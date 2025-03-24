Deli 101 opens in Gadsden Variety

The Gadsden Variety store in downtown Gadsden now has a new deli – Deli 101.

When the owners of Gadsden Variety reached out to Zachary “Z.A.” Hughes and his wife Kaitlyn, owners of Burger 101, Burger 101 Food Truck and The Mill Street Deli, they knew they wanted a restaurant in the building and Hughes took the opportunity to expand the 101 brand.

“The owners wanted to have something in her, but didn’t really know what,” Hughes said. “And just with my experience with Burger 101 and Mill Street Deli, they felt like I would be a good fit.”

Hughes has been in the restaurant industry since he graduated from Auburn in 2013, but in 2020 he decided to open his own business, starting with Burger 101. Hughes wants the 101 brand to be a symbol of consistent efficient service, fresh food and a friendly staff.

“Restaurant building is fun,” Hughes said. “I enjoy it. It’s my passion. I’m an entrepreneur at heart… The goal is to continue. The opportunities that we create are for my employees… and when things happen like this, I just can’t pass it up.”

Growing up with a mom in the restaurant industry, Hughes said never in his wildest dreams did he think he would be in the industry himself. He attended Auburn for engineering and started working at Chick-fil-A training, traveling and dabbling in franchise work, but he found that motivating people for a common goal is where he excelled. Eventually, with some guidance, Hughes decided to transfer his degree to human resources management.

“It’s all about efficiency,” Hughes said. “One ticket at a time, one day at a time and one thing at a time. Don’t be stressed about the big things, just make sure that you’re working, you’re in a good mood and that’s what is relayed to the customers when they come in.”

Burgers 101 was Hughes’ “A-ha!”’ moment, he said. He knew then that, with the right support, he could get away from the franchise world and do it on his own. The significance behind the “101” brand is going back to the basics.

“The slogan here is, ‘where every bite matters,’” Hughes said. “It’s just because that’s what’s important.”

Hughes said walking before they run is the most important. He wants to get better before they get bigger. The restaurant is not currently offering call in orders, that is something he would like to add in the future but he asks the community to bear with them, and their other restaurants, as they make this new transition.

“Just understand we are not a corporation,” Hughes said. “We’re the guy next door… I live in Rainbow City, so when people compare us to the Whataburgers and The Cookouts of the world, those are multi-million dollar corporations, and I’m your neighbor.”