.5 feet to the Northwest corner thereof; thence East and along the North lines of Lots 17, 18 and 19, 78.8 feet to the Northeast corner of Lot 19, the point of beginning, said description em-bracing all of Lots 18 and 19, and a portion of Lot 17, in Block “D”, in the Oakview Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 337, Probate Office, Etowah County and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-011.000

PIN# 31482

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARNOL MARTININEZ, 1041 MORGAN DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 906 WINDSOR STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-849-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2714 S. 11TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 1-2 J.O. RHODES REARR PART BLKS 6-7 PHILLIPS CO FARM ADD #1 PLAT D-159 LYING GOV’T LT 1 18-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-04-18-0-001-062.000

PIN# 40636

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JULIA YATER & GRACE BIRSKEY, 2714 S. 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4552.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-850-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 408 CHESTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 17 BLK 25 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-106.000

PIN# 49829

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to T C ENTERPRISES, LLC, 120 NORTH 5TH STREET, GADSDEN, AL-ABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-851-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 709 CRESTVIEW DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 22 & PT LOT 23 BLK 1 BEG AT NW CORNER LOT 22 TH SE 91.75 TH SW 163.2 TO SW LINE LOT 23 TH NW 187.5 TO SW COR-NER LOT 22 TH NE 240.3 TO POB REAR PT BLK 1 CRESTVIEW LAND CO ADD E-225 15-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-05-15-1-000-197.000

PIN# 41580

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to KAYLA WILLIAMSON & LIN WORKMAN, 709 CRESTVIEW DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-852-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1113 GRANT AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 10 BLK 38 GARDEN CITY SUB #2 PLAT C-410-411

GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-191.000

PIN# 31124

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ANDRES S. VELEZ S & LUCIA ORTEGA BAEZ VELEZ, 313 RICHARDSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-853-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 513 HILLYER STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 43.74 X 82.75 LYING IN SE1/4 SE1/4 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-289.006

PIN# 20020

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to LISA TINKER, 513 HILLYER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2123.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-854-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 919 HOLLY STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LOT 7 BLK 7 WOODLAWN ADD PLAT A 15

GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-067.000

PIN# 39898

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to HILDA ALVARADO OR FLORES ALEJANDRA, 919 HOLLY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, FIVE STAR INVESTMENTS, LLC, 8 MA-JOR STREET, ATTLEBORO, MASSACHUSETTS 02703.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-855-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 502 HOWARD PLACE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 9-10 BLK 27 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117

GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-443.000

PIN# 50182

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DUGGAR MOUNTAIN LAND TRUST, LLC, 502 HOWARD PLACE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

___________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-856-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 404 LAKE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

1993 COM INT NW LINE OF LAKE ST & CENTER OF LYNWOOD AVE TH NE 175 ALONG NW LINE OF LAKE ST TO POB TH CONT NE 60 ALONG SAID ROW TH NW 160 TH NE 50 TH NW 30S TO E BANK OF COOSA RIVER TH SW’LY, NW’LY, NE’LY, SW’LY, SE’LY ALONG SAID E BANK TH SE 20S TH NE 7.5 TH SE 200S TO POB LYING IN GOVT LT C LYING NW OF LAKE ST 3-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-3-000-016.000

PIN# 32794

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to SAMUEL L KIMBERLY, 404 LAKE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-1037.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-857-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1511 MALONE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 6-7 BLK C O H ALFORD SUB #1 RE-AR

PLAT B-348 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-159.000

PIN# 36779

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to WILLIE KIDD, 1511 MALONE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901 and to ANA MIGUEL DOMINGO, 1511 MALONE STREET, GADSDEN, AL-ABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-858-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 700 MILLER AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

1995 LTS 1 & 26 BLK 8 LINCOLN HTS RE-ARR MINNIE MILLER SUB PLAT F-19 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-4-000-022.003

PIN# 44551

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to GLENN GLOVER, 600 MILLER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-859-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 233 RUSSELL STREET (County records list property address as 235 Russell Street) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

W 60’ LOT 9 BLK D MAP OF MAYFAIR ESTATES PLAT C-273 GADSDEN 24-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-1-000-065.000

PIN# 45155

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JOYCE GLENN GAYLOR, 1407 MANA LANE, APT. 6, CHATTA-NOOGA, TENNESSEE 37412

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances. Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-860-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1600 VAN BUREN AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more partic-ularly described as:

LOTS 17,18&19 MCDOWELL ADD PLAT D-221 GADSDEN SEC 8 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-4-000-069.000

PIN# 39765

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JESSE WILLIAMS & DEVON WILLIAMS, 1600 VAN BUREN AVE-NUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4942.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 28, 2025