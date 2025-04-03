Legals for 3/28/2025 – 4/03/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Seth Brown and Kagan Griffin Brown, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Goldwater Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns, on May 19, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on May 20, 2022, as Document Number 3540719. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 15, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at an existing nail and T-post at the Northeast corner of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4, Section 31, Township 12 south, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run due South along the East line thereof, 290.19 feet to a point; thence run South 79°18’37” West, leaving said East line 1150.17 feet to a point on the Easterly R/W of Canoe Creek Road (60’R/W); thence run North 17°34’22” West along said R/W 538.04 feet to an existing pinch-pipe on the North line of said 1/4; thence run South 89°35’00” East, leaving said R/W and along said North line 1292.94 feet (M) 1293.10 feet (R) to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4, Section 31, Township12 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1357 Canoe Creek Road, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jordan Mcvay And Wife, Jessica Mcvay His Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated March 26, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on March 27, 2018, as Instrument No. 3465031 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3558577 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (be-tween 11am and 4pm), on the 23rd day of April, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: Beginning at the NE corner of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East and run in a Westerly direction along the North line of said S 1/2 a distance of 366.58 feet to the beginning point of the description; thence continue in a Westerly direction along the said North line of said S 1/2 a distance of 463.99 feet to a point; thence deflect 89 degrees’54’30” to the left for a distance of 411.07 feet to a point; thence de-flect 90 degrees’05’30” to the left for a distance of 550.78 feet to a point; thence deflect 101 degrees’50’ to the left for a distance of 420 feet to the point of beginning. The above described land being a portion of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: Beginning at the NW corner of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East and run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said S 1/2 411.07 feet to a point; thence continue in an Easterly direction parallel with the North line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 506.52 feet to a point; thence continue in a Northerly direction parallel with the West line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 411.07 feet to a point on the North line of said S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4; thence continue in a Westerly direction along the North line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 506.52 feet to the point of beginning. ’The above described land being a portion of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 168 Cox St, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street North, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9133619

www.foreclosurehotline.net

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

____________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Perry Andrew Wain and Britney Wain to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. “MERS” as mortgagee, as nominee for Lender, Village Capital & Investment, LLC and lender’s successors and assigns dated December 22, 2015, and Recorded in Instrument #3428618 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC by instrument recorded in Instrument No.: 3494710 in said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the April 30, 2025, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

PARCEL 1

FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST AUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST; THENCE RUN SOUTHERLY ALONG THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE A DISTANCE OF 660.18 FEET TO AN ENGINEERING NAIL FOUND IN THE CENTERLINE OF THORNHILL ROAD: THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT 92 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 10 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY ALONG A FENCE LINE A DISTANCE OF 303.88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT 81 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 35 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY, PASS THROUGH AN IRON PIN FOUND AT 7.50 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 213.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG PREVIOUS COURSE A DISTANCE OF 184.28 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 82 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 00 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY A DISTANCE OF 295.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 93 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 31 SECONDS AND RUN SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG A FENCE LINE A DISTANCE OF 175.68 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 85 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 59 SECONDS AND RUN SOUTHEASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 310.21 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID TRACT EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, OF THE HUNTSVILLEMERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL 2

ALSO: A 15’ WIDE INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY THE CENTERLINE AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN DOCUMENT #2008, PAGE 3302270, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE S89° 09’ 42” E, ALONG THE EXTENSION OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID DOCUMENT, A DISTANCE OF 7.57 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID CENTERLINE; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE WITH THE FOLLOWING: S07° 05’ 42” E, A DISTANCE OF 183.28 FEET; THENCE S08° 59’ 12” E, A DISTANCE OF 206.71 FEET TO THE CENTER OF AN EXISTING 15’ WIDE INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT; THENCE N89° 50’ 13” E, ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID EASEMENT, A DISTANCE OF 326.27 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF THORNHILL ROAD (60’ RIGHT-OF-WAY) AND POINT OF ENDING. SAID EASEMENT BEING 7.5 FEET ON EACH SIDE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED CENTERLINE. A BEING A PORTION OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 IN SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

APN: 04-08-33-0-000-001.006

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Village Capital & Investment, LLC

Mortgagee

William McFadden

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lee Investment Consultants, LLC, an Alabama company, in favor of Peoples Bank of Alabama, dated December 30, 2014, and recorded in Mortgage Book 3412835, Page 23, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; the undersigned Peoples Bank of Alabama, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Etowah County, Alabama, on April 22, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

TRACT ONE:

PARCEL ONE: A tract of land described as beginning at a point in the West line of the Silbert Mill Road at the Southeast corner of what is known as the R. L. Pentecost lot, said point of beginning also being the Northeast corner of that certain lot or parcel of land conveyed by R. L. Pentecost and wife, Della Pentecost, to A. J. Griffith, and wife, Alice Griffith by deed dated November 1, 1932, and recorded in Deed Book 6-W, page 14, in the Probate Office of said county; and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the West line of said road a distance of 212 feet, more or less, to the A.S. White lands; thence West 114 feet; thence South 57 feet; thence West 114 feet, more or less, to the East side of the Lane; thence Northerly and along the East side of the Lane a distance of 240 feet, more or less, to the Southwest corner of said Pentecost lot, as presently located; thence in an Easterly direction and in a direct line and along the Southerly line of the Pentecost lot, as now located, a distance of 226 feet, more or less to the point of beginning, and being a part of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) in Section 14, Township 12, South of Range 7, East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: For the point of beginning to describe the property herein, start at the Southwest corner of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 in Section 14, and from thence run in a Northerly direction along the West line of said forty a distance of 198.4 feet; thence deflect an angle of 55 degrees 12 minutes to the right and run in a Northeasterly direction a distance of 729.1 feet to a point in the Westerly side of the Hokes Bluff Sibert’s Mill Public Road, and which said point is the point of beginning, and from said point of beginning, deflect an angle of 58 degrees 37 minutes to the left and run in a Northerly direction along the Westerly side or said Public Road a distance of 368.2 feet; thence deflect an angle of 2 degrees 22 minutes to the left and continue in a Northerly direction along the Westerly side of said Public Road a distance of 57 feet to where the Southerly line of that certain tract of land conveyed by A. J. Griffith and wife, Alice Griffith, to E.W. Norton and wife, M.E. Norton, by Deed dated October 16, 1944 and recorded in Book 6-U, Page 396, Probate Office, Etowah County, intersects the Westerly side of said Public Road; thence deflect an angle of 88 degrees 58 minutes to the left and run in a Westerly direction along said Norton line a distance of 113 feet, more or less, to where the line of said Norton Property turns abruptly South; thence deflect an angle of 91 degrees 02 minutes to the left and run in a Southerly direction along said Norton line and parallel with the Westerly side of said Public Road, a distance of 57 feet; thence deflect an angle of 91 degrees 02 minutes to the right and run in a Westerly direction along the Southerly line of said Norton property, a distance of 121.8 feet; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 02 minutes to the left and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 438.1 feet; thence deflect an angle of 118 degrees to the left and run in a Northeasterly direction a distance of 244.5 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) in Section Fourteen (14), Township Twelve (12) South, of Range Seven (7) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 3340 N. Sibert Street, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax Parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-141.000

TRACT TWO:

Commence at an existing pinch pipe at the Southeast corner of Lot #10, Morris Meadows as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 111, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and the Northerly R/W of Old Highway #278 (80.00 feet R/W) and run along the Southwest line of Lots 10 and 11 of said Morris Addition and said Northerly R/W 295.84 feet to an existing 1/2” rebar; thence leaving said Southwest line and said R/W, run 19 degrees 08 minutes 09 seconds West 560.77 feet to a concrete R/W monument station 315+00 on the Southerly R/w of the new Highway 278 project No. NHF-212(13) and the Westerly R/W of Sibert Street (80.00 feet R/W); thence run South 30 degrees 20 minutes 54 seconds East along said Westerly R/W 156.74 feet to a “JBWT” capped rebar at station 17+00; thence run South 03 degrees 32 minutes 24 seconds West, 24.55 feet to the point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning run the following chord bearings and distances along said R/W; South 03 degrees 32 minutes 27 seconds West 135.84 feet; South 00 degrees 58 minutes 11 seconds East, 33.21 feet to a point; thence leaving said R/W run South 84 degrees 53 minutes 10 seconds West 249.84 feet to a point; thence run North 05 degrees 06 minutes 49 seconds West 167.41 feet to a point; thence run North 84 degrees 53 minutes 10 seconds West 272.68 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: Sibert Street, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax Parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-311.005

TRACT THREE:

A parcel of land described as beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot Ten (10) in Block B, in the J. L. Graham Farm according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, page 150, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run in a Northeasterly direction and along the Southeast line of said Lot Number 10 a distance of 356.5 feet to a point; thence run in a Northwesterly direction and parallel with the Southwest line of said Lot Number 10 a distance of 200 feet to a point in the Northwest line of said Lot Number 10; thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the Northwest line of said Lot Number 10 a distance of 356.3 feet to its intersection with the Southwest line of said Lot Number 10; thence run in a Southeasterly direction and along the Southwest line of said Lot Number 10 a distance of 200 feet to the point of beginning, and being a part of Lot Number Ten (10) in Block B, in the J. L. Graham Farm according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, page 150, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

SAVE AND EXCEPT, those portions of the above described property previously conveyed from Thomas J. Barnes and wife, Edna M. Barnes, to Kristi L. Tisdale, as shown in Book 1903, page 319, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 3558 Old U.S. Hwy. 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-05-16-0-001-033.001

TRACT FOUR AND TRACT FIVE:

Commence at a 1/2” rebar on the Northeastern right of way of U.S. Highway 278, 80’ R/W, (Gadsden-Piedmont Highway) & also marking the SE corner of lot 12, Block B, J. L. Graham Farm Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book C, page 150, in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence along the said right of way North 64° 13’ 10” West, 100.00 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar, also being the point of beginning; thence continuing along said right of way, North 64° 16’ 56” West, 249.54 feet to a 1/2” pipe; thence continuing along said right of way, North 63° 54’ 16” West, 49.81 feet to a 1” solid iron marking the SW corner of Lot 11 of said subdivision; thence leaving said right of way and along the Western lot line of said Lot 11, North 25° 46’ 42” East, 189.85 feet to an axle; thence continuing along said lot line North 25° 46’ 35” East, 521.87 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar 25 feet Southwest of a river bank; thence a chord bearing and distance of South 26° 49’ 13” East, 376.87 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar, 30 feet Southwest of the said river bank; thence South 25° 46’ 52” West, 482.82 feet to the point of beginning. Said property embracing Lot 11 and a portion of Lot 12, Block B, J. L. Graham Farm Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book C, page 150, in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 3568 and 3600 Hwy. 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-05-16-0-001-052.000 and 14-05-16-0-001-053.000

TRACT SIX:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning where the southeast line of Lot Number 12 in Block “B”, intersects the southwest line of said Lot; and from thence run in a northwesterly direction along the southwest line of said lot, a distance of 100 feet to a point: thence in a northeasterly direction parallel with the southeast line of said Lot Number 12 to a point in the northeast line thereof; thence in a southeasterly direction along the Northeast line of said lot, to the southeast line thereof; thence in a southwesterly direction and along the Southeast line of said lot, a distance of 475 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Lot Number Twelve (12) in Block “B”, in J. L. Graham Farm, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 150 end 151, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 3620 U.S. Hwy 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 4-05-16-0-001-054.000

TRACT SEVEN:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, T-12-S, R-7-East of Huntsville Meridian and run North 88°00’00” East, along the South line thereof, 563.00 feet to a point; thence run North 03°42’00” West, leaving said South line, 144.31 feet to an existing 1/2” pipe on the Northerly R/W of Highway #278 (variable R/W) and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue North 03°42’00” West, leaving said Northerly R/W, 312.69 feet to an existing axle on the Southwesterly R/W of Old Highway #278 (80’ R/W); thence run North 75°11’15’ West, along said Southwesterly R/W, 185.98 feet to a point on the Easterly R/W of Burns Street (30’ R/W); thence run South 00°25’35” East, along said Easterly R/W, 365.60 feet to a point on said Northerly R/W of Highway #278; thence run North 88°15’17” East, along said Northerly R/W, 197.35 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, T-12-S, R-7-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 5327 Old U.S. Hwy 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-276.000

TRACT EIGHT:

Tract I:

A lot described as beginning at a point in the Northeast line of the Gadsden-Piedmont Highway (also known as Highway #278) where the West line of Central Avenue intersects said Highway line as shown by the map of J.C. Morris Subdivision, Hokes Bluff, Alabama, recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 59, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and from thence run in a Northerly direction and along the West line of Central Avenue a distance of 99.8 feet, more or less, to a point where the former centerline of Sibert Mill Road (annulled) intersects the West line of Central Avenue; thence run in a northwesterly direction along the former centerline of Sibert Mill Road (annulled) to point where said centerline intersects a line perpendicular to the Northeast right-of-way line of the Gadsden-Piedmont Highway (also known as Highway #278) and running from a point 155.00 feet Westerly along said right-of-way from the point of beginning; thence run in a Southerly direction in a direct line to a point in the Northeast right-of-way of said Highway which said point is 155.00 feet Northwesterly, measured along said highway line from the point of beginning; thence in a Southeasterly direction and along the Northeast R/W line of said highway a distance of 155.00 feet to the point of beginning and being that certain property designated as “B” in said map of J. C. Morris Subdivision and a portion of annulled Sibert Mill Road and embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian in the Town of Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tract II:

Lot Number Five (5) in Block Number Four (4) of the J.C. Morris Subdivision to Hokes Bluff, as same appears of record in Plat Book “E”, Page 59, Probate Office, Etowah, County, Alabama, and a portion of annulled Sibert Mill Road described as follows: Begin at the Northwest corner of said Lot Five (5) and thence run South and parallel to the East line of said Lot to the former centerline of annulled Sibert Mill Road; thence run Southeast along said former centerline to a point in the West right-of-way line of Central Avenue; thence run North along the West right-of-way line of Central Avenue to the Southeast corner of said Lot 5; thence run Northwest along the Southwest line of said Lot 5 (a triangular shaped lot) to the point of beginning.

Tract III:

Lots Numbered One (1) and Two (2) in Block Number Four (4) of the J. C. Morris Subdivision to Hokes Bluff as same appears of record in Plat Book “E”, Page 59, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 5340 U.S. Hwy 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-246.000

TRACT NINE:

PARCEL ONE: Commence at a capped pin found (cap destroyed) at the Southwest intersection of 2nd Street and Central Avenue, also being the point of beginning, marking the Northeast corner of Lot 1, Block 4 of J.C. Morris Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book E, Page 59, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; thence along the West right of way of Central Avenue (50’ right of way) South 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 107.69 feet to a ½” capped rebar (LS#26281); then leaving said right of way South 89 degrees 52 minutes 50 seconds West 216.47 feet to a ½” capped rebar (LS#26281); thence North 46 degrees 34 minutes 33 seconds West 158.92 feet to a nail found on the South right of way of 2nd Street (50’ right of way); thence along said right of way South 89 degrees 48 minutes 35 seconds East 331.89 feet to the point of beginning.

PARCEL TWO: Commence at a capped pin found (cap destroyed) at the Southwest intersection of 2nd Street and Central Avenue, marking the Northeast corner of Lot 1, Block 4 of J.C. Morris Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book E, Page 59, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; thence along the West right of way of Central Avenue (50’ right of way) South 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 107.69 feet to a ½” capped rebar (LS#26281), also being the point of beginning; thence leaving said right of way South 89 degrees 52 minutes 50 seconds West 216.47 feet to a ½” capped rebar (LS#26281); thence South 46 degrees 34 minutes 33 seconds East 296.79 feet to a cotton spindle spike on the West right of way of Central Avenue (50’ right of way); thence along said right of way North 00 degrees 15 minutes 25 seconds East 204.46 feet to the point of beginning.

Address: 3640 Central Avenue, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-245.00

TRACT TEN:

Begin at the NE corner of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East and run South 03 degrees 38 minutes 06 seconds West and run a distance of 233.90 feet along the Westerly line of Appalachian Highway to a tie rod; thence deflect South 86 degrees 42 minutes 10 seconds West and run 534.07 feet to a 1/2 inch pipe; thence deflect South 00 degrees 02 minutes 25 seconds West and run 90.1 feet to a tie rod; thence deflect South 88 degrees 08 minutes 44 seconds West and run 201.61 feet to a axle on the Easterly line of Sibert road; thence deflect North 02 degrees 06 minutes 42 seconds West and run 329.96 feet to a point; thence deflect North 87 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds East and run 762.37 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: Appalachian Hwy, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-134.00

TRACT ELEVEN:

Beginning at an axle on the Northerly right of way of U.S. Highway 278 (right of way varies) and marking the SE corner of Lot A as shown on the plat of the J. C. Morris Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book E, page 59 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, thence along said right of way the following bearings and distances: North 76° 02’ 59” West, 90.65 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 64° 08’ 53” West 50.96 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 75° 18’ 35” West, 75.06 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 38° 56’ 19” West, 114.75 feet to a concrete monument on the Eastern right of way of Appalachian Highway (110 foot right of way); thence leaving said right of way of U. S. Highway #278 and along said right of way of Appalachian Highway North 04° 45’ 00” East, 253.10 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183) on the Southeastern right of way of 2nd Street (50 foot right of way); thence leaving said right of way of Appalachian Highway and along said right of way of 2nd Street, South 47° 29’ 03” East, 46.95 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183); thence continuing along said right of way North 88° 51’ 47” East, 31.06 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183) in the center of Sibert Mill Road (annulled); thence along the center of said Sibert Mill Road (annulled) South 48° 12’ 00” East, 314.09 to a hole in concrete; thence leaving said road South 14° 25’ 15” West, 169.47 feet to the point of beginning.

Address: 5296 U.S. Hwy 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel #: 14-06-14-0-001-243.000

TRACT TWELVE:

The Northeast Half (NE ½) of Sibert Mill Road adjoining Lot 4 Block 4 of J.C. Morris Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book E, Page 59, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 5315 Second Street, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

Tax parcel(s) #: 14-06-14-0-001-242.000 and 14-06-14-0-001-244.000

THIS PROPERY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO THE TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The mortgagee/transferee reserves the right to bid for and to purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the sale of the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancelation.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Michael R. Lunsford

Attorney for Mortgagee Porterfield, Harper, Mills, Motlow & Ireland, P.A. 22 Inverness Center Parkway, Suite 600

Birmingham, AL 35242

(205) 980-5000

Mortgagee

Peoples Bank of Alabama

1912 Cherokee Avenue SW

Cullman, AL. 35055

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ricky Lee Patterson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/03/2023 to the Estate of Margaret Sue Patterson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Clarence Vinson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 1/23/2025 over the Estate of Dora Mae Knowles, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ralph Scissum was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 1/23/2025 over the Estate of Ralph Bertram Scissum, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ernest Scott Maltbie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/03/2025 to the Estate of Eleanor Maltbie deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Sue Teem was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 to the Estate of Rebecca Marie Goddard deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Conservator was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 over the Estate of Carolyn Pate, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Krista Mishal Pelham Beasley and Walter Shawn Pelham was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 over the Estate of Walter Loyd Pelham, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mark William Cantrell, Sr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 to the Estate of Charles Anthony Cantrell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Daniel Miles Hall was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/06/2025 to the Estate of Deanna Jean Gardipee, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Vickie (McLain) Bishop was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/07/2025 to the Estate of Wiley Junior McLain, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tracey Lynn Cobb Pate was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/10/2025 to the Estate of Rhonda Grace Sanford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sherri Watkins Marker was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/11/2025 to the Estate of Gerald Benjamin Watkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jamie Gibbs was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/12/2025 over the Estate of Norman Mark Wester, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Conservator was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/18/2025 over the Estate of William Daniel, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

William Stanley McCullars was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/19/2025 to the Estate of Martha Word McCullars, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Gretta Michelle Moragne was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/25/2025 to the Estate of Gloria Jean Aaron, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Audria Stevyn Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 to the Estate of Stephen O. Wood, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sonye Reneea Stickland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/13/2025 over the Estate of Phyllis Ann Thomas, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Susan Marie Keener and James Michael Keener was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 02/14/2025 to the Estate of Joyce Handley Keener, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Darryl Patton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/14/2025 to the Estate of Barbara Patton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jess Edward Taylor was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/17/2025 over the Estate of Gola Faye Taylor, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Siobahn Davenport was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/17/2025 over the Estate of Joan Elizabeth Davenport, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jessica Waldron was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/21/2025 over the Estate of Richard Charles Waldron, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Stacy Elaine Merkle was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/03/2025 to the Estate of Lila Joan Marbutt Mordecai., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Conservator was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/04/2025 over the Estate of Brenda Loyd, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Russell Glenn Johnson and Wendell Drew Johnson was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 02/24/2025 to the Estate of Sandra Siniard Johnson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Candence Cleveland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/10/2025 to the Estate of Adam Keith Cleveland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Trei Andrew Woodfox A/K/A Tobbie Ray Woodfox was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/06/2025 to the Estate of Hazel (Sims) Jenkins A/K/A Hazel L. Jenkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Brandon Wade Townsel was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/12/2025 to the Estate of Byron Keith Townsel, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

William Rodney Martin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/27/2025 to the Estate of William Orville Martin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

William Rodney Martin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/27/2025 to the Estate of Imogene Martin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Alisa Morgan Termon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/17/2024 to the Estate of Eddie James Morgan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Jeffrey Jones was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/11/2025 to the Estate of Dale Maxine Jones, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4, and 11, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SHELLY L. DAVIDSON, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-654

TO: Rianna Wainwright AKA Rianna Scott, Robyn Wainwright and Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 21st day of APRIL 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 7TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: CAROLYN KHADAN, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-136

TO: Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 9TH day of APRIL 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: TONY POE, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-137

TO: Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 9th day of APRIL 2025 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE TH 6TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: FAYE NELL GREEN, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-157

TO: Any interested

party

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR SINGLE TRANSACTION AUTHORITY TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 23rd day of APRIL 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 18TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

March 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

ESTATE OF JUDITH CAROL MOON

CASE NO.: S-12076

NOTICE TO: Amber E. Moon Olson, heir-at-law and next of kin of Judith Carol Moon, devisee and beneficiary under the Last Will and Testament of Judith Carol Moon, deceased.

The Personal Representative’s Petition to probate the Last Will and Testament of Judith Carol Moon shall be heard by undersigned at the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, on the 21st day of May 2025 at 10:30 a.m.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4 and 11, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES B. CLARK, JR., DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-00158

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of CHARLES B. CLARK, JR., Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, Catherine Williams, on the 4th day of March, 2025; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this the 21st day of March 2025

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

March 28, 2025

_____________

NOTICE TO HEIRS OF CARSON LEE MILLER

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARSON LEE MILLER, Deceased

CASE NO. S-12352

TO: HEIRS OF CARSON LEE MILLER

The Administrator, Pamela Kennedy, having presented a Petition for Final Settlement of the above styled estate, the 11th day of June 2025 at 10:30 o’clock a.m. is hereby appointed as the day for the hearing of said petition, and the taking of testimony in support thereof.

Given under my hand the 26th day of March 2025.

SCOTT HASSELL

JUDGE OF THE PROBATE COURT

ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

March 28, April 4 and 11, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person

of Stella N. Morris and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Stella N. Morris was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 18th day MARCH of 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 21ST day of APRIL 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 21, 28 and April 4, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Tierra Washington, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Katherine Washington and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Katherine Washington was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 19TH day of MARCH 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 23rd day of APRIL 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 28, April 4 and 11, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WALTER HOWARD MASON, DECEASED

Case No.: 2023-00606

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributees and all other persons interested in the Estate of WALTER HOWARD MASON, deceased.

You will hereby take notice that KATRINA MARIE MASON, as Personal Representative of the Estate of WALTER HOWARD MASON, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 25th day of February 2025.

You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse, on the 22nd day of April, 2025, at 10:30 a m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TEMPORARY CUSTODY BY EXTENDED FAMILY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SARASOTA COUNTY, FLORIDA FAMILY DIVISION

IN THE INTEREST OF: MOLLI ELLE BERGEON,Child,

CASE NO.:2025-DR-000310-SC

JEANNE TUTOR and GREGG TUTOR, Petitioners,

and

TAYLOR JOSEPH BERGEON, Respondent,

and

HEIDE ANDREA-RENEE WILLIAM, a/k/a HEIDE EATON, Respondent.

TO: HEIDE ANDREA-RENEE WILLIAM a/k/a HEIDE EATON

Etowah County Jail

827 Forrest Avenue

Dorm Unit 3, Floor 1, Pod U3, Cell 302

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Temporary Custody by Extended Family has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on: ERIN ITTS, ESQUIRE, as attorney for Jeanne and Gregg Tutor, whose address is 355 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285, on or before April 14, 2025, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 4004 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida 34293, before service on Counsel for Petitioners or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

A physical description of the Respondent is as follows:

Caucasian female, born December 31, 1990, and 34 years of age, approximately 5’1” and 110 pounds with dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, fair skin, and a small build. The child’s date of birth is July 17, 2009, and she was born in Santa Barbara, California.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: March 13, 2025.

Karen E. Rushing, Clerk

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Glen Kopinsky

Deputy Clerk

March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

ALABAMA Guardian Tax AL, LLC, Plaintiff, Civil Action no. CV 2024-900031.00 Lot Number Seven (7) in Block “A” of Cherokee Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 403, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, commonly known as 1653 Arrowhead Drive, Gadsden AL, 35903, Parcel 15-06-14-3-000-169.000; and any and all unknown persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said property, Defendants, are hereby notified that Guardian Tax AL, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, has filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, a Complaint in the Nature of Ejectment and for Quiet Title. The style of said action being identified as CV-2024-900031.00. The above named person, entities, and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action within 30 days of the last date of publication of this Notice, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against them in Civil Action CV 2024-900031.00

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk of Etowah County, Alabama

Jeffrey D. Chapman

Attorney for Plaintiff

2163 Highway 31, South, Suite 213

Pelham, AL 35124

March 28, April 4, 11 and 18, 2025

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Amendment No. 772 to the Constitution of Alabama (1901) (Section 94.01 of the Recompiled Constitution of Alabama and hereinafter referred to as “Amendment 772”) that the regular public meeting of the City Council of the City of Rainbow City, Alabama, scheduled to be held at 5:00 p.m. CST on Monday, April 14, 2025 in the Council Chambers of the Rainbow City Municipal Building located at 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, will consider a resolution concerning the proposed authorization, execution, and delivery on behalf of the City, of a project agreement with RBC Auto Auction, LLC (“the Company”), an Alabama corporation, under the terms of which the city will provide not to exceed 400 triaxle loads of site prep material from the Rainbow City owned chert pit during construction of the Company’s new facility to be located in the Lumley Road Research and Industrial Park (Lots 23-26, 29-32) . The Company will be responsible for loading, hauling, and unloading the material at zero expense to Rainbow City. The Company proposes to have a capital investment of approximately $5,000,000. The public benefit to be achieved by the proposed authorization, execution, and delivery of this project agreement will be (i) promoting local economic and industrial development and stimulating the local economy, (ii) increasing employment opportunities in the city, and (iii) increasing the City’s tax base, resulting in additional tax revenues for the city. The city represents and warrants to the Company that it has the power under the constitution and laws, and Amendment 772, of the State of Alabama to grant this incentive. You are invited to be present at the Public Hearing and express your opinion on the proposed agreement and whether it serves a valid and sufficient public purpose.

The City of Rainbow is committed to making meetings accessible to all. If you need accommodation, please contact Beth Lee at least 24 hours before the meeting.

Joe Taylor, Mayor

Beth Lee, City Clerk

March 28, 2025

___________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of project completion for the City of Glencoe Street Resurfacing 2024 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on March 14, 2025 and ending on March 28, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

Ozark Striping Company hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Alabama Department of Transportation for construction of Project N. IM.I059(444) in Etowah County, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on March 14, 2025 and ending on April 4, 2025. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 847, Ozark, AL. 36361, during this period.

Ozark Striping Company, LLC

P.O. Box 847

Ozark, AL. 3631

March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Tomcat Construction LLC has completed the Contract for The Water Works and Sewer Borad of the Town of Altoona. Water System Improvements Valves, Hydrants, Scada and Generator DWSRF Project No. FS010526-01 Contract No. 3 Project NO. AL24 130.For the Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of Altoona, 2844 Main Street, Altoona, Alabama 35952, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: Dave Bechtel Utility Engineering Consultants 130 Southcrest Drive, Suite 100, PO Box 19218, Birmingham, AL. 35219.

Tomcat Construction LLC.

129 County Road 828

Colllinsville, AL. 35961

March 21, 28, April 4 and 11, 2025

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Friday, April 11, 2025, for Reroofing Sardis High School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the prequalification package and/or Div. 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Friday, April 4, 2025. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available via the Architect.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10am CST at the Sardis High School Cafeteria. 1420 Church Street, Boaz, AL 35956

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT:2024 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project

Project No. SS-046

CDBG No. LR-CM-PF-24-010

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the construction of the 2024 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project will be received by The City of Attalla at the City Hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Wednesday April 30, 2025, in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud. The project will consist of installing of gravity sewer mains, pipebursting, manhole rehabilitation, and sewer lateral connections.

There will be a Non-Mandatory Pre-bid meeting at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday April 9, 2025 in the Council Chambers located at the City of Attalla City Hall at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954.

The Contract Documents may be examined at Attalla City Hall or copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained from The City of Attalla Engineering Department. Upon request, documents will be shipped after all shipping and handling charges are collected.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF

ATTALLA

Larry Means, Mayor

March 28, 2025

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Owner: Glencoe Water Works and Sewer Board

Locality: Glencoe, Alabama

Engineer: CDG, Inc.

The Glencoe Water Works and Sewer Board (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

AMR Water Meter Replacement – Phase 2

ADEM ARPA DW Project No. F010532-01

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received in person from properly licensed contractors at the Owner’s Office located at 203 W. Chastain Boulevard, Glencoe, Alabama 35905 until Monday April 21st, 2025, at 10:30 AM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work:

Replacement of 326 existing water meters with new AMR water meters.

The Owner requires the Project to be Substantially Completed within 60 Calendar days after the date when the Contract Time commences to run, and completed and ready for final payment within 90 Calendar days after the date when the Contract Time commences to run.

Bidding Documents are on file for examination by prospective Bidders at the Owner’s office located at 203 W. Chastain Boulevard, Glencoe, Alabama 35905 during normal business hours.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Agent, CDG, Inc (Louie Arvelo – louie.arvelo@cdge.com). Printed copies are available for a non-refundable fee in the amount of $200 per set. Copies in .pdf format are available via email at no cost to the bidder.

Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be issued. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Agent.

Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond or cashier’s check in the amount of a sum no less than five (5) percent of the Bid Price but not more than $10,000.00.

The attention of bidders is called to the provisions of State Law Governing General Contractors, as set forth in Title 34, Chapter 8, Article 1, Code of Alabama of 1975, as amended; and the provisions of said law shall govern bidders insofar as it is applicable. The above-mentioned provisions of the Code make it illegal for the Owner to consider a bid from anyone who is not properly licensed under such code provisions. In addition, bidders must carry the Municipal & Utility classification as listed in the latest edition of the Roster of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. The Owner will not consider any bid unless the bidder produces evidence that they are so licensed. All nonresident contractors preparing bids shall submit with their bid evidence of proper registration with the Alabama Secretary of State as a foreign corporation, and a Certificate of Good Standing as a Foreign Corporation from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue.

The attention of nonresident bidders is called to the provisions of Alabama Law, Title 39, Chapter 3, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended, whereby In the letting of public contracts in which any state, county, or municipal funds are utilized, except those contracts funded in whole or in part with funds received from a federal agency, preference shall be given to resident contractors, and a nonresident bidder domiciled in a state having laws granting preference to local contractors shall be awarded Alabama public contracts only on the same basis as the nonresident bidder’s state awards contracts to Alabama contractors bidding under similar circumstances; resident contractors in Alabama, are to be granted preference over nonresidents in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Issued by:

Owner: Glencoe Water Works and Sewer Board

By: Phillip Higginbotham

Title: Board Chairman

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 4/25/2025 at 8:00 am

2010 Chevrolet Camaro VIN: 2G1FK1EJ0A9126869

2017 Nissan Altima VIN: 1N4AL3AP6HC118983

Ride Away Auto Sales LLC

1405 East Broad Street

Gadsden Al 35903

March 21 and 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2011 CHEVROLET CAMARO VIN:2G1FB1ED0B9129315

2004 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER. VIN: JTEEP21A740052960

2004 CHEVROLETIMPALA. VIN: 2G1WF52E649298525

1999 CHRYSLER SEBRING VIN: 4C3AU52N4XE025031

2009 CHEVROLET MALIBU VIN:1G1ZH57B59F211508

2002 DODGE RAM 1500 VIN:1D7HA18N22S603146

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 05/03/2025. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

March 21 and 28, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 4/30/2025.

2023 Ford F150 XLT

VIN: 1FTRW08L03KC56703

A and J Towing LLC

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 35953

March 21 and 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on April 25, 2025

2010 Toyota Tundra Clack

VIN # 5TFRY5F17AX091953

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)547-1549

March 21 & March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on May 2, 2025.

2012 KIA SOUL. VIN: KNDJT2A54C7408398

2009 KIA SPECTRA. VIN:KNAFE221195645959

2003 MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS C320. VIN: WDBRF64J33F349620

2008 FORD F150 VIN: 1FTPW12V08FA14095

2004 CADILLAC CTS VIN: 1G6DM577X40128146

2015 JEEP PATRIOT VIN: 1C4NJPBA7FD295603

2011 NISSAN SENTRA. VIN: 3N1AB6APXBL660729

2010 NISSAN ROGUE VIN: JN8AS5MT4AW507082

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

March 28 and April 4, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT MARK RICHARD, 5517 CEDAR MILL DRIVE, GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA 35976, 1425 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, CHRISTOPHER WEST, 1425 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a mortgage in favor of ROBERT and JESSICA RICHARD, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1425 EWING AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 33 of India Sutherlin Estates, according to the map or plat recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 311 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-07-35-2-000-027.000

PIN# 15020

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JESSICA NICHOLSON, 712 5TH AVENUE SW, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, 2216 CLAYTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 2216 CLAYTON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Six (6) in Block Number Three (3) of the Goodwater Heights Addition to Alabama City (Now Gadsden, Alabama), save and except all minerals and mining rights in, under and upon same, being in Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-31-4-000-076.000

PIN# 18930

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MONROY LOPEZ and MARIA MERCEDES, 2310 CLAYTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1221, the certain rights of redemption of RICKEY LEATH, 421 LINCOLN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, DONALD RAY and JUANITA HORTENCIA BERKEY, 2200 CLAYTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 2310 CLAYTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 2310 CLAYTON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Six (6) and the East half (E ½) of Lot number seven (7) in Cambron resurvey in Clayton Plat Number two, according to the Map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 320 and 321, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the city of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-31-4-000-069.000

PIN# 18923

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOSEPH WOODS, 136 BROOKWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 136 BROOKWOOD DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twenty-Three (23), in Block Number Three (3), in Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to map recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 88 and 89, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying an being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-01-11-4-000-287.000

PIN# 31774

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to The Estate of WILLIAM GRISSOM, 1010 WAINWRIGHT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1405 CYPRESS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, with potential heirs: MARY PEEK, WILLIE LEWIS GRISSOM, DONALD GRISSOM, DEBRA D. (ANN) PATTERSON, VINCENT MCCRANEY, FERNANDAS MCCRANEY, AND RHONDA GRISSOM MOORE, 1405 CYPRESS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, RHONDA GRISSOM & ‘ETALS’ (MARY PEEK, WILLIE LEWIS GRISSOM, DONALD GRISSOM, VINCIENT MCCRANEY, VERNANDAS MCCRANEY, and ANN PATTERSON), 1405 CYPRESS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1010 WAINWRIGHT AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number One in Block Number Four (4), of the Glendale Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 53, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-13-2-000-138.000

PIN# 42951

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to The Estates of MACK SMITH and THELMA SMITH, 2319 NORRIS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 2320 NORRIS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, MACK H & wf THELMA L SMITH, 2319 NORRIS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 2320 NORRIS AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Three (3) in Block Number Four (4) in Oak Park Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, as same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, Page 200-201, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-06-4-000-029.000

PIN# 38295

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DONALD and JUANITA BERKEY, 2200 CLAYTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 3516 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 801 NOCCALULA DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, subject to the rights of redemption of CHARLES D. DAVIS and SANDRA A. DAVIS, 3516 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 3516 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Three (3) and Four (4) in Block Number Two (2) in James H. Pruett Addition to Gadsden according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 135, Probate Office and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and being subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company.

TAX PARCEL ID: 16-01-01-3-000-250.000

PIN# 49981

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STEVE BYERS, 1205 ARTHUR STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1208 ANITA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, WILLIE J MACKEY, 403 PATTERSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1205 ARTHUR STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 15, in Block 38, in Garden City Residential Subdivision Number 2, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 410-411, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Situated in Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to any easements and restrictions of record.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-01-11-3-000-187.000

PIN# 31148

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JONATHAN STEPHEN DOWNEY, 700 S. 6TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, JONATHAN STEPHEN DOWNEY c/o DAVID BAILEY, ESQ., GAL of JONATHAN STEPHEN DOWNEY, 700 S. 6TH STREET, GADSDEN, 35901, 301 BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, P.O. BOX 1189, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 700 S. 6TH STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the West line of Lot 1, in Block “C”, in Edenwood Addition to Gadsden, said point being 130’ North of the SW corner of the said lot; and from thence run in an Easterly direction and parallel with the South line of said lot a distance of 81’, more or less, to the Northeasterly line of said lot; thence run in a Northwesterly direction along the Northeasterly line of said lot to the NW corner of said lot; thence run South and along the West line of said lot to the point of beginning, and embracing the North 95’ of Lot 1, in Block “C”, in the Edenwood Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat book “B”, Page 310, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-1-000-251.000

PIN# 34687

Should be assessed with a lien of $8,961.58 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BONNIE MORRIS, 1205 VINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1205 VINSON AVENUE, E GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1205 VINSON AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot #3, Block 6, as shown on the map of Goodyear Highlands Subdivision, Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “C”, page 389, a resubdivision of parts of Block and 6 as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 82 and 83, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-138.000

PIN# 31617

Should be assessed with a lien of $16,246.98 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LULA RUTLEDGE c/o LARRY THORNNER, 1113 HURST STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1137 BRETWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, LULA RUTLEDGE, 1113 HURST STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1137 BRETWOOD DRIVE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Ten (10) and the South half (S ½) of Lot Number Nine (9), all in Block “H” of the Highland Park Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 164, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-081.000

PIN# 19783

Should be assessed with a lien of $16,404.48 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JACKIE WILSON, 1415 ROBINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1316 ROBINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1316 ROBINSON AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twenty One (21) in Block “I”, Stroud First Edition, to East Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, pages 84 and 85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-348.000

PIN# 31313

Should be assessed with a lien of $8,725.88 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JYNETTA MARIA FLOYD and SHAWN ADRIAN FLOYD, 125 WASHINGTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, CARRIE ALEXANDER, 66 LYONS DRIVE NW, APT. F8, ROME, GEORGIA 30165, CARRIE ALEXANDER ‘HEIRS’ & ETALS and JYNETTA MARIA FLOYD and SHAWN ADRIAN FLOYD, 66 LYONS DRIVE NW, APT. F8, ROME, GEORGIA 30165, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 125 WASHINGTON AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Six (6) in Block “A”, in Lincoln Park Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “C”, page 391, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-256.000

PIN# 43610

Should be assessed with a lien of $7,476.04 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MONTANA MACKENZIE TAYLOR and TIMOTHY ALAN RUSSELL, 1517 KYLE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a mortgage in favor of CITY OF GADSDEN, 90 BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1517 KYLE AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Six (6) in Tom and Ted’s Subdivision of Lot Number Two (2) in Block Number (1) in Patrick Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, Page 453, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama together with all improvements located thereon.

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-3-000-170.000

PIN# 19675

Should be assessed with a lien of $16,658.30 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHERYL L. NULTY, 214 KAPCO DRIVE, ANNISTON, ALABAMA 36207-2049, 1206 CLOVERDALE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1206 CLOVERDALE ROAD in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A parcel of land described as beginning at the western most corner of the southeast 11 feet of Lot #11; thence from said point of beginning run North 26°30’ East, along the Northwest line thereof, 150.00 feet to the northernmost corner of said southeast 11 feet of lot #11; thence run North 19°56’ East, 93.28 feet to a point in the north line of Lot #14, thence run South 85° 24’ East, along said north line of Lot #14, 50.00 feet to the northeast corner thereof; thence run South 09°21’ West, along the east line of Lots #14 and 13, 117.35 feet to the easternmost corner of Lot #12; thence run South 26°30’ west, along the southeast line thereof, 150.00 feet to the southernmost corner of said Lot #12; thence run North 63°30’ West, along the southwest line of said Lot #12 and the southwest line of said Lot #11, 70.00 feet to the point of beginning and embracing the southeast 11 feet of Lot Number (11), all of Lot Number Twelve (12), and portions of Lots Numbers thirteen (13), and Fourteen (14), in the Block Number Four (4) of Rolling Green Park as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 238 and 239, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-3-000-146.000

PIN# 44326

Should be assessed with a lien of $8,441.08 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to 5TH AND BROAD, LLC, 526 TURRENTINE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 437 BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 437 BROAD STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number One Hundred Ninety (190), according to the original survey of th City of Gadsden being that certain lot or parcel of land located on the Northeast corner of Broad and Fifth Streets in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-02-04-4-000-127.000

PIN# 34094

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, 133 BROOKWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, subject to that certain mortgage and assignment of rents in favor of FIRST BANK OF ALABAMA, 120 NORTH STREET E., TALLADEGA, ALABAMA 35160, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 133 BROOKWOOD DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Six (6) in Block Two (2) of Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 88 and 89, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-01-11-4-000-277.000

PIN# 31776

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KIMBERLY BROWN & HUSBAND BRUCE BROWN, 27 DWIGHT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 27 DWIGHT AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 45 PARCEL 4 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-57 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-263.000

PIN# 18683

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,420.01 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JULIO A. JUAN & EULALIA D. FRANCISCO, 1227 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1227 ALABAMA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 15 BLK 12 INTERURBAN LAND COMPANYS 1ST ADD PLAT B-206 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-029.000

PIN# 36615

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,392.01 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DORIS TOOLEY, 15745 US HWY 431 S, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1231 GOODYEAR AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 82-83 RIVERVIEW EST PARCEL 1 PLAT C 402-3 GADSDEN 12-12S-6E

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-2-000-053.000

PIN# 32069

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,425.03 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DIANE C. WHITLEY & STEPAHNIE CRAFT aka STEPHANIE CRAFT, 1306 RIVER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1306 RIVER STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG NE COR LT 1 PATHFINDER COURT PLAT C-161 TH SE 80 TH SW 135S TO NE ROW OF RIVER ST TH NW 90 ALONG ROW TH NE 140 TO POB BEING LTS 1-3 & PT LTS 4-10 PATHFINDER COURT PLAT C-161 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-443.000

PIN# 31278

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,339.01 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID & TINA MCADAMS, 1308 NEW YORK AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 700 FORREST AVENUE, APT. 201, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1308 NEW YORK AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 10 & 12 BLK 4 KENTUCKY ADD #2 PLAT B 210 GADSDEN 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-045.000

PIN# 39179

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,911.52 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MIKE TOLBERT & WF CHARISE GRAY TOLBERT, 2210 E. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2210 E. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 7 CONE MILLS PARCEL #5 PLAT F-59 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-139.000

PIN# 18998

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,459.01 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LINDA MORRIS FAIR, 626 HAMMOND AVENUE, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, P.O. BOX 143, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2818 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

W 25’ LOT 181 SHAHAN & WALSHE’S CENTRAL ALA CITY ADD PLAT C 181 GADSDEN SEC 06 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-359.000

PIN# 38252

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,393.01 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LANCE MOSTELLA, 511 N. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3311 CALIFORNIA STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG INT SW ROW S 11TH ST & NW ROW CALIFORNIA ST TH SW 194.15 TH NE 178.27 TH NE 9.9 TH SE 158.35 BEING PT LTS 28-35 BLK I PLANT CITY PLAT B-300 12-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-12-0-001-006.000

PIN# 51507

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,484.01 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VLADIMIR SALGADO, 1333 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2818 MARSHALL STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-236.000

PIN# 39193

BEG SE COR BLK 2 MRS W F REDDEN SUB PLAT D-133 TH W 588 TH N 210 TH E 588 TO W ROW OF MARSHALL ST TH S 210 ALONG ROW TO POB BEING PT BLK 2 MRS W F REDDEN SUB PLAT D-133 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LOWELL BONDS, 1808 HUMMINGBIRD LANE, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35226, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1812 ALASKA STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-23-1-000-018.000

PIN# 44818

LTS 18-19 BLK 19 GLENWOOD ADD PLAT B-265 23-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILTED LLC, P.O. BOX 620, CENTRE, ALABAMA 35960-0620, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 505 HOWARD PLACE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-433.000

PIN# 50172

LT 7 BLK 28 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HEATHER SNELL, 1503 CENTRAL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1503 CENTRAL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-194.000

PIN# 39230

LT 1 LESS N 50S & LT 2 LESS N 50S & E 35.3 & ALL LT 3 BLK 1 PLAT B-399 HIGHLAND CREST ADD GADSDEN 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GINA MANIS, 2593 MAYO ROAD, ALTOONA, ALABAMA 35952, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1019 4TH AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-446.000

PIN# 37360

LT 14 BLK 10 GADSDEN LAND & IMPROVEMENT CO PLAT A-23 GADSDEN 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHARLES LAWSON, 1500 CENTRAL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1500 CENTRAL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-223.000

PIN# 39197

N 40’ LT 6 BLK 1 MRS W F REDDEN SUB OF TRACT 3 OF MANN EST PLAT D-133 GADSDEN 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ADRIANNAH & BRIANNA LEMONS, 1708 ROOSEVELT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4849, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1708 ROOSEVELT AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-271.000

PIN# 39717

LTS 5,6,& 7 BLK 50 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SANDPIPER MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC, P.O. BOX 406, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, P.O. BOX 4327, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1402 HARRISON AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-025.000

PPIN: 39605

LT 10 BLK 17 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KAY SAMPLES, 3511 STONEWALL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3511 STONEWALL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-399.000

PIN# 50136

LT 12 BLK 29 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALLEN & WF REBECCA A HUNTER, 2909 WATERS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2909 WATERS AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-014.000

PIN# 49146

LOT 2 BLK 3 SMITH’S 1ST ADD PLAT B 159 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JUANITA GALE ‘LIFE ESTATE’ HAMMONS, 1019 SIBERT DRIVE, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 102 ARGYLE CIRCLE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-2-000-361.000

PIN# 35109

LTS 1-2 BLK 2 TURRENTINE SUB PLAT A-84 9-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PETER, JR. & wf SHAYNA McCURLEY, 1956 TABOR CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1956 TABOR CIRCLE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-29-4-000-066.000

PIN# 17863

LT 1 BLK 2 MITCHELL PARK PLAT F-87 GADSDEN 29-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TOMMY DAVIS, 1015 PENNY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1015 PENNY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-081.000

LTS 7-8 BLK 3 COOSA LAND CO 10TH ST SUB PLAT B-373 33-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Harbison

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ADAM NICHOLAS BREEDEN, 6603 OLD FORD VALLEY ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35905, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1624 FORREST AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-230.000

PIN# 36767

COM INT E ROW OF 16TH ST & S ROW OF FORREST AVE TH W 246.35 ALONG FORREST AVE TO POB TH W 102.96 ALONG ROW TH SW 285.29 TO N ROW OF PUBLIC RD TH E 152.09 ALONG ROW TH N 281.36 TO POB BEING LTS 10 & 12 & PT LTS 7-9, 11 & 13 BLK 3 W A CROCHERON’S 2ND ADD PLAT A-101 GADSDEN 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DONAL RAY & WF KAY FRANCES WALKER, 99 JACKSON PLACE, GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA 35976, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 102 E KYLE PLACE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-2-000-067.000

PIN# 19423

LT 28-30 BLK 29 BELLEVUE HIGHLAND ADD #1 PLAT B-289 GADSDEN & PT ANNULLED ROW 32-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 420 N. 9TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-248.000

PIN# 33420

PT SW1/4 NW1/4 BEG INT S LINE ELLIOTS ADD #7 & W ROW N 9TH ST TH S ON ROW 70’(S) TH W 100’(S) TH N 70’(S) TO S LINE ELLIOTS ADD #7 TH E 100’(S) TO POB 4-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BARBARA ROBBINS, 915 WISTERIA LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 915 WISTERIA LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-076.000

PIN# 15376

LOT 4 & S 10.2 LOT 5 BLK 3 BROOKLINE SUBDIVISION PLAT D-141 IN CITY OF GADSDEN 35-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIE J. & ROSLYN M. SMITH, 1313 STROUD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1313 STILLMAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1313 STROUD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-491.000

PIN# 31352

LTS 25-26 BLK B STROUDS 1ST SUB PLAT B-85 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to F&L PROPERTIES LLC, 1824 APPALACHIAN HWY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1311 STROUD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-490.000

PIN# 31353

LTS 27-28 BLK B STROUDS SUB #1 TO E GAD PLAT B-84-85 GADSDEN 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CATARINA F FELIPE & MIGUEL E FRANCISCO & MIGUEL E FRANCISCO BASILIO, 3615 WESTERN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1327, GIOVANNI SWAROVSKY, 3615 WESTERN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3615 WESTERN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-020.000

PIN# 49547

LOTS 1-2 BLK 7 ELLIOTT PARK 1ST ADD PLAT B 118-119 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RAMADE & TORLONIA MARRIE WILLIAMS , 216 SPRINGDALE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-1757, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 216 SPRINGDALE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-123.000

PIN# 14157

LT 18 BLK M OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOSHUA LOWE, 280 REGAL ROW, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, FARRELL WILLIAMS, 1216 ROBINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1216 ROBINSON AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-360.000

PIN# 31297

LT 8 & E1/2 LT 7 BLK H STROUDS 1ST ADD PLAT B-85 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHIRLEY BARTKOWIAK, 107 PRESLEY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 107 PRESLEY AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-2-000-017.000

PIN# 15010

LT 12 BLK 2 PRESLEY ADD RE-SUR PLAT D-215 35-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TRUZELLA S CROOK, 144 ROBERTS CIRCLE, E GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 144 ROBERTS CIRCLE (County records list property address as 144 JONES STREET) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-4-000-046.000

PIN# 44585

LT 17 E L ROBERTS RE ARR OF PORTIONS OF LINCOLN HTS PLAT B-265 GADSDEN SEC 14 TWP 12S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALICE FAYE GOINS, 306 GRADY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 306 GRADY STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-226.000

PIN# 49957

LT 17 BLK 15 WALNUT PARK ADD B-117 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

March 28, 2025

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unties will be auctioned on 4/9/2025 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses. Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Chris Crittenden Unit 185

Jo Ann Collins Unit 339 & 578

Ellen Ferrell Unit 1-15 and 110

Myra Anderson Unit 476 and 12-15

Carl Talmage Unit 564

Regina Collins Unit 724

Craig Robinson Unit 368

Alexander/Bothwell Unit 496

Emma Profitt Unit 534

Taylor Pattollo Unit 535

James Kennedy Unit 573

Richard Pettys Unit 579

Peggy Dillard Unit 591

Vonetta Byers Unit 598

Lisa Rydell Unit 591

Raven Johnson Unit 33-13

David Partridge Unit 49-14 and G15

Chris Smith Unit 715

Shakirra Doyle Unit 779

David Chastain Unit 832

Jason Wood Unit RV15

Allen Kirksey Unit RV23

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

March 28 and April 4, 2025