Legals for 2/06/2026 – 2/12/2026

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cora L. Osborne, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Finance of America Reverse LLC, on November 7, 2023, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3566293; the undersigned Finance of America Reverse, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 19, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel 150 feet S x 210 feet S described as follows: Beginning 1000 feet s South NW corner of NE 1/4 TH S 225 feet S TH SWLY 455 feet S to Point of Beginning TH NWLY 210 feet S TH SWLY 150 feet S TH SELY 210 feet S TH NELY 150 feet S to Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 615 Whorton Bend Rd , Rainbow City, AL 35906. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Finance of America Reverse, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-04276-CL-AL

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary Ammons, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, A FSB. its successors and assigns, on May 26, 2023, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3558414; the undersigned AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 18, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: A tract of land described as beginning in the South line of Chestnut Street at the Northwest corner of what is known as the Old Tolson residence lot, formerly owned by C.E. Snead; said point supposed to be 147 feet West of the intersection of the South line of Chestnut Street with the West line of Ninth Street; and from thence running in a Southerly direction and along the West line of the old Tolson residence lot a distance of 153 feet, more or less, to a point which is 40 feet North of the Northeast corner of that certain lot conveyed by Alice E. Guice and husband, C.L. Guice, to W.L. Watson, dated February 17, 1926, as shown by deed recorded in Deed Record 4-P, Page 388, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, said point being 40 feet North of said Watson lot measured along the East line of the Watson lot produced in a Northerly direction; thence in a Westerly direction and parallel with the North line of said Watson lot to a point which is 36.4 feet West of the West line of the old Tolson residence lot measured along the line parallel with the South line of Chestnut Street; thence in a Northerly direction in a direct line to a point in the South line of Chestnut Street; thence in an Easterly direction and along the South line of of Chestnut Street a distance of 47 feet to the point of beginning, and being a portion of the Northwest ten acres of the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 4, Township 12, South of Range 6, East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to rights of parties in and to the joint driveway and garage which are located on the above described property.. Property street address for informational purposes: 942 Chestnut Street , Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-09689-SC-AL

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Zandra Shirley, a single woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., its successors and assigns, on February 18, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on March 2, 2005, as Document Number M-2005-0884. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 4, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 8, AND THE SOUTHEAST 20 FEET OF LOT 9, IN BLOCK 7, OF CLUBVIEW HEIGHTS, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK E, PAGES 224, 225 AND 226, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

More commonly known as: 124 Sunnydale Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mitchell Rodney Cameron, Jr. and Morgan Cameron, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on March 8, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on March 16, 2017, as Document Number 3448054. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 19, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Two (2) and Three (3) in the First Addition to Nabors Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 393, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in the City of Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama and being subject to restrictive covenants as recorded in Miscellaneous Record “52”, Page 646, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 404 Lola Lane, Glencoe, AL 35905

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brad Scott Wilson and wife, Sylenia Belle Wilson, to River Bank & Trust on the 12th day of July, 2016, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #: 3436841, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 2nd day of March, 2026, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL 1: Lots 50 & 51 in Indian Hills Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 134, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL 2: Lot 19, River Hills Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Southside, Etowah County, Alabama. ALSO for a point of beginning: Commence at the NW corner of Lot 19, River Hills Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run South along the West boundary line a distance of 140.00’ to the point of beginning; thence continue South along the West boundary line a distance of 34.12’ to an iron pin set and an existing wood fence; thence run Southeasterly in a direct line and along wood fence a distance of 218.25’ to the SE corner of Lot 20; thence run in a Northeasterly direction and along radius line a distance of 40.00’ to the NE corner of Lot 20; thence run in a Southwesterly direction along the South line of Lot 19 a distance of 214.85’ to the point of beginning. Said tract embracing a portion of the SW1/4 of the NW1/4 in Section 32, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. Containing 0.21 acres more or less.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

RIVER BANK & TRUST

BY: Dána L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, PC P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by CYNTHIA DAY BUCKLES and KRAIG BUCKLES, wife and husband, on the 10th day of February 2025, to FIRSTBANK, as recorded in Instrument Number 3587431 in the office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama; FIRSTBANK, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, FIRSTBANK, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 4, 2026, the following described real and personal property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A parcel of land described as follows: To reach the point of beginning, commence at a point where the East line of Keener Road intersects the North line of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter in Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 East; thence run North 87 degrees 30 minutes East along said North line 313.10 feet to a point; thence run South 42 degrees 07 minutes East a distance of 236.60 feet to a point, said point being the Point of Beginning; thence from said point of beginning, continue South 42 degrees 07 minutes East a distance of 480.00 feet to a point on the Northwest line of Tabor Road; thence run in a Southwesterly direction along the Northwest line of Tabor Road a distance of 110.00 feet to a point; thence run North 42 degrees 07 minutes West a distance of 480.00 feet to a point; thence run in a Northeasterly direction a distance of 110.00 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning of the above-described tract of land embracing a portion of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2025 Clayton 76’ x 16’ manufactured home, Serial No. SAD033972ALAC;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Kristofor D. Sodergren

Attorney for FirstBank

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Keith Pitman Toney, a married man and, Rita Lynn Toney to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated February 26, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on March 2, 2010 as Instrument No. 3328332 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3397536 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on March 18, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NO. 10 OF THE FIRST ADDITION TO GREEN MOUNTAIN LAKE HOMES AS RECORDED ON PLAT BOOK “H”, PAGE 117, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 2095 Broughton Springs Road, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-02543AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

02/06/2026,02/13/2026,02/20/2026

22-02543AL

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Brandi Nicole Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2025 to the Estate of Hobson Eugene Wood, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Kevin Wayne Copeland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/17/2025 to the Estate of Charles Louis Copeland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Leslie Hicks Ware was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/18/2025 over the Estate of Michael Lee Hicks, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Hedy Cohen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/23/2025 to the Estate of Charles J. Grima, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Randall Green was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/05/2026 to the Estate of Larry Edwin Jones, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Bryan Scott Lumpkin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/06/2026 over the Estate of Carol C. Lumpkin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Joan Holiday Clayton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/07/2026 to the Estate of Frances Frazier Clayton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Lisa Patterson Sims was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/07/2026 over the Estate of David Keith Mitchell, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Michelle Helm was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/08/2026 over the Estate of Tiara Danielle Helm, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Jerry Haney was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2025 to the Estate of Martha Faye Haney, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Cassandra Elizabeth Smith Hall was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/13/2026 to the Estate of Reginald Kirkland Smith, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Harold Weaver and Daryl Weaver was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 01/13/2026 to the Estate of Irene Ball Weaver, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Collin Wells was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/14/2026 over the Estate of William Bryan Wells, III deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

David L. Clokey, Jr., and Carol Clokey Calahan was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 01/14/2026 to the Estate of Billie G. Clokey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Ellen G. Hawkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/14/2026 to the Estate of Joseph Allen Hawkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Christopher Brian Freeman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/14/2026 to the Estate of Larry Wayne Freeman, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Sheryl Parker was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/14/2026 to the Estate of Harry Parker aka Harry L. Parker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Jennifer Long was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/15/2026 over the Estate of Hursteen E. Williams, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Michel Hayward Chandler was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/15/2026 to the Estate of Margie Fay Chandler, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

Jennifer Long was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/15/2026 over the Estate of Lorette Williams, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

George D. King, III aka George Dodgen King, III was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/15/2026 to the Estate of Lynn Hawkins King, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

FILE CLAIMS

John D. Floyd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/18/2025 to the Estate of Johnny Eugene Haggard, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 30, February 6, and 13, 2026

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: KIM DEMETRIUS JACKSON, DECEASED.

CASE NO: 2026-00049

Notice is hereby given that on February 10, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. a hearing is set to be heard in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama on the disposition of the remains of Kim Demetrius Jackson, date of birth: January 21, 1959, date of death: December 27, 2025.

This the 3RD day of February , 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 6, 2026

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GERALD HARDY, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-00048

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of GERALD HARDY, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, Jaida Hardy on the 20th day of January, 2026; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this 4th the day of February 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

February 6, 2026

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: DOROTHY ANN BALL, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

CASE # 2026-00022

To: Christy Brown, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONVERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge or Probate, and further, that the 3rd day of March, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing of said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear an support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 20TH DAY OF JANUARY 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 30, February 6 and 13, 2026

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: ODIS L. MCGUIRE, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-639

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the day of MARCH 2026 at 2:30p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 29TH DAY OF JANUARY 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JEREMY GOBLE,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026-00057

TO: Terry Roberts and Dawn Roberts, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the day 17th of March 2026 at 2:30pm. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 30th DAY OF January 2026

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: CATHY HICKS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-680

TO: Toni Harvell, Jennifer Rowland and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 4th day of March 2026 at 3:00p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 30th DAY OF January, 2026

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF: THE PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO: Unknown Father

ADDRESS: unknown

You will take notice that a Petition to Change Name of Minor Child born to Courtney Smith (Douglas), was filed on the 16th day of December, 2025, Minor Child’s birth date is 02/16/2020.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 31st day of March, 2026, at 2:00 o’clock p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the Petition should not be granted to Courtney Smith.

This the2nd day of February 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

February 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2026

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA,

A municipal corporation

Plaintiff,

V.

GULF STATES STEEL ACQUISION CORP., An Alabama Corporation; GULF STATES STEEL INC., an Alabama Corporation; SHAWMUT BANK OF CONNECTICUT; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; and BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

CASE NO.: 2025-00512

NOTICE TO: GULF STATES STEEL ACQUISITION CORP., GULF STATES STEEL INC. OF ALABAMA, SHAWMUT BANK OF CONNECTICUT, ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, OR INTEREST PARTIES CLAIMING RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, J. Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

A part of the NW of SE 4, Section 8, Township 12S, Range 6E, identified as Tract No. 1 on Project No. STPSU-2815(256) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Commencing at the northeast corner of the NW of the SE 4 of section 8, T-12-S, R-6-E; thence S09°28’54”W along the west line of the NE % of the SE a distance of 342.17 feet to a point on the permanent easement line (said line offset 71.00 feet left & parallel to centerline of project); thence S20°39′39′′W along said line a distance of 54.60 feet to a point on the permanent easement line (said point offset 71.00 feet left & perpendicular to centerline of project at PT station 14+08.21); thence following the curvature thereof and along said line an arc distance of 153.42 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of S22°43’31”W, a clockwise direction, a chord

distance of 153.38 feet and a radius of 2129.00 feet) to a point on the permanent easement line (said point offset 71.00 feet left & perpendicular to centerline of project at PC station 13+21.68); thence S24°47’22”W along said line a distance of 24.21 feet to a point on the acquired right-of- way line (said point offset 71.00 feet left to centerline of project) (said point also on the grantor’s property line); also being the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence S34°56′02′′E along the grantor’s property line a distance of 47.35 feet to a point on the west present right-of-way line of South 11th Street; thence S24°27′00′′W along said present right-of- way line a distance of 193.17 feet to a point on said present right-of-way line; thence S34°27’17”W along said present right-of-way line a distance of 101.75 feet to a point on the acquired right-of-way line; (said point perpendicular to centerline of project at station 9+80.52 left) thence N26°54’30”W along the acquired right-of-way line a distance of 31.09 feet to a point on the acquired right-of-way line, said point 71.00 feet left of and perpendicular to South 11th Street station 10+00.00; thence N24°18′03′′E along the acquired right-of-way line a distance of 60.75 feet to a point on the acquired right-of-way line, said point 71.00 feet left of and perpendicular to South 11th Street PC station 10+60.75; thence following the curvature thereof and along said acquired right-of-way line an arc distance of 9.13 feet (said arc having a chord bearing of N24°32′43′′E, a clockwise direction, a chord distance of 9.13 feet and a radius of 1000 feet) to a point on the acquired right-of-way line, said point 71.00 feet left of and perpendicular to South 11th Street PT station 10+69.28; thence N24°47′22′′E along the acquired right-of-way line a distance of 228.19 feet to the point and place of Beginning; the above described parcel contains 0.266 acre, more or less.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, J. Lance Smith, Esq., 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for January 21, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5333.

This the 11th day of December, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Lance Smith, Esq.

200 Chestnut Street

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

January 16, 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

PUBLICATION NOTICE

In the Small Claims Court of Etowah County, Alabama Case # SM-24-901646 Publication Notice to: Mario Jackson. A Complaint has been filed in this court for amounts owed to Butler Electrical Contractors, LLC in the amount of $3,278.96, exclusive of costs and interest, said case being styled as Butler Electrical Contractors v. Mario Jackson. You must file an answer to the Complaint within 30 days of perfection of service by publication. Your answer is to be filed in the Small Claims Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Long & King, LLC

2100 Club Drive, Suite 150

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-442-0201

January 16, 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of JENNIFER DIAL

CASE NO.:2025-00449

TO: Unknown father Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Laura Ann Dial has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above alleging that the identity and/or whereabouts of the biological father of said minor child are unknown and have not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is 04/26/2020. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

David King, Esquire

2100 Club Drive, Suite 150

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 14th day of January 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 16, 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION AND APPOINTING GUARDIAN AT LITEMCOMPLAINT FOR SALE AND DIVISION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CV – 2025 – 900604

CHARLOTTE IVEY

PLAINTIFF

V.

BRYAN TODD GENTRY and GENISE GENTRY LIPIS

DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default

may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

It is further ORDERED, and ADJUDGED that this case is set for bench trial on April 13, 2026 at 1:30 P.M.,

The subject property is described as follows:

All those portions of the SE 4 of the NW 4 of Section 11, Township 11, Range 3 East, which lies North of the center-line of the Locust Fork of the Black Warrior River. Said property being located in Etowah, Alabama.

It is further ORDERED and ADJUDGED that David King is appointed Guardian ad Litem (“GAL”) to represent the interest of any unknown Defendants claiming any interest, whether present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or any other interest in and to the real property which is the subject matter of this proceeding. The GAL’s fee in this case shall be taxed by this Court by separate Order at the conclusion of this case.

It is further ordered that attorney Elizabeth Haney, Esq. is hereby appointed Guardian Ad Litem for the defendants’, Bryan Todd Gentry & Genise Lane Gentry Lipis in this cause.

DONE this 22nd day of December, 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk of Etowah County

/s/ Brynn T. Crain

Circuit Judge

/s/John Morgan Cunningham

John Morgan Cunningham, Attorney for Plaintiff

852 Chestnut St.

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-546-1953

January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 2026

NOTICE OF COURT ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 31-CV-2025-900242.00

AIMEE CAROLE PARKER, Plaintiff,

V.

ON-TEII-ON DA’BREE MCHENRY, Defendant

ORDER AUTHORIZING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION AND FINDING AVOIDANCE OF SERVICE BY THE DEFENDANT

On the basis of the Affidavit of Process Service and Affidavit of Plaintiff’s Counsel filed with the Plaintiff’s Motion to Service Defendant by Publication, the Court finds that said Motion is due to be, and it hereby is granted. Moreover, on the basis of the thorough Affidavit of Process Service, the Court makes a specific finding that the Defendant is avoiding service of process.

The Plaintiff shall cause notice as provided by law to be published once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation published in Etowah County, Alabama. She further shall cause an Affidavit of Publication thereafter to be filed with the Court.

DONE this 4thday of December, 2025.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR.

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Katie Tait Copeland, Attorney for Plaintiff

Shunnarah Injury Lawyers

219 S. 3rd Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(205)983-8123 – Phone

ktait@asilpc.com

January 16, 23, 30, and February 6, 2026

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900531

JOHN D. BAILEY, Plaintiff,

vs.

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

PARCEL ONE:

FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER ONE (1), CARLISLE ACRES SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THEMAP OR PLAT THEREOF,RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK K, PAGE 49, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN NORTH 85 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 39.59 FEET (PLAT), 39.81 FEET (FIELD) TO A POINT, THENCE RUN SOUTH 05 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 81.91 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN SOUTH 75 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 129.20 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 20 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 06 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 103.96 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 77 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 183.34 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH07 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 133.75 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 48MINUTES 56 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 368.59 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 05 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 100.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID TRACT EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW 1/4), SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE, MORE

OR LESS.

PARCEL TWO:

FIVE (5) ACRES IN A SQUARE IN THE NW CORNER OF THE NE ¼ OF THE SW ¼ OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA,

TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON. LESS AND EXCEPT THOSE PORTIONS CONVEYED TO MICHAEL KEVIN NIX BY DEED RECORDED IN D-1998-0225; SAVE AND EXCEPT THOSE PORTIONS CONVEYED TO THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA BY DEED RECORDED IN D-2001-2176; AND SAVE AND EXCEPT THOSE PORTIONS CONVEYED TO LISSA MADDOX BY DEEDS RECORDED IN D-2001-4039 AND D-2001-4040, SAID DESCRIPTIONS EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NE ¼ OF THE SW ¼ IN SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST.

LISSA MADDOX and MAC SMITH, INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property

Defendant

The Defendant, MAC SMITH, and/or his heirs or next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by JOHN D. BAILEY, within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 9th day of January, 2026.

SONNIE J. STEEN

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone (256)547-7200

Fax (256)467-6322

January 16, 23, 30

February 6, 2026

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

Notice is hereby given that a Complaint has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, by Robert Driskill, seeking to foreclose the right of redemption and to quiet title to the following described real property located in Etowah County, Alabama:

Property Address: 534 Noojin Street SW, Attalla, Alabama 35954

Parcel No.: 16-02-09-3-000-027.000

Legal Description: Lot 1, Block 26, Cloverdale Subdivision, Plat C-46, Etowah County, Alabama.

Case No.: CV2025-000106.00

Defendants Rachel J. Allen, Etowah County Revenue Commission, and any unknown heirs, lienholders, or persons claiming any interest in said property are required to answer or otherwise respond within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgment may be entered against them.

Robert Driskill, Plaintiff, Pro Se

January 23, 30, February 6 and 13, 2026

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV – 2026 – 900048

GRACE DARLENE WHITLOCK and JUSTIN WHITLOCK

PLAINTIFFS

v.

BARBARA CAROL PITTS AND

THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees 00 minutes West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road; thence run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East along said West line, parallel with the East line of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4, 1,150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20 minutes West, 789.6 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning deflect 180 degrees left and run North 84 degrees 20 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East 277.43 feet, more or less, to a point on the South line of Rocky Ford Road 80-foot right of way; thence Westerly along the South line of Rocky Ford Road 100 feet, more or less, to a point which is North 02 degrees 14 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence deflect left and run South 02 degrees 14 minutes West 277.43 feet, more or less, to the South property line, the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E 1/2 of SE 1/4) in Section Seven (7), Township Twelve (12) south, Range Eight (8) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

AND

Fictitious Defendants A-D, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein

DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees 00 minutes West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road; thence run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East along said West line, parallel with the East line of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4, 1,150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20 minutes West, 789.6 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning deflect 180 degrees left and run North 84 degrees 20 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East 277.43 feet, more or less, to a point on the South line of Rocky Ford Road 80-foot right of way; thence Westerly along the South line of Rocky Ford Road 100 feet, more or less, to a point which is North 02 degrees 14 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence deflect left and run South 02 degrees 14 minutes West 277.43 feet, more or less, to the South property line, the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E 1/2 of SE 1/4) in Section Seven (7), Township Twelve (12) south, Range Eight (8) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

The address of the subject property is 7903 Rocky Ford Road, Gadsden, AL 35903. The PIN for the subject property is 23258.

A person with a right to redeem the property may do so at any time prior to the entry of final judgment in this action by filing a timely answer or motion in the court. A judgment quieting title may cause a person with an interest in or claim on the property to lose their interest or claim. Any person claiming an interest in the property may appear in this action. Any person who is entitled to redeem may request that the property be sold at public auction. IN SUMMARY, IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO LOSE ANY INTEREST OR EQUITY, OR BOTH, YOU MAY HAVE IN THE PROPERTY, YOU MUST TAKE ALL REQUIRED MEASURES TO APPEAR IN AND RESPOND TO THIS TAX LIEN FORECLOSURE ACTION.

Done the 5th day of February, 2026.

Jason Knowles, Attorney for Plaintiffs

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

February 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2026

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby give written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the Gadsden Sports Park, Phase 4, project no. 3519, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks beginning January 23, 2026 and ending on February 13, 2026. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.

January 23, 30, February 6, and 13, 2026

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby give written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the Gadsden Sports Park Irrigation Pumping Project, project no. 3565, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks beginning January 23, 2026 and ending on February 13, 2026. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.

January 23, 30, February 6 and 13, 2026

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby give written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the Interior and Exterior Renovations to the City of Gadsden Asphalt Crew Facility located at 1699 Chestnut Street, Gadsden Bid Request No. 3598, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks beginning January 23, 2026 and ending on February 13, 2026. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, AL. 35901 during this period.

January 23, 30, February 6 and 13, 2026

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit will be disposed of February 20, 2026 on the business premises of Huff’s Mini Storage. Huff’s Mini Storage is located at 608 Gilbert Ferry Road, Attalla, AL. 35954.

Renee Marshall

Units #1 & #9.

Huff’s Mini Storage

608 Gilbert Ferry Road

Attalla, AL. 35954.

January 30, February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit will be disposed of on February 6, 2026 beginning at 9:00 A.M. on the business premises of B&J Thrift Store and Mini Storage at 1101 Hwy 77, Attalla, AL. 35954.

C. Bohannon – Unit 41

B&J Thrift and Mini Storage

1101 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-485-8656

January 30 and February 6, 2026

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on February 11, 2026 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Roosevelt Johnson – Unit 49

Candance Nance – Unit 171

Lisa Tuck – Unit 194

Kenneth Maltbie, Jr. – Unit 336

Janis Poleate – Unit 407

Sky Smith – Unit 451

Jerry White – Unit 502

Fatima Bibb – Unit 512

Kathryn Floyd – Unit 545

Stefenie Propst – Unit 540, 742, 1& 5-9

Joe Gielarowski – Unit 577

Vonetta Byers – Unit 598

Monica Smith – Unit 513

Daniele Mead – Unit 619

Elizabeth Jacobs – Unit 697, 83-11 & 83-13

Chris Smith – Unit 715

Jacob Cornelious – Unit 717

Chris Patterson – Unit 775

Steve Meeks – Unit 817

Suzanne Moon – Unit 818

Bryan Charlton – Unit 827

Angela Nelson – Unit 13-11

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

January 30 and February 6, 2026

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2017 GMC Acadia Vin #1GKKNNLS8HZ187617 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 3/28/2026

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

February 6 and 13, 2026

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 03/20/2026 at 8:00 am.

2005 Nissan Sentra

VIN: 3N1CB51D65L567137

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

FEBRUARY 6 AND 13, 2026

NOTICE OF PROPOSED VACATION OF AN ALLEY RUNNING BETWEEN 904 & 924 EAST BROAD STREET

A declaration has been received by the City of Gadsden for the vacation of an alleyway, described as follows:

BEGIN AT A MARK IN CONCRETE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHEASTERLY R/W OF EAST BROAD STREET (50’R/W) AND THE NORTHWESTERLY R/W OF A 10’ ALLEY MARKING THE SW CORNER OF LOT (6), MRS. ANNIE COLLIER FREEMAN’S REARRANGEMENT OF BLOCK 9 OF SOUTH ADDITION TO EAST GADSDEN, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 357 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE ALONG SAID R/W OF SAID 10’ ALLEY N68°57’49”E 400.47’ TO A 1/2” REBAR CAPPED (CA-50439-LS) AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWESTERLY R/W OF A 10’ ALLEY AND THE SOUTHWESTERLY R/W OF MCKISSACK STREET (R/W UNKNOWN), THENCE S47°27’56”E 11.17’ ALONG SAID R/W OF MCKISSAK STREET (R/W UNKNOWN) TO A 1/2” REBAR CAPPED (CA-50439-LS) AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWESTERLY R/W OF MCKISSACK STREET (R/W UNKNOWN) AND THE SOUTHEASTERLY R/W OF A 10’ ALLEY, THENCE S68°57’49”W 405.27’ ALONG SAID R/W OF 10’ ALLEY TO A COTTON SPINDLE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY R/W OF A 10’ ALLEY AND THE NORTHEASTERLY R/W OF EAST BROAD STREET (50’ R/W), THENCE ALONG SAID R/W OF EAST BROAD STREET (50’R/W) N22°01’16”W 10.00’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.09 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

A resolution granting assent to this vacation will be considered by the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 90 Broad Street. Objections to the passage of the resolution will be heard at that time. A map of the proposed vacation will be available for public inspection during regular business hours in the Engineering Department, third floor, Room 302, City Hall.

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

January 30, February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Prequalification Proposals from General Contractors shall be submitted and will be received on behalf of the Owner by Robins & Morton; submit electronically Attn: William Byrd at williamb@robinsmorton.com or delivery to 400 Shades Creek Pkwy. Birmingham, AL 35209; UNTIL 5:00PM LOCAL TIME; ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2026, for:

GADSDEN ATHLETIC CENTER PROJECT –

MULTI-PRIME PACKAGES (SITEWORK 3622, ATHLETIC FIELDS 3623, POOL 3624, MECHANICAL 3625, ELECTRICAL 3626, AND GENERAL WORKS 3627)

CITY OF GADSDEN

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from Robins & Morton, by written request via email or mailed on the Contractor’s company letterhead.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all prequalification and/or proposals, waive technical errors, and/or abandon this process if, in their judgment, the Owner’s best interests will be promoted.

Sealed proposals for each respective bid package will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama, until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 3, 2026, for the Gadsden Athletic Center Project. Bid Request Numbers 3622, 3623, 3624, 3625, 3626, 3627 located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and contract documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall. Electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents can be distributed at no cost through Robins & Morton’s Building Connected Platform by requesting the invitation by email at williamb@robinsmorton.com. All bidders must be prequalified with Robins & Morton in order to submit a bid. Bids received from non-Qualified bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 1500 West Meighan Boulevard, Gadsden, AL 35901; Time & Date 2/17/26 @ 10:00 AM, to review the project and answer Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS NOT REQUIRED but highly recommended FOR ALL PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDERS (and any subcontractors) intending to submit a proposal.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 30, February 6, and 13, 2026

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO.IM-I059(454)DEKALB AND ETOWAH COUNTIES, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on February 27, 2026 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Roadway Safety Improvements (Traffic Sign Replacement) on I-59 from the SR-77 Interchange (Exit 181) to the Georgia State Line.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Fifty (50) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $29.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $647,537 To $791,434 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

February 6, 13, and 20, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS

A NEW FIRE STATION NO. 8 located at RAINBOW DRIVE for the City of Gadsden, Alabama Gadsden Bid Request No. 3628

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, for a New Fire Station No. 8 located at Rainbow Drive, Bid Request No. 3628, located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267 or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama. Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

Bid Documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall, Room 301, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama, Alabama AGC / ISQFT Plan Room; Dodge Project Data; and Construct Connect. Electronic copies of Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect through email request only. The same process is applicable to sub-contractors and vendors. No printed hard copies of bid documents will be issued. Requests for Bid Documents should be submitted to tom@tmm-architect.com. In order to submit a bid, all General Contractor bidders must use the procedures above to procure Bid Documents and having done so, will be placed on the Architect’s Official Bidders List. Bids received from bidders who obtained Bid Documents through any other method and are not on the Architect’s Official Bid List will be rejected.

General Contractors who obtain bid documents and wish to withdraw from the Official Bidders List must do so in writing to the Architect prior to the bid date. Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List will not be accepted or opened. Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, makes no guarantee of bid documents obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the issued documents provided by the Architect. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from bid documents obtained otherwise, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

A Non-Mandatory Attendance Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 23rd, 2026 at the office of the Director of Engineering, located at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 302, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. All General Contractor Bidders expecting to submit a bid shall have a knowledgeable representative present at this meeting. This meeting will convene at the office of the Director of Engineering. If deemed necessary, it will be adjourned and will reconvene at the project site.

Scope of Work includes, but is not limited to, construction of a new two-story, load-bearing exterior masonry wall structure consisting of, concrete block, cast stone, brick veneer, light-gauge metal roof trusses, composition shingle roofing, standing-seam metal roofing, pre-finished metal gutters, fascia and downspouts, sectional overhead doors, aluminum storefront entrances and windows, site improvements and utilities. The new facility will house Fire Department facilities consisting of: two Apparatus Bays, FEMA Storm Shelter, Restroom and Shower Areas, Kitchen, Dayroom/Dining Room, Bunk Rooms, Laundry/Decontamination Room, Office and Mechanical/Electrical Room and Police Department Precinct facilities consisting of: Staff/Public area, Staff Toilet, Storage and Mech./Elect. Room. Interior construction will primarily be metal stud framing, gyp. board, exposed painted CMU, lay-in ceilings, LVT and porcelain tile flooring and casework cabinetry. Electrical work will consist of IT cabling, power and suspended and lay-in LED fixtures. HVAC systems will include gas-fired infrared heaters, fresh air ventilation and Split-system HVAC with gas-fired heat and electric cooling.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et .seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license, before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

THIS IS A TAX-EXEMPT CONTRACT.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

THOMAS M. McELRATH, ARCHITECT

Thomas M. McElrath, Principal

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

February 6, 2026

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICECITY OF ATTALLA

The City of Attalla will hold Public Hearings to discuss the remedies for Nuisance/Abatement cases that will come before the Attalla City Council on Monday, March 16, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Public Hearings will be held at 612 4th Street NW. Attalla, Alabama. The following addresses will be discussed.

413 Rothrock Avenue, SW, Attalla, al 35954

629 Hammond Avenue, Attalla, al. 35954

516 Noojin Street, SW, Attalla, al 35954

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

February 6 and 13, 2026