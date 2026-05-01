Middle school students take the stage in Dare to Dream JR. Musical Revue

Rainbow Middle School performed Disney’s Dare to Dream JR., a 60-minute musical revue that follows an eager group of trainees on their first day at a fictional Walt Disney Imagineering Studio.

As the group sets out to help each other discover their dreams, they work together to explore the power of dreams to unite, inspire and make anything possible.

Drawing from a century of beloved Disney films, Dare to Dream JR. features songs appearing for the first time ever in a Disney stage musical, including fan-favorites from The Princess and the Frog, Coco, Encanto and Frozen II.

This musical revue is a mix of contemporary songs, timeless classics and brand-new medleys for Disney lovers of all ages.

7th grade cast and crew

Ava Beard, Chandler Bertram, Sylvia Bozeman, Rodney Briscoe, RG Cargill, Harrison Chandler, Chau Le, Grayson Nelson, Vy Ngyuen, Lynley Pierce, Leia Sears, Lani Sears, Abby Tarrance, Ayden Trimble, Harper Turner, Connor Wisham, Ellie Whitacker, Emery Slone and Anderson Pierce.

8th grade cast and crew

Kiley Adeola, Amarii Alexander, Addy Beard, Bethany Beck, Skylar Beggs, Aiden Briscoe, Lucy Durham, Elliott Gould, Ean Liu, Carley Marker, Lucy Nguyen, Anglea Pruitt, Lexi Reaves, Maylee Smith, Allison Stephenson, Izabella Talley, Paisley Talley, Esther Tegba and Autumn Winkle.